Muskogee Board of Education -- Glance

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• Executive Director of Finance to secure a fixed price for natural gas up to 50 percent of volume for price per unit equal to $10 or less per MCF.
• ACT as district testing Instrument for the 2022-2023 SY.
• 2021-2022 Elementary And Secondary Handbooks as presented.
• PERSONNEL
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through M. as stated.
A. Negotiated agreement with Muskogee Education Association for the FY 2022-2023.
B. Negotiated Agreement with Muskogee Education Support Personnel Association for the FY 2022-2023.
C. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: *Jianna Piela. ELA Teacher. 6/7 Grade Acad. effective 09/21/2022; *Matthew Leake. 1st Gd Teacher. Irving. effective 09/21/2022; Kodi Morrison (Bennett). Mathematics. MHS. effective 08/17/2022;Ashley Eller, Kindergarten, Pershing, effective 08/17/2022; Susan Hanna, 3rd Gd Teacher, Pershing, effective 08/12/2022; April Wheeler, 3rd Gd Teacher, Pershing, effective 08/12/2022; Melissa Jackson, Interventionist, St. Joseph, effective 09/21/2022; Sandra Brewer, Interventionist, St. Joseph, effective 09/21/2022; John Williams, Science Teacher, MHS, effective 09/21/2022.
*Pending OSDE Certification
D. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Valerie Aldridge, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/01/2022; Valerie Aldridge, SAC, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Valerie Aldridge, Instructional Lead, 6/7 Grade Acad., $314; Russell Baird, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/01/2022; Russell Baird, SAC, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Greg Breeding, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Lindsey Breeding, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Darryl Brown, Asst. Basketball 7th (G), 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Bryan Bunch, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; D'Amber Bunch, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Tailor Clemmons, Testing Coordinator, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Tailor Clemmons, Counselor, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Jason Cochran, Classroom Overage, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Jason Cochran, SAC, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Lou Dawkins, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Natasha Franklin, Project SHAPE - Lead, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Natasha Franklin, Home Based PRN, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Shaylin Gallaway, Choir, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Lisa Hanna, Assist. Robotics, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Amanda Harms, SAC, 6/7 Grade Acad.,effective 09/21/2022; Deary Hill, Head Basketball 7th (B), 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Tina Lamirand, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Dana Lane, Instructional Lead, 6/7 Grade Acad., $314; Kevin Lord, SAC, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Ian McLoud, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Ian McLoud, SAC, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Keli Miles, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Keli Miles, Instructional Lead, 6/7 Grade Acad., $314; Keli Miles, Gifted and Talented, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Keli Miles, Nat.JR. Honor Society, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Keli Miles, Okla Honor Society, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Melissa Million, Project SHAPE-Director, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Melissa Million, Instructional Lead, 6/7 Grade Acad., $314;Dare Oganla, Testing Coordinator, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Dare Oganla, Counselor, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Jiana Piela, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Dallas Schreiber, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Dallas Schreiber, Instructional Lead, 6/7 Grade Acad., $314; Andrew Shepherd, Classroom Overage, 6/7 Grade Acad., *$1,000; Ariel Swanagan, Classroom Overage, 6/7 Grade Acad., *$1,000; Ariel Swanagan, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Ariel Swanagan, SAC, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Victor Van Herreweghe, Head Robotics, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Tyler Bean, ACE, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Paul McCord, ACE, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Jordan Carbone, Softball - (FP) Asst., 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Nelita Cash, PLC's at Work, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Matthew Catlett, Teacher Leadership, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Tonya Fowler, Counselor Stipend, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Aaron Hobbs, Basketball - JH Hd (G), 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Gabrielle Holston, Asst. Volleyball - 8th, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Roy Jordan, Mat Cleaner, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Kodi (Morrison) Bennett, Basketball 8th Head(G) 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Kurtis Rowan, JR. Head Tennis (B), 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Kurtis Rowan, JR Head Tennis (G), 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Julie Aich, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, *$2,000; Kimberly Davison, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, *$1,000; Kathryn Kimble, Classroom Overage, Cherokee,*$2,000; Jametra Newton, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, *$2,000; William Tindell, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, *$2,000; Gena Whitaker, Classroom Overage, Cherokee,*$2,000; Victoria Wilson, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, *$1,000; Carmen Heath, Classroom Overage, Creek, *$4,000; Tracy Lord, Classroom Overage, Creek, *$1,000; Nowana Nolan, Classroom