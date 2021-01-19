With marching groups, flashy cars and waving spectators, Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade marked a continued tradition as well as a new era.
Drums and horns could be heard from blocks away as Muskogee High School's Pride of Muskogee Band led the parade along Martin Luther King Street.
Red-hatted members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority carried a banner. Vehicles of all types, including the Muskogee County Transit trolley, eased down the street. Elected officials waved from their vehicles.
Janet Feathers shot photos from the sidewalk.
"I just wanted to get into the celebrating," Feathers said. "A lot of things, because of the virus, have stopped. I wanted to be in the spirit of the celebration."
The 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade was Muskogee's last genuine major parade. COVID-19 prompted cancellation of the Azalea Festival Parade last April. It prompted Veterans' Day celebration to move from downtown streets to Depot Green. It prompted the Christmas Parade to reverse its format by having visitors drive by stationary floats.
Feathers said she enjoyed seeing Monday's parade continue tradition.
The pandemic did prompt some changes however. Participants were not allowed to throw candy or to mingle with parade-watchers.
That didn't keep some children from bringing plastic bags, just in case.
Anita Johnson brought her grandsons, Davyon, 10, and Kobe, 5.
"I want to let them celebrate Martin Luther King and the things he did for African Americans and for peace in this community and every community," she said.
The boys' great aunt, Loretta Owens, said she wanted them to celebrate King's legacy.
"He had a dream that every little girl and boy be treated equally," Owens said.
They were joined by 4-year-old KayLynn Perry.
Mayor Marlon Coleman, the parade marshal, perched on a convertible's back hood and waved. Coleman was elected last July as Muskogee's first Black mayor.
Parade-watcher Rachel Thompson-Lee dressed in the pink and green of her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. She said she's eager about another first.
She said that, on Wednesday, she plans to be in her living room TV, "front and center, crying and overjoyed all at the same time."
On that day, a distant sorority sister, former Sen. Kamala Harris, will be sworn in as the first female and first Black vice president of the United States.
"I'm just speechless," Thompson-Lee said. "It's wonderful to be able to show off how we are able to serve the community. We serve everywhere. It's a great time to be in this sorority."
