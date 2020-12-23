MHS students share spirit of Christmas

Children coming to play at Rotary Park on Wednesday morning found many more things to play with.
They found presents, wrapped in red and blue paper, spread across the pavilion picnic table. The presents even had hints of what was inside — Barbie dolls, scooters, PlayStations, Nerf ball shooters.
Three Muskogee High School students — Jacob Brennan, Ty Williams and Antonio Zapata — played Santa during the morning giveaway. The three bought the toys to give away.
"We wanted to help kids get gifts who were less fortunate," Zapata said. "God makes us do things."
Brennan said he and the others decided last November to raise money and buy presents for the youngsters.
Zapata said they raised enough money to buy 55 toys.
Cullen Kay, 7, and his 6-year-old brother Ronald Kay ran to the picnic table to choose their presents.
Each got a plastic toy that shoots small Nerf balls.
"Oh, boy," Ronald said as he waved his gift around. "My birthday's in November."
Boys' presents were wrapped in blue. Girls' presents were wrapped in red. There also were presents for children of either sex.
Bernice Farfan smiled as she watched her children — Camila Salazar, 7, and Roberto Salazar, 7— choose their presents Wednesday. Zapata greeted them with a "Feliz Navidad" and spoke Spanish to help them choose their gifts.
"It's a good thing, these toys," Farfan said.