Overage, Creek, *$1,000; Jennifer Schuler, Classroom Overage, Creek, *$4,000; Hanna Whitlock, Classroom Overage, Creek, *$4,000; Lakeya Anderson, RYSA - Asst. Coach, effective 09/21/2022; Shonika Breedlove, RYSA - Asst. Coach, effective 09/21/2022; Sharica Cole, MEA President, effective 09/21/2022; Jaylynn Duncan, Swimming - Asst. Coach, effective 09/21/2022; Norwood Smith, RYSA - Asst. Coach, effective 09/21/2022; Joshua Smith, Softball - Umpire/Gate, effective 09/21/2022; Diego Zavala, RYSA - Asst. Coach, effective 09/21/2022; Robin Allen, Instructional Leader, ECC, effective 09/21/2022; KaSandra McElmurry, Yearbook, ECC, effective 09/21/2022; Elizabeth Bresnahan, Classroom Overage, Irving, *$2,000; Elizabeth Bresnahan, Robotics, Irving, effective 09/21/2022; Claudia Byfield, Classroom Overage, Irving, *$2,000; Maria Cruz, Speech, Irving, effective 09/21/2022; Kristen Escalante, Classroom Coverage, Irving, *$2,000; Kristen Escalante, Irving Rise Teacher, Irving, effective 09/21/2022; Kristen Escalante, Safety Patrol, Irving, effective 09/21/2022; Hailey LaBron, Irving Rise Teacher, Irving, effective 09/21/2022; Lisa Lamont, Classroom Overage, Irving, *$3,000; Lisa Lamont, Yearbook, Irving, effective 09/21/2022; Lisa Lamont, Irving Rise Teacher, Irving, effective 09/21/2022; Ryan Liebig, Music Comp., Irving, effective 09/21/2022; Sheila Roberts, Classroom Overage, Irving, *$2,000; Shawna Shorb, Archery, Irving, effective 09/21/2022; Shawna Shorb, Irving Rise Teacher, Irving, effective 09/21/2022; TeAna Tramel, Counselor Stipend, Irving, effective 09/21/2022; TeAna Tramel, Student Council, Irving, effective 09/21/2022; TeAna Tramel, Test Coordinator, Irving, effective 09/21/2022; Terri Brossett, STUCO Sponsor, MHS, $1,265; Sarah Broyles, Teacher Leader Inst., MHS, effective 08/01/2022; Seth Chapuis,Tennis Head Coach (G), MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Darrin Cook, Special Olympic Coach, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Marc Dicus, Athletic Coordinator, MHS, effective 07/01/2022; Justin Ficklin, Asst. Football (JH), 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Kyah Fields, Dance/Pom - Coach, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Melissa Gunckel, Testing Coordinator, MHS, $2020; Brad Higeons, Football - Asst. Coach, MHS, effective 09/21/2022,Travis Hill, Football Coordinator, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Scott Kanny, Robotics - Asst. Coach, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Dana Lane, Assistant HS Choir, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Penny McGill, Instructional Leader, MHS, $2,500; Jennifer Murray, Testing Coordinator, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Jennifer Norwood, Testing Coordinator, MHS, $1,010; Jennifer Norwood, Counselor, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Melissa O'Dell, STUCO, MHS, $1,265; Teresa Pointer, Instructional Leader, MHS, $2,500; Jack Reavis, Football Announcer, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Jennifer Slader, Counselor, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Jennifer Slader, Testing Coordinator, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; TeAna Tramel, Game Manager, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Lauren Ritchie, Asst. Swim, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Heather Morrison, Yearbook, Pershing, effective 09/21/2022; Klaire Starkey, Home Based PRN, Pershing, effective 09/21/2022; Lisa Tate, Home Based PRN, Pershing, effective 09/21/2022; Jacqueline Bennett, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Tafv Berryhill, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Melanie Broyles, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Matthew Catlett, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Kenadee Caves, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Tailor Clemmons, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Brandon Cochran, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Jason Cochran, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Darrin Cook, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Ashley Eller, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022;Belinda Gaultney, Testing Coordinator, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Amanda Harms, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Edward King, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Tracy Lord, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Paul McCord, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Cynthia Metzger, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Jametra Newton, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Kimberly Ogden, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Lisa Tate, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Denise Webb, Saturday School, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Lauren Ritchie, Assist. Swim Coach, RIA, effective 09/21/2022; Aubrey Rockman, Classroom Overage, RIA, *$1,000; Amanda Cumbey, Gifted and Talented, Sadler, effective 09/21/2022; Amanda Cumbey, Student Council, Sadler, effective 09/21/2022; Jessica Holloway, Counselor, Sadler, effective 09/21/2022; Jessica Holloway, Testing Coordinator, Sadler, effective 09/21/2022; Brandy Hughey, Classroom Overage, Sadler, *$2,000; Gaila Martin, Robotics, Sadler, effective 09/21/2022; Rebecca Scheiling, Classroom Overage, Sadler, *$2,000; Rebecca Scheiling, Yearbook, Sadler, effective 09/21/2022; Monica Skaggs, Safety Program, Sadler, effective 09/21/2022; Melissa Weeks, Thematic Leader, Sadler, effective 09/21/2022; Jessica Van Voast, Competitive Music, Sadler, effective 09/21/2022; Jayden Norwood, Roughers STARS ASP,Tony Goetz, effective 09/21/2022; Kristen Bishop, Before Care, ECC, effective 09/21/2022; Kathryn Crutchfield, Before Care, ECC, effective 09/21/2022. *Prorated
E. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Emalee Conrad, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2022; Nora Peraza, Teacher, Irving, effective 08/15/2022; Bruce Thompson, Teacher, Irving, effective 06/30/2022.
F. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: James Webb, Paraprofessional, Cherokee, effective 09/21/2022; Alyson Madewell, Indian Ed/Family Liaison, Creek/Sadler, effective 09/21/2022; Andrew Lyons, Custodian, Creek, effective 09/21/2022; Jessie Gloria, Custodian (part time), ECC, effective 09/21/2022; Carter Bradley, Student Monitor, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Angela Wilson, CNS, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Kelsey Ross, Paraprofessional, RAA, effective 09/21/2022; Mary Francis Rowland, Paraprofessional, Tony Goetz, effective 09/21/2022; Dakota Johnson, Technology Clerk, Technology, effective 09/21/2022; Jack Reavis, Athletics - Bus Driver, effective 09/21/2022.
G. Salaried support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Thomas Campell, Associate Teacher, MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Tina Strickland, Secretary, MHS, effective 07/01/2022; Prentiss McNac, Assist. Drill Instructor, RAA, effective 08/01/2022.
H. EMPLOYMENT – SUPPORT- EXTRA DUTY
RESOLVED, upon the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: *Anthony Ashley, Basketball - 6th Head (B), 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Penny Bado, Aft. Sch. Prog. Bus Driver, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15/hr; LaQuisha Corbin, Project SHAPE TA, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Kathryn Hall, Project SHAPE TA, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Canzaty Thompson, Project SHAPE TA, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Kamisa Wilson, Project SHAPE TA, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Thomas Yadon, Aft. Sch. Prog. Bus Driver, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Tabatha Champlain, Aft. Sch. Prog. Bus Driver, 8/9 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Allante Hall, Basketball - 8th Head Coach (G), 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; *Gracie Kreis, Asst. Cheer Coach, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; *Rhyley Pack, Asst. Cheer Coach, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Jason Rush, Aft. Sch. Prog. Bus Driver, 8/9 Grade Acad., $15/hr; *Jayce Stimson, Volleyball - 9th Grade Coach, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Jessie Gloria, Aft. Sch. Prog. Bus Driver, Cherokee, $15/hr; Vicki Pigg, Aft. Sch. Prog. Bus Driver, Creek, $15/hr; Melissa Goforth, Aft. Sch. Prog. Bus Driver, Irving, $15/hr; Harold Morgan, Lead Tech, Maintenance, effective 07/01/2022; Adam Tulino, Lead Plumber, Maintenance, effective 07/01/2022; *Isaiah Ashley, Asst. Cheer Coach (JV), MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Brenda Bolding, Volleyball - Clock Keeper, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; *Karen Bradley, Swimming - Assistant Coach, MHS, effective 08/10/2022; *Karen Bradley, Swimming - Head Coach, MHS, effective 08/10/2022; *Zian Bray, Head Cheer Coach, MHS, $2,637; *Zian Bray, Asst. Cheer Coach, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; *Deandre Hamilton, Asst. Baseball, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; *Tyler Kennedy, Asst. Football Coach, MHS, $1,850; *Brittany Tolbert, Head Cheer Coach, MHS, $2,637; *Brittany Tolbert, Asst. Cheer Coach, MHS, effective 09/21/2022; Bruce Hampton, Aft. Sch. Prog. Bus Driver, Tony Goetz, $15/hr; Robbie Anderson, Before Care, ECC, $15/hr. *Lay Coach
I. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Lieutenant Brown, CNS, MHS, effective 09/02/2022; David Stewart, CNS, Tony Goetz, effective 09/13/2022; Shalanda Webster, CNS, 8/9 Grade Acad.,effective 09/02/2022; Olga Soto, Custodian, ECC, effective 08/09/2022; Chelsea Lanius, Paraprofessional, Pershing, effective 08/31/2022.
