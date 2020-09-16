At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:

 STANDING RESOLUTIONS, See ONLINE.

• Memorandum of Understanding among Muskogee Public School District, Hilldale Public School District and the City of Muskogee.

•Using ACT as the testing instrument for MPS for the 2020-2021 SY;

PERSONNEL

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through J. as stated.

A. Adjunct CAREER TECH teachers for the 2020-2021 SY: Jessica McKinney, Anatomy; *Maurica Nordberg-Treat, Anatomy.

B. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Tracie Goodspeed, Physical Science Teacher, MHS, effective 8/31/2020.

C. EMPLOYMENT - CERTIFIED - EXTRA DUTY

RESOLVED, upon the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the employment for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Nowana Nolan, SAC Teacher, Creek, effective 8/31/2020; Approved Cert. Staff, Edmentum/E-LearningTraining, District, $25.00/hr; Susan Garland, Camp Bennett Adult Camp, District, effective 8/31/2020;

Gena Whitaker, Camp Bennett Adult Camp, effective 8/31/2020; Miranda Ward, Camp Bennett Adult Camp, effective 8/31/2020; Shawna Shorb, Camp Bennett Adult Camp, effective 8/31/2020; Gina Batie, Camp Bennett Adult Camp, effective 8/31/2020; Chetan Munsell, Game Manager, effective 8/03/2020; Brooke Moore, Gifted and Talented, 6th GA, effective 8/31/2020; Rachel Bertholf, Gifted and Talented,6th GA,effective 8/31/2020; Tammy Pierce, Director,21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Emily Lewis, Site Coordinator, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Glen Bibelheimer, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Martin Bynum, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020;

Mary Michael-Davis,Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Matthew Catlett, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; April Coen, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Julie Crank, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Kelly Duck, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Natasha Franklin, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Shalyn Gallaway, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Allison Kirkley, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Jennifer Sargent, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Dallas Schreiber,Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Elvira Smith, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020;

Rachel Skelton, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Jason Cochran,SAC/Saturday School, 7/8th GA, effective 8/31/2020; Virginia Porto, Varsity Tennis Assistant, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Kodi Morrison, Softball Groundskeeping Interim, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Kodi Morrison, Head Slow Pitch Interim, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Kodi Morrison, Head Fast Pitch Interim, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Kaytlynn Odell, Asst. Cheerleading Varsity, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Hillary Wood, Virtual Learning Teacher, St. Joseph, effective 8/31/2020; Suzie Buck, Speech Path, St. Joseph, effective 8/31/2020; Sandra Brewer, Title I Tutor, St. Joseph, effective 8/31/2020.

D. Resignation of position for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Don Yates, Softball Groundskeeping, MHS, effective 8/27/2020; Don Yates, Head Slow Pitch Softball, MHS, effective 8/27/2020; Don Yates, Head Fast Pitch Softball, MHS, effective 8/27/2020; Kodi Morrison, Asst JR FP Softball, MHS, effective 8/31/2020.

E. Non-acceptance of position for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Lynwood Wade, Game Manager, District, effective 8/03/2020.

F. EMPLOYMENT - SUPPORT - EXTRA DUTY

RESOLVED, upon the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the employment for extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Pete Richardson, Gate Worker, effective 8/31/2020; Pete Richardson, Asst Football Jr High, 7/8th GA, effective 8/31/2020; Lantz Kemp, Rougher Asst Youth Coach, 7/8th GA, effective 8/31/2020; Denise Carter, Assistant, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Marvin Ledbetter, Bus Driver, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Donna Allen, Bus Driver, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Brittany Beaudet-Lay, Softball-Fastpitch, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Brittany Beaudet-Lay, Softball-Slowpitch, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; David Berry-Lay, Wrestling Assist, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Mark Walters, Gate Worker, MHS, effective 8/31/2020.

G. Abandonment of position for extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Courtney Wacoche-Lay, Cheer Coach, effective 9/01/2020.

