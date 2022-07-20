Muskogee-area residents graduate Emporia State University

Several area students graduated from Emporia State University in May.
They include:
• McKenzie Standerwick, Fort Gibson, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Cheyann Benn, Haskell, Oklahoma Master of Science in Art Therapy Counseling.
• Brooks Haddock, Tahlequah, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies in General Studies.
Emporia State University offers over 200 academic programs in the School of Business, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Library and Information Management and The Teachers College.
