MHS senior honored at 10th annual Outstanding Economics Student Awards

Muskogee High School senior Mason Page was one of four students honored at the 10th annual Outstanding Economics Student Awards recently.
The awards were sponsored by the Oklahoma City Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and Oklahoma Council on Economic Education.
“The Federal Reserve Bank and OCEE are pleased to partner and present awards to these bright economic students,” said Chad Wilkerson, Oklahoma City Branch executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. “Each student is exceptional. This year, there was a common theme as each student was recognized for learning economic concepts now and for how they plan to apply these concepts in the future.”
Amy Lee, executive director of the Oklahoma Council on Economic Education, said the Outstanding Economics Student Awards shine a light on students who exhibit a passion in an economic way of thinking.
Other winners were Samantha Lorenzen, Mustang High School; Rolando Torres, Talihina High School and Dude Turnipseed, Muldrow High School.
The Outstanding Economics Student Award program recognizes exemplary students and highlights the importance of economics in Oklahoma curriculum. Students must be full-time, ninth through 12th grade, have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record, and are perceived to be an excellent citizen, both within the school and the community.
The Oklahoma City Branch is one of three branches of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, which serves the Tenth Federal Reserve District.
The Oklahoma Council on Economic Education is a nonprofit, educational organization whose mission is promoting economic and financial literacy for all Oklahomans. Established in 1954, OCEE is affiliated with the national Council on Economic Education, a network of state councils and university-based centers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.