Youth from infants to age 18 are entered in the Mr. and Miss DREAM Pageant at 10 a.m. Saturday at Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Admission is $5 for people age 5 or older.
The pageant was originally scheduled for Jan. 15, but was postponed out of concern for COVID-19.
The pageant is presented by the BRICK Optimist Club, which stands for Build Real Inspiration while Coaching Kids.
Older contestants answered essay questions: What does it mean to be a leader? Who do you admire? What is your dream? Why is Dr. Martin Luther King's dream still important today?
"We wanted them to get used to writing and get used to feeling comfortable with writing," said BRICK President Rikisha Harrison. "Even with the pageant, thats our theme. We want children to feel comfortable and learn how to introduce themselves and feel confident about themselves. It's more about participation and learning."
Harrison said 65 participants were entered in the pageant.