J. Resignation of salaried support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Dawn Knupp, Administrative Assistant, Transportation, effective 09/30/2022.
K. Temporary employment of certified administration staff for the 2022-2023 school year: *Marcus King, Dean of Students, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Jennifer Kiser, Principal, RIA, effective 07/01/2022.
L. AMEND SUPERINTENDENT CONTRACT — APPROVE addition of insurance for spouse.
M. Discussion and possible board action regarding an employee's request for unpaid year leave of absence in accordance with Section I, Item IV, J of the negotiated agreement whereby disclosure of the employee's identity could violate privacy laws.
*Pending OKSDE Certification
• STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only).
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - L. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S)
August 9, 2022 Regular Meeting
August 16, 2022 Special Meeting
August 31, 2022 Special Meeting.
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS
Checks to be issued in payment — March encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20230205-20230499 $8,797,115.79
EP- #230022-230062 $146,627.82
AF- Checks #2300013-2300030 $10,679.02
DD’s- #23200398-23201952 $1,859,235.17
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED 23000732-23001081
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS
1. Operating Account - Armstrong $8,993,251.17
2. Activity Account - Firstar $450,021.99
3. Investment Account $0.00
E. FINANCIAL REPORT
Balance Sheet
Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
Investments
F. NEW ACTIVITY FUND SUB ACCOUNTS
845 Jr. High Cheer Athletics Per Exhibit
914 Hospitality Rougher Innovation Academy Per Exhibit
914 Hospitality Tony Goetz Elementary Per Exhibit
914 Hospitality Creek Elementary Per Exhibit
974 Athletics Store Athletics Per Exhibit
G. PO’S OVER $15,000.00
00046995 Collins Electric $18,000 Lighting Project
00046941 Arbiter Trust $20,000 Game Officials
00047988 EMS Linq $22,620 Timeclock Software
00047971 Sourceone Mgmt $66,000 Custodial Services
00047981 Nearpod $37,440.14 Subscription
00047982 Procare Therapy $71,000 Sp Ed services
00047999 Crowl Oil $54,000 Gas & Diesel
H. TRANSFERS
Activity Fund 8-9GA $65 From 805 Attendance to 854 Concessions
Activity Fund ESC $822.48 From 824 RKQ to 804 Teaching & Learning
Activity Fund ESC $849.48 From 938 Parent University to 804 Teaching & Learning
Activity Fund ESC $39.73 From 839 District Staff Dev. To 804 Teaching & Learning
Activity Fund Athletics $100 From 878 All Sports to 845 HS Cheer
Activity Fund 8-9GA $1,061 From 854 Concession to 846 Choir
Activity Fund MHS $1,075.78 From Student Life to 914 Hospitality
I. SANCTIONING
Muskogee Roughers Softball
Incredible Irving PTO
Friends of Rougher Baseball
Muskogee Rougher Football Booster
Creek PTO
J. CONTRACTS
Procare Therapy 621 $142,000.00 2 Special Ed Teachers
World Travel No Cost Contract for Travel Services
NCDET No Cost Dept of Rehab & Workforce Dev Serv.
Murrow Children’s Home No Cost Tutoring Services
Nearpod 511 $37,440.14 Instructional Software
Muskogee County 911 165 TBD Dispatch Services
School Status Oper 173 $12,838.50 Online Payment Software
CREOKS Counseling No Cost
Source One $1,441/ Month Janitorial Services - ECC
Source One $3,132/Month Janitorial Services - 6-7GA
Source One $ 895/Month Janitorial Services - Irving
K. ESTIMATE OF NEEDS
General Fund $50,780,586.21
Building Fund $13,793,116.81
Child Nutrition Fund $ 3,674,294.54
L. BOARD POLICIES
First Reading NEW 110360 Mental Health Accommodations
“ 110350 Student Mental Health Protocol
“ 110380 Save Women’s Sports Act
“ 110370 Resource Info on Student Ident Crds
“ 105130 Use of Multiple Occupancy Restrooms & Changing Areas
REV. 102110 School Board Meetings
“ 107030 Certified Employee Leave
“ 108010 Support Personnel Leave
“ 107100 Dyslexia - Dysgraphia Awareness Pro.
“ 112010 Internet & Technology safety
“ 110300 Concurrent Enrollment
“ 110030 Student Transfers
“ 103150 Procurement
“ 104080 Student Promotion and Retention and Student Pass
“ 104120 Media Center - Selections of Books
“ 111040 Transgender Individuals
