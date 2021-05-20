MPS changes administrative duties to make up for upcoming vacancies

Muskogee Public Schools will shuffle upper level administrators to close gaps left by two departing officers.
"We have streamlined our organization to make it easier to have access and service," said Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall.
The Muskogee Board of Education approved the new administration organizational chart and an administrative salary schedule at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Mendenhall said Chief Financial Officer John Little and Chief Operations and Technology Officer Eric Wells chose to take a voluntary separation plan, effective at the end of the 2021 school year June 30.
"The organizational structure had to be changed to accommodate for the gaps that were created by these vacancies," Mendenhall said.
Those two chief officer positions will be eliminated.
Chief Administrative Officer Lance Crawley will become assistant superintendent of business services, which will oversee finance, operations, health/social services, federal programs, technology and child nutrition.
David Chester will become executive director of finance. Meagan Autrey will be technology coordinator. Brad Smythe will be director of operations and be responsible for facilities and transportation.
Kim Dyce moves from assistant superintendent to deputy superintendent. She oversees the district’s curriculum, building principals, athletics and fine arts, Mendenhall said.
The district also added an assistant director of fine arts to help Director Jerry Huffer with instrumental music, choir, art, and drama.
"With the increased number of students involved in the arts, it has become apparent that we need additional help in this department," Mendenhall said.
Kim Fleak advances to executive director of human resources. She would will oversee enrollment as well as site police, security and other personnel.
Communications and Marketing Director Steve Braun becomes executive director of communications and marketing, overseeing a communications director and Education Foundation of Muskogee liaison.
Each administrator will get a pay scale increase of 1.5 percent each year. Employees are placed on the scale based on education and experience and will be evaluated every three years to move up a step.
