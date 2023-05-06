Muskogee High School senior Landren Martin wore several previous medals Thursday night, when he was honored for the ninth year at Thursday's Superintendent's Academic Honors Banquet.
He told dozens of other Muskogee Public Schools students they, too, earned their recognition as A-students.
"Whether you are in your first year or your ninth year, your presence shows that you have proven yourselves academically," Martin said. "Coming to this banquet is no small achievement. You should be proud of yourselves to make it here. Whether you are 9 or 18, I encourage you all to stay on it."
Muskogee Public Schools officials presented medals and certificates to 136 students, from fourth through 12th grades, who earned grade point averages of at least 4 points the past school year. Teachers of the Year from 12 schools also were honored.
MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said the banquet, held at Rougher Village Arena, was a night of celebration.
"This night is about honoring the best of the best," Mendenhall said. "This school year has been special. It's been a year of traditions and a year of building upon legacies."
He said parents deserved to be commended as well.
"Those late night projects, ensuring that all their homework is completed and turned in on time," Mendenhall listed. "And let's not forget the encouragement that you provided for them."
MHS junior Bryce Thornton earned medals for eight years.
"I work hard, keep my priorities straight, keep school as my main focus," he said. "If my friends want to hang out with me and I have homework, I tell them I can't do it. I got to get it done."
Ninth-grader Kaylynn Mackey said she got top grades by simply keeping up with her work and turning it in. However, she said she was surprised to be included among the honorees.
Her mother, Talia Mackey said the girl pushes herself to learn.
Ashley Alcorn said she always encouraged her daughter, Pershing fifth-grader Jazzlynn Portis, to try her hardest.
"And I always told her she can do anything she puts her mind to," Alcorn said.
Jazzlynn said she does best at math.
"I always pay attention so I can get the right answers," she said.
Sixth-grader Jake Core said it feels great to earn high grades.
"I worked hard and kept on learning," he said.
Muskogee Public Schools Academic Honorees
Cherokee Elementary: Briar Baucom, Deztynni Walker, Alexiah Beasley, Kingston Boyd, Saniyah Charles, Daniel Edwards, Leland Hughes, Angeles Lara, Elvis Perez, Conway Pruitt, Breezy Todd/
Creek: Nadia Barlow, Lilli Clarke, Easton Laymon, Khiley Parent, Axton Witherspoon, Bryndin Chatman-Silkebakken, Macen DeSilvey, Zachariah Felts, Joseph Gephart, Rihyn Martin, Alexis Smith.
IRVING: Wendy Barbosa, Lydia Butler-Hernandez, Samson Awesome, Sophia Darden-Crewse, Hazelmoon Hart, Camila Salazar, Saya Semmes, Maria del Socorrow Rodriguez Calvillo, Joshua Thompson.
PERSHING: Sofia Aguilera-Ramirez, Chanel Murdock, Danelly Bermudez-Magana, Jazlynn Portis.
TONY GOETZ: Keagan Akers, Maddilyn Albury, Lesly Alvarado, Kaelon Campbell, Jaxon Dacy, Eli Harris, Emma Copeland, Riley Dacy, Trakyla Guess, Helen Marseilles, Aston McKinney, Kamia Murphy, Keegan Willhite.
SADLER ARTS ACADEMY: Amara Anderson, Isabelle Courtney, Qiyam Singletary, Zylan Wood, Matthew Bogard, Anderson Calvert, Lucy Cox, Kate Shelby, Malea Gaulden, Jacob Hitt, Carter McKinzie, Samuel Courtney, Eli Shelby, Ke'Lashia Smith, Adelaide Rutherford, Coco Cox, Hadleigh Davis, Ayden DeMar, Aaron Meinershagen.
ROUGHER INNOVATIONS ACADEMY: Seth Ford. Owen Calvarese, Shakarra Richardson, Braxton Hunter, Keely Craig, Kayla Addison, Makayla Vaughn, Autumn Hayes, Hali Hemenway.
6TH AND 7TH GRADE ACADEMY: Nyah Adair, Jake Core, Aspyn Johns, Bella Kraft, Tatyana Mayfield, Kaleb Obregon, Ryder Pearson, Kenadi Rodgers, Sophia Sanchez, Jeremiah Scroggins, Jessica Servin, Nate Adair, Alivia Arnold, Layla Bunch, Carter Collins, Ashley Corral, Karter Fields Samantha Hernandez, Aiden Moore, Benjamin Pool, Ariel Rodriguez, Elayna Steakley-Garcia, J'Drien Vaughn, Rylan Wilkerson, Blake Williams.
8TH AND 9TH GRADE ACADEMY: Kylee Bunch, Keaton Davis, Vivian Diep, Marli Essex, Kaiya Grimes, Neptali Hernandez, Julio Mata Macareno, Symon Almeida, Jacie Cumbey, Gregory Czaruk, Christopher Daniels, John Gilliam, Zarrya Gordon, Kaylynn Mackey, Addy Ortiz.
MUSKOGEE HIGH: Giselle Baldelamar, Rayce Duncan, Goldyn Johnson, Addison Moffett, Chandler Nelson, Ivy Nguyen, Moriah Nicholson, Fernando Ontiveros, Quincy Ragsdale-Craig, Skye Sargent, Hollie Courtney, Alexandra Locke, Lilly McCurley, Bryce Thornton, Asritha Yarrozu, Landren Martin, Sabrina Meinershagen, Phat Nguyen, Riya Patel, Ryan Sherwood.
