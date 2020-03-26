Muskogee Public Schools seeks to ensure that all students get their laptops while learning is going online for the rest of the school year.
MPS technology employees spent Thursday distributing laptops, Wi-Fi mobile hotspots and other devices to parents and teachers. They will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Alice Robertson Junior High's south parking lot on Callahan Street.
The Oklahoma State Board of Education ordered that all public schools close their facilities and go to a Distance Learning Plan for the rest of the 2020 school year. The decision comes as numbers grow for positive COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
On Thursday morning, Rae Cox picked up a device for her son, who is in eighth grade and has asthma.
"Considering what's going on, it's a great idea for the kids," Cox said. "My child is in an at-risk group, so taking extra precautions early is an excellent idea to curb the spread of the virus."
MPS Chief Operating Officer Eric Wells said the district is in a "fantastic spot" to provide one-to-one computer technology from kindergarten through 12th grade.
"We do have the tools in place to where we can do virtual learning," Wells said. "We never thought it would be in a situation like this."
However, not every student was able to get their laptops home before spring break earlier this month, he said.
"This is the make-up day for everyone to get the supplies they need for virtual learning to continue on until middle May," he said.
Talasheia Dedmon has children in seventh and fourth grade. She said the online learning is a good process.
"My concerns are that they will get the appropriate grade, and how they are going to stay on top of it," she said.
Muskogee High School art teacher Sonja Kadlec drove through to pick up a mobile hotspot.
"I live out in the country, and I don't get reception good enough to get online to teach," she said. "We'll be setting up online teaching."
Teaching art online could be tricky, Kadlec said. "But I'll do my best."
Wells said the technology department also has repair benches set up Friday and Saturday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education will provide distance learning frameworks and resources on its website in the coming days, according to a media release. The state also is exploring how federal assistance could help digital connectivity for some districts. OETA, Oklahoma's educational public TV network, also will provide help. In partnership with OSDE, OETA will broadcast instructional daytime programming.
Wells said MPS has many education platforms on its website.
"We're pushing a page to where parents can know and be connected to what we have," he said. "With all our technology in place, we have different programs that students are actually using, so it's great for us it's already ingrained in these kids on how to access lessons virtually."
Wells said the technology team is working regular hours through the school closure and will be available for technical assistance.
If you need help
• Muskogee Public Schools students or staff needing technology help for their online learning can call (918) 684-3700, ext. 4357.