H. RESIGNATION – SUPPORT

RESOLVED, upon the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the resignation support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Karen Swindle, RKQ Lead, Creek, effective 8/31/2020; Misty Rineheart, Perm. Substitute, District, effective 8/10/2020; Monica Jones, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 8/28/2020; Tammy Parris, CNS,Warehouse, effective 6/30/2020; Adam Rigney, Low Voltage Tech, Technology, effective 9/04/2020; Pam Walters, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 6/30/2020; Carol Hudson, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 8/31/2020; Tomekia Buckhanan, Paraprofessional, MHS. effective 8/28/2020; Tara Irwin, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Ashley Nave, CNS, MHS, effective 8/14/2020; Vera Walters, CNS, MHS, effective 9/04/2020.

I. Termination support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: John Dean, Custodian, Cherokee, effective 8/25/2020.

J. Support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Dylan Cantrell-Shelton,Teacher Assistant, MHS, effective 6/30/2020; Mary Cooper, Bus Aid, Transportation, effective 8/31/2020.

12. NEW BUSINESS

13. ADJOURNMENT

STANDING RESOLUTIONS ONLINE ONLY

Schedule of Payments

Checks to be issued in payment of August encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:

AP Checks # 20210150 to 20210509 $ 12,483,740.84

EZ # 2100011 to 2100040 $61,805.04

DD’s # 22100252 to 22101057 $1,936,847.61

Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21000657 to 21000926

$ 7,922,234.64

Operating & Investment Funds August 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020

Operating Account $ 52,856.04

Investment Account $ 7,470.64

Financial Report

Balance Sheet

FY 2020 Expense/Revenue Report

Activity Fund

Designation of Funds

Investments

Budget Amendments

PO’s Over $15,000

2021 PO’s Fund

21000662 Rosenstein Fist & Ringold 11.040 $ 35,000 Attorney

21000667 TJD Construction 28.269 25,841 MHS Construction

21000672 Pioneer Abstract & Title 28.279 181,886.72 TG House

21000685 T-Mobile USA 11.788 288,000 Hotspots

21000688 School Based Svcs 11.163 30,000 Psych Medical Svc

21000690 Catapult Learning West 11.541 112,500 Prof Dev

21000691 Alpha Plus Systems 11.511 66,980 PD & books

21000692 Edmentum Holding 11.511 123,139.44 Reading Eggs

21000693 Thompson School Book 11.511 94,941 Studies Weekly

21000694 Thompson School Book 11.511 23,576.62 Health Books

21000695 Thompson School Book 11.511 28,400.08 Science Books

21000711 Thompson School Book 11.511 16,604.60 History Books

21000712 Thompson School Book 11.511 185,019.44 Digital History Bks

21000713 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 11.511 19,732.50 Read 180

21000715 Catapult Learning West 11.541 28,441 Prof Dev

21000740 BancFirst Insurance Svc 11.041 25,000 Broker Fee

21000750 Murphy Sanitary Supply 21.180 15,000.52 PPE Supplies

21000788 Trinity 3 LLC 28.281 41,881 Interactive Displays(18)

21000797 Manhattan Construction 28.269 5,592,974 Stadium Contract

21000824 Smucker Food Service 22 25,000 Food

21000854 Paradigm Shift 11.261 147,000 Culture Coaching

21000894 Weidenhammer System Corp 11.174 38,474.77 Finance Software

21000897 Pinnacle Business Systems 28.281 57,112.03 Chromebooks

21000898 Pinnacle Business Systems 28.281 64,556.41 Erate Tech Supplies

G. Contracts Manhattan Construction (171,295) Change Order Correction

AVID Services $16,000 CollegeCareer Readiness Tools

Imagine Learning $24,000 ELL Software

Eduskills $34,900 ELL Consulting

Hanover Research $42,500 Research & Surveys

Oklahoma Families First $0 Counseling

Employee Eval Systems $14,000 Software

Flintco $122,237 Cherokee

H. Transfers

Activity none

I. Sanctioning

Pershing PTO

Sadler PTO

Tony Goetz PTO

J. Board Policies Board Policies Revised For Approval

K. Estimate of Needs

General Fund $46,904,654.63

Building Fund 1,392,473.92

CNS Fund 2,440,172.23

Sinking Fund 24.22 mills

 

