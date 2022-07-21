MLK center founder dies

As founding director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Celeste Johnson nurtured youth and teens through 20 years.
Johnson, who also served as Muskogee branch president of the NAACP, died Tuesday.
In the early 1970s, Johnson established the Martin Luther King Center in what had been a library for Muskogee's Black residents. She served the center until June 1994.
Some who attended the teen center over the years have grown to become city leaders.
"Anyone who was a teen in the '70s and '80s went to the King Center," said Derrick Reed, the center's current executive director.
Reed, who also serves on the city council, said Johnson's courage was contagious.
"I find myself today trying to give this generation the same experience that I received whenever my path crossed Celestine Johnson," Reed said. "I don’t know if she realized how her works were connecting with future generations. Over 51 years later, we still have a Community Center on North Third Street reaching the youth. She paved the model for what we do today."
Muskogee City Council member and businesswoman Traci McGee recalled Johnson as "the mother away from home."
"To me, she was everything," McGee said. "I'd just like to say, 'thank you Mrs. Johnson for being there, being the village we need.' She took us on trips and gave us exposure. She taught us about the arts. She was a painter."
Reed called Johnson a trailblazer in other ways.
"When Arrowhead Mall was built, she was the first, and probably the only African American who built a restaurant in Arrowhead Mall," Reed said. "It was called the African Kitchen, when the mall was first built."
Former Taft Mayor Lelia Foley Davis said Johnson "was stronger than she looked."
"She always was an advocate for the youth in and around Muskogee," Davis said.
Johnson's niece, Lisa Anderson Lazard, said Johnson was extraordinary.
"As a young girl, she exposed me to so many things, ballet, etiquette classes," Lazard said.
Johnson attended Dunbar and Sadler elementary schools and graduated from Manual Training High School. She also attended Chicago School of Dance.
She worked at Calhoun's Department Store and established Bib House Child Care Center.
She served five years on the Muskogee Board of Education and was president of the Muskogee Branch of the NAACP.
She also served on boards for Women in Safe Home, Head Start, MARC, Muskogee Arts Council, Make Muskogee More Beautiful, Mayor's Team Task Force, Muskogee Rehabilitation, Upward Bound, Langston University Cooperative, 4-H and Bacone College.
