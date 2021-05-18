Top members of Muskogee High School's Class of 2021 were honored at Friday at an awards assembly.
The top two seniors were Phuong Nguyen, who earned the McEntee Award, and Abigail Mix, who earned the Stern Award.
Muskogee High School Commencement ceremony will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Bowl stadium.
The following seniors earned awards:
• AFJROTC: Alexis Brown
• Herbert Branan Commercial: Sophia Reynolds
• Elizabeth Cosgrove Poetry: Joshua Daly
• Lester Buck English Trophy: Colin Carter
• Olive Moore Creative Writing: Hadleigh Smith
• Cary Tissington English: Farrah Watts
• Gladys Nunn English Plaque: Ellaina Watson
• Alice Gragg: German Ordaz
• Etta Delay Mathematics Cup: Phoung Nguyen
• Joseph Sondheimer Science Cup: German Ordaz
• D.A.R. History Award: Kylie Gioletti, Catori Roberts.
• Paul Young History Cup: Kyran English
• Woodmen of the World: German Ordaz, Cade Seabolt
• John Gulager Drama Plaque: Isabella Locke, Tommy Woodburn
• Deb Mehew-Smith National Speech & Debate Award: Kyran English
• Orville Eaton Music Cup: Paige Gallaway
• Excellence in Broadcasting: Allie Sargent
• Agriculture Presentation: Angel Shiew
• Agriculture Presentation: Michael Thompson
• Bill Hearn Outstanding Choral Musician Award: Gracie Dunn, Paige Gallaway
• Thomas E. Yadon Outstanding Vocal Soloist Award: Maida Escobar
• Engineering Award: Elijah Burton, Josh Daly, Larry Sigle
• Trade Industry Certifications: Kody Wright, Gwen Osborn, Harvey Vega, Joe Rader, Carlos Sepulveda, Hunter Ford, Jose Arguijo Prado, Brandon Batise, Caleb Christenson, Aaron Barnett, Brian Dugan, Stephen Griego, Hunter James, John Pelham-Ogden, Skyelar Simpson.
• Outstanding Spanish Award: Ellaina Watson
• Senior Class President: Blake Simmons
• Buck Ballard Award Female: Aspen Stewart
• Buck Ballard Award Male: Xavier Brown
• Leadership Award: Catori Roberts
• Presidents’ Leadership Cords: Ellaina Watson, Jay Keith, Cade Seabolt, Paige Galloway, Alexis Brown, Troy Buchanan, Angel Shiew, Ellaina Watson, Rylan Ford, Kyran English, Catori Roberts, Abigail Mix, Blake Simmons.
• Rougher 300 Cords: Alexis Brown, Evan Daugherty, Joshua Garner, Gracie Jamison, Abigail Mix, Samuel Parish, Catori Roberts, Valencia Rodriguez, Aspen Stewart, Maddie White.
• Oklahoma Academic Scholars: Joshua Daly, Jay Keith, Gabrielle King, Isabella Locke, Clint McCurley, Abigail Mix, German Ordaz
• Summa Cum Laude: Joshua Daly, Gabrielle King, Abigail Mix, Phuong Nguyen, German Ordaz, Raney Sumpter, Aspen Stewart, Ellaina Watson.
• Magna Cum Laude: Kendra Dennis, James Eaton, Joshua Garner, Catori Roberts, Lauren Torres, Michael Vann.
• Cum Laude: Colin Carter, Gracie Dunn, Paige Gallaway, Emily Goosman, Jada Hytche, Jay Keith, Annika Kerns, Rylee Lane, Isabella Locke, Morgan Martin, Logan McCall, Clint McCurley, Ethan Meinershagen, Ara’Seli Salas, Blake Simmons, Farrah Watts.
