MHS student heading to International science fair

Muskogee High School junior Jorge Romero received two prestigious awards following the recent Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair.
Romero’s project titled “Fluid Filtration” was a study of the rate of adsorption efficiency of contaminants from water by varying the physical treatments of the surface area of activated carbon.
He received the Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWP) the world’s most prestigious youth award for a water-related science project. He was also the recipient of the United States Environmental Protection Agency Award recognizing outstanding research that addresses environmental challenges.
Romero moves on to the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Atlanta, Ga., at the Georgia World Congress Center from May 7-13, 2022. ISEF is the world’s largest international pre-college science competition and the premier global science competition for students in grades 9-12.
