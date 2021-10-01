MHS royalty crowned at homecoming

Muskogee High School 2021 Fall Homecoming Queen Jazmine Henry and King Carnelle Brooks smile for fans during the homecoming coronation, held during halftime of Friday's MHS football game.

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Muskogee High School's 2021 Fall Homecoming Queen and King each had expectations before their coronations Friday night.

"I really didn't expect this to happen at all," said Homecoming Queen Jazmine Henry, a senior who represented volleyball. "I've never really been a part of anything quite like this, never had to dress up, and especially never expected to get a crown on top of my head."

Senior Carnelle Brooks, who represented Spirit, said being crowned King felt amazing. 

"I kind of thought I was going to win, but I didn't know," he said. "I was shaking a lot."

Representatives of 14 MHS groups and athletic teams lined up across the football field during the coronation, which was held at halftime of the Rougher football game against Sand Springs. Unlike other Homecomings, this one featured no escorts. Each organization was represented by a male or female student.

Brooks danced for joy when his name was called and grinned when presented with a wood scepter.

He said he spent much of Friday preparing for the coronation. It helped that MHS had no class during the day.

"I started doing my hair. I did a bunch of things," he said. "I started super early, about 7."

Henry ran to the 50-yard-line, clutching her maroon gown, when her name was called. 

Muskogee High School senior Jazmine Henry clutches her bouquet and her gown after her name was announced as MHS 2021 Fall Homecoming Queen during Friday's coronation. 

She said she started getting ready at around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Her maroon gown's top had an embroidered pattern and was trimmed in silver. She said she got it at Kimberly's Prom and Bridal Boutique in Tahlequah.

"They have the most beautiful dresses and this was the first one I tried on," she said. "I love it. It has the gypsy sleeves. I feel like a princess tonight."

Henry said she would love to get a volleyball scholarship and play on a college team.

"If that doesn't happen, I'd like to study interior design," she said. "I'm not sure where, maybe in Colorado."

Muskogee High School senior Carnelle Brooks begins a happy dance after his name was called as 2021 Fall Homecoming King during Friday's ceremony. 

Brooks said he hopes to study graphic design at a Texas college, "probably Southern University."

Friday's coronation featured organizations active during the fall. Organizations active during spring will be involved in a spring coronation.

Fall 2021 Muskogee High School Homecoming Court 

KING - Carnelle Brooks

QUEEN - Jazmine Henry

Representatives

Spirit - Carnelle Brooks

Dance - Mabry Duncan

Wrestling - Dakota Sherrer

Advanced Chorale - Madison Jackson 

Color Guard - Alexis Delay

Volleyball - Jazmine Henry

Football - J’lyon Larkpor

Young Republicans - Alexis Dansby

Fastpitch Softball - Karsyn York

Varsity Cheer - Christalynn Green

Ecology Club - Stephanie Castillo

Boys Cross Country - Candon West

Girls Cross Country - Celeste Lira

Young Democrat - Alexandra Locke

