Miller remembered for generosity

Friends and family members recall Vann David Miller's success in business, generosity in giving and love for his family.
Miller, President of Cross Telephone, died Friday. He was 87.
Hi son, V. David Miller ll, recalled the impact his father had, not only in Muskogee and Warner, but across Oklahoma.
"My nephew told me a story the other day about him going to Muskogee and just walking with his grandfather. He believed his granddad knew every single person wherever he went, Oklahoma City, Muskogee. There were just tons of people who knew him and looked up to him," the younger Miller said.
He said his father was "incredibly successful in business," yet very humble. Miller said his father took Cross from a $10 million or $15 million business to a $200 million business."
"The two things that were very, very important to him were his family and his philanthropy," Miller said.
In 2004, V. David Miller established the Miller Family Foundation, which supported Gospel Rescue Mission, Shriners Children's Hospitals and Kids' Space.
In 2017, Miller made a sizable donation to help Gospel Rescue Mission move to its current location on Callahan Street. The contribution spurred a $3 million capital campaign, which culminated in the opening of the Miller Family Center for Life Change in 2018.
His support went beyond finance, GRM Executive Director Rich Schaus said.
"The biggest thing was just encouragement," Schaus said. "A lot of this could become frustrating, and he didn't want us to be frustrated."
Former Muskogee Mayor Jim Bushnell called Miller a mentor.
"He was huge in sponsoring the Shrine Classic for 40 years," Bushnell said. "And he and Davey were big sponsors for the Shrine Poker Run, which helped fund taking children to Shriners hospitals."
A 32nd degree Mason, Miller also served on the Muskogee County Excise Board, Connors State College Board, Oklahoma State & Education Employees Group Insurance Board.
Connors State College President Ron Ramming said Miller was a huge supporter of the college and the Warner community.
"Mr. Miller was a wonderful man. He cared about his community and was heavily invested in supporting the Connors State College campus and students," Ramming said. "His legacy (and that of his family) will remain for years to come. Miller's Crossing Student Housing is named in honor of the family. He influenced many lives throughout his time as a founding member of the Development Foundation. We offer sincere condolences to all those that will undoubtedly mourn his loss."
Bushnell said Miller never talked about himself.
"He would talk about the community and the other towns like Warner and Gore. He'd help in any way the communities they served, but he wouldn't brag," Bushnell said. "He was a great guy."
A funeral for Miller will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church.
