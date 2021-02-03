Milestone marked in construction of Freshman Academy

Alice Robertson Junior High has been a part of Darla Ryan's life since she attended the school from 1961 to 1964.
Ryan, who later taught at the school, will become part of AR's rebirth as Muskogee Public Schools Freshman Academy — at least her name will.
She was one of many who autographed a green steel beam Wednesday afternoon during a topping out ceremony for the new building.
The original AR, a neighborhood landmark for 80 years, was torn down in 2020 so that a newer building could replace it. The Freshman Academy was part of a $110 million bond package voters approved in 2019. MPS officials, and a community planning committee decided that renovating and rebuilding the old AR would be too expensive.
"It was hard to see it come down," Ryan said. "But it's going to be a privilege to see it go up so it can continue to address the students of the future."
The 1967 Muskogee High graduate said she taught history at AR in 2016 and 2017.
Donna Garland recalled going to AR when she was Donna Chambers. She said Mrs. Norman, who taught math, and Mrs Nevil, who taught English, especially stood out in her memory.
"They were awesome," Garland said before signing her name on the beam.
The ceremony ended when a worker lifted the signed beam to the top of the school's central main entrance, which will copy the tall brick entrance AR had.
"We'll probably never get to see the beam after this, but maybe our great-grandkids will," Garland said. "It's kind of sad."
At the start of the ceremony, Muskogee School Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said demolishing and rebuilding AR has been an interesting project.
"Any time you decide to tear a facility down, it doesn't matter what community you're in, it's historic and it means a lot for the people," he said.
Mendenhall said a cornerstone from the original building will be set into the new building. A time capsule from the old AR will be opened when the new school is to open this fall, he said.
The Education Foundation of Muskogee sold bricks from the old AR to raise funds for education projects.
"As we moved forward, we were really trying to respect and honor the wishes of the community," Mendenhall said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.