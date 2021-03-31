A new cafeteria building at Midway Schools could give students more space to eat, as well as a safe place during storms.
Midway Schools seeks voter approval for a $2.7 million bond issue to build the cafeteria and FEMA-rated storm shelter.
Andy Davis with the Stephen L. Smith Corp. said the bond issue would raise the district's millage rate from 15 to about 25 mills and result in a 10 percent increase in the tax rate.
"If you pay $500 in property taxes, it would go up about $50," Davis said, adding that the millage rate had decreased over the past few years.
Midway Superintendent Bruce Douglas said the school has used its cafeteria for more than 50 years.
"And our student population is too large for it," he said. "When we moved our elementary to here a few years ago, we couldn't get our students into the cafeteria's eating part."
The entire 4,500-square-foot building would also be a FEMA-rated safe room, Douglas said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency website says a safe room must "provide near-absolute protection in extreme weather events" to fit FEMA standards.
"The kitchen and eating area, with bathrooms, would be considered a safe room," Douglas said. "The outer walls would be thicker."
Douglas said Midway Elementary has a safe room, but the upper grades do not.
He said the project is estimated at $2 million, but with the projected tax increase, it would be $2.7 million.
"We have just gotten off of a previous bond, we're starting to pay it down. At the time our millage was 25, so it has kind of fallen off a little bit," Douglas said. "We're trying to get it back up to that projected millage."
A graph on bond issue promotional material shows the millage rate has dropped from about 25 mills in 2015 to 15 mills in 2021.
Davis said the millage went down over the past few years because some of the bonds started paying off, and because of growth in property valuation.
"This year, if the bond issue passes, it could take us back up to the 25 mills we were back in 2014-2018, he said.
YOUR VOTE COUNTS
Key Dates
• Early voting, April 1-2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.• Election Day, Tuesday: Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
