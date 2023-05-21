MPS honors Teachers of the Month

Creek Elementary teacher Carla Talley and Rouger Innovations Academy teacher Andrew O'Dell were named Muskogee Public Schools' May Teachers of the Month.
Deputy MPS Superintendent Kim Dyce recognized the teachers at the May 16 Muskogee Board of Education meeting.
Talley teaches special education at Creek. She began teaching at MPS in 2020.
Dyce said Talley "is committed to serving her students and families.
"Her colleagues continue to say she always goes above and beyond, and she serves her students well," Dyce said.
O'Dell's colleagues at RIA say his goal is to get students excited about learning, Dyce said.
"His a true Rougher who has made it his mission to make a difference in the lives of every student he comes into contact with," Dyce said.
