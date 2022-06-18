Famed U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves might recognize the street scene depicted on a new mural at Three Rivers Museum.
Reeves patrolled that street, Second Street, as a Muskogee police officer, said Wren Stratton, chairwoman of the Depot District Committee.
"In 1907, they did away with marshals when we became a state, and he became a Muskogee police officer," she said. "This was his beat."
Artist Bob Palmer and sculptor Joel Randell painted a mural on the museum's east wall, facing Second Street. They worked from Wednesday through Friday.
Palmer, who taught at University of Central Oklahoma for nearly 30 years, said he researched the Second Street view by talking to people.
"You've got some good historians who help us stay on track," he said. "Then, they let us be artists."
On Wednesday, they worked into the dark of night tracing images projected onto the wall.
Years ago, Palmer also painted the "Postcard Mural" between Square Deal Music and Arvest Bank on Broadway, as well as a street scene mural on the now-demolished Hunt's Building.
Three Rivers Museum Director Angie Rush said the Bass Reeves mural depicts the corner of Second Street and Okmulgee Avenue, facing north.
Today's view would be a parking lot and the back of Ruth Kelly Studio on the left and Pisano's Pizza and the back of the Severs Block on the right.
The museum is raising money for a statue of Bass Reeves to go on the east side of the museum.
"Someday, you will look upon this corner and there will be a Bass Reeves statue," Stratton said. "And as you look at the statue, this is the backdrop. This is looking north on Second Street."
Stratton said she sees progress on raising funds for the sculpture.
"I think this will help synergize to help us get fundraising done," she said.
Supporters seek to raise $200,000 for the statue. Contributors' names will be displayed along with the statue.
Rush said supporters have raised almost all the money.
"We're still short a little bit, but we're not too far away from our goal, Hopefully, pretty soon we should start working on it. With today's prices, it went up a little bit."
The mural is not the only upgrade at Three Rivers.
Workers installed new supports and windows in the conference room earlier this week.
"That whole wall of windows was on the verge of rotting out, the wood, so the city is having that whole wall repaired and replaced," Rush said.
You can help
• To help Three Rivers Museum raise money for the Bass Reeves statue, go online to the museum's website at https://www.3riversmuseum.com/donate.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.