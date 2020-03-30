Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall will discuss distance learning during a virtual town hall meeting 10 a.m. Tuesday.
People can access the meeting through Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/MuskogeeSchools.
In an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the State Board of Education has mandated that all school buildings remain closed for the rest of the school year. Students will resume with distance learning on April 6.
Steve Braun, MPS communications and marketing director, said Mendenhall will discuss how MPS will conduct distance learning.
"People will be able to respond through the Facebook Live," Braun said. "He will try to answer some of the questions that might come up during that, as well."
People also can watch the virtual town hall on youtube.com/user/ROUGHERTV or the Muskogee Public Schools website, muskogeeps.org, Braun said.
