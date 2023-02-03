MPS adjusts February instructional calendar

Two dates originally scheduled for professional development in the month of February have been adjusted to accommodate for learning loss during winter weather closures.
Monday will be a full day of instruction. Wednesday all pre-kindergarten students will be released at 12:30 p.m.; kindergarten through fifth-grade students will be released at 1 p.m.; and sixth- through 12th-grade students will be released at 1:45 p.m.
“Navigating winter weather is always a challenge. The decision to close school is made with the safety of our students and employees as our top priority,” said Jarod Mendenhall, MPS Superintendent. “Following the recent closures, it is imperative that our students received a full, uninterrupted week of classroom instruction next week.”
Daily schedules will be modified to allow students to meet with all of their teachers and have lunch before being dismissed for the day. After-school transportation including bus routes and car lines will operate as usual but take place at earlier times. After school programming and activities will not take place. Parents should plan accordingly for child care.
A plan to make up the remaining days of closure will be proposed at the February Board of Education meeting.
Parent-teacher conferences will take place on Feb. 20, 21, and 23.
• Feb. 20, Elementary Parent-Teacher Conferences
• Feb. 21, Secondary Parent-Teacher Conferences
• Feb. 23, Parent-Teacher Conferences
The district will announce additional changes to the instructional calendar once a plan is approved.
