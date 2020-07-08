MPS superintendent to discuss school reopening plans

Tony Goetz Elementary students will have ample space to distance themselves at two school facilities while their school is being rebuilt, a school official says.
Tony Goetz students from kindergarten through seventh grade will attend school at Whittier, and students in third through fifth grades will attend New Tech at Alice Robertson.
"They're going to have a lot more room to spread out in this square footage than they might have had at their old school," said Muskogee Public Schools Chief Administrative Officer Lance Crawley. "New Tech, the same thing, I think it's going to be a gorgeous space, lots of bright light."
MPS schools are set to reopen Aug. 12, said MPS Marketing and Communications Director Steve Braun.
Muskogee Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall will discuss school reopening plans during a virtual Town Hall meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday on the district's Facebook and YouTube pages. Viewers, including those with a YouTube/RougherTV account, will be able to post questions during the Town Hall, Braun said.
Muskogee school buildings were closed in the final quarter of the 2020 school year out of a statewide concern over COVID-19. The Oklahoma Department of Education established a framework for reopening schools and is allowing district to build their own calendars, said DOE Executive Communications Director Steffie Corcoran.
Braun said Mendenhall's town meeting will focus on "what the start of school will look like."
Mendenhall will meet with teachers and other staff Thursday morning before the Town Hall, Braun said. "Then, hopefully, next week will have more finalized plans."
Crawley said plans on MPS reopening are being made. He said things change quickly and the district is getting input on dealing with the remaining pandemic.
"We're not doing anything different here than we're doing at any other site," Crawley said about Whittier remodeling. "We'll use our space and social distance wherever possible."
Older Tony Goetz students will eat in the Alice Robertson Junior High gym lobby, where they will have more space, he said.
Whittier's cafeteria is bigger than Tony Goetz' old cafeteria, Crawley said.
"And we'll only be serving half as many Tony Goetz students," he said. "We will have spaces where we can socially distance more effectively."
Whittier's building was vacated in January when a sewer line collapsed under its oldest wing. Students spent the remainder of the school year at the vacant Harris-Jobe Elementary. They will stay at Harris-Jobe until Tony Goetz students return to their rebuilt school.
Whittier's old wing has since been demolished, and its footprint could be the base for future construction, Crawley said.
Contractors are now removing soil contaminated by the sewer line collapse, he said.
Renovations at Whittier include converting half the media center into an entrance area with administrators' offices. Crawley said an earlier renovation plan called for that space to be an entrance.
Whittier also is getting a total interior remodel with new paint, new flooring and a new fire alarm system, Crawley said. The exterior is being repainted a slate gray. The playground will be moved.
If you watch
WHAT: Muskogee Public Schools Virtual Town Hall.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Thursday.
TO ACCESS: MPS Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MuskogeeSchools/ or MPS YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/ROUGHERTV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.