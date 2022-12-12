Morgan raises money for bikes

ROBIN JONES/Submitted
Morgan Towing and Recovery workers, from left, Bubby Morgan, Kort Morgan and Nik Morgan show a large check representing the amount of money raised to distribute bikes for students at Hilldale, Fort Gibson and Muskogee Public Schools. Nik Morgan, owner of Morgan Towing and Recovery, raised $10,000 to deliver bicycles to school children at Hilldale, Muskogee and Fort Gibson public schools. The money was raised through the Hooked on Pedaling Foundation. The bicycles are to be distributed at the schools on Thursday.
