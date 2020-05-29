Scores of Muskogee Public Schools students will study online for summer school this year.
Concern over the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the district to move away from on-site classes for grades one through 12. The virtual classes will be offered Mondays through Thursdays, starting Monday and running four weeks, said MPS Communication and Marketing Director Steve Braun.
Students access classes through their Chromebook laptop computers.
Many students kept their Chromebooks after the school year ended, said Justin Walker, MPS coordinator for Instructional Technology. Summer school students without a computer or a Wi-Fi hotspot can pick them up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Muskogee High School.
Lora Reavis, summer school principal for grades one through five, said approximately 260 students are enrolled in the virtual summer school for lower grades.
“Summer school gives students continued practice in their areas of need and prevents the “summer slide” so students can continue building their knowledge,” Reavis said.
Students can log onto the classes through their Chromebooks to receive instructions from their teachers.
“The method will vary according to grade level,” she said. “Teachers will provide interactive lessons through online educational programs, digital libraries and virtual live lessons.”
She said students can log onto the programs and digital libraries at any time. Virtual lessons will be 20 to 30 minutes once or twice a week.
Angela Satterfield, who will teach third grade, said her classes will focus on reading and math.
“I am hoping to be able to have some live virtual lessons with my students, preferably twice a week,” she said. “We will have class meetings through our Google classroom, and hopefully some of those can be live virtual meetings, as well. Students will have online lessons daily in reading and math, and students will receive feedback on their progress.”
Satterfield said she hopes to interact with students in small groups.
“Students are recommended to have 90 minutes per day of lessons for summer school, so I am hoping my live sessions can be about 20 to 30 minutes long,” she said. “It is so important that we do all we can to keep the students engaged and interested.”
Reavis, an instructional coach at Muskogee’s Early Childhood Center, said parents can help engage their children’s online learning.
Parents can check with their children’s online teachers each day, she said.
Reading with the children also helps during summer, she said.
“The number one thing you can do for your child, at all ages, is to read with them every day or at least four days a week for 15 minutes or more a day,” Reavis said. “Just as athletes improve their skills through practice, the only way to get better at reading is to read. Talking with your child about what you are doing, their day and what is happening in the world builds a literacy foundation and is also extremely important.”
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Public Schools summer school checkout for Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Muskogee High School, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass.
