More students learn piano thanks to grant

Fort Gibson choir teacher Andrea Denison recalled her joy when 10 Yamaha keyboards arrived at the end of October.
"I got very excited," Denison said. "It was like Christmas."
Denison bought the keyboards through a grant awarded earlier that month by the Fort Gibson Education Foundation.
The Foundation awarded nearly 40 grants, totaling $30,000 to projects at the high school, middle school, Intermediate Elementary and Early Learning Center in October.
Denison said she already has been able to put her grant to use. She said she was able to immediately place an order with Amazon and received it with weeks.
"I got 10 keyboards, and that included the keyboard stand and the bench," Denison said. "With the keyboards and pianos and keyboards I already had, I now have 15."
She said she began a keyboard class last school year. She said she has two classes a day. Students change each semester.
"This year, with all my classes, I have between 60 and 75 students who will be learning piano this year," Denison said. "My goal has been to have my students be on one keyboard that they could play for the entire time."
High School Principal Ben Pemberton said the grant greatly increases the number of available keyboards, "so that each one of her students can play individually and they aren't always competing for the same equipment."
"It's really neat the way she has it set up in there so that her kids can all actually participate in the same time," he said.
Denison said her students can "experiment with different sounds on the keyboards."
"Piano seems to be a dying art," she said. "So I wanted to give students the opportunity to learn something in a group setting that's a little different than playing a band instrument and a little different than singing, but they're still learning how to read music. I want my students to develop an appreciation for all types of music."
Her hopes for her students go beyond learning music. She said studies show that music can help develop the brain "in such a way they can do well in other subjects without even realizing it."
"They're having to utilize parts of their brain they wouldn't even think about," Denison said. "With music, especially reading piano music, you're using math. You're using science and they're not even realizing it."
