At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
STANDING RESOLUTIONS, See ONLINE.
• Memorandum of Understanding among Muskogee Public School District, Hilldale Public School District and the City of Muskogee.
•Using ACT as the testing instrument for MPS for the 2020-2021 SY;
PERSONNEL
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through J. as stated.
A. Adjunct CAREER TECH teachers for the 2020-2021 SY: Jessica McKinney, Anatomy; *Maurica Nordberg-Treat, Anatomy.
B. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Tracie Goodspeed, Physical Science Teacher, MHS, effective 8/31/2020.
C. EMPLOYMENT - CERTIFIED - EXTRA DUTY
RESOLVED, upon the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the employment for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Nowana Nolan, SAC Teacher, Creek, effective 8/31/2020; Approved Cert. Staff, Edmentum/E-LearningTraining, District, $25.00/hr; Susan Garland, Camp Bennett Adult Camp, District, effective 8/31/2020;
Gena Whitaker, Camp Bennett Adult Camp, effective 8/31/2020; Miranda Ward, Camp Bennett Adult Camp, effective 8/31/2020; Shawna Shorb, Camp Bennett Adult Camp, effective 8/31/2020; Gina Batie, Camp Bennett Adult Camp, effective 8/31/2020; Chetan Munsell, Game Manager, effective 8/03/2020; Brooke Moore, Gifted and Talented, 6th GA, effective 8/31/2020; Rachel Bertholf, Gifted and Talented,6th GA,effective 8/31/2020; Tammy Pierce, Director,21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Emily Lewis, Site Coordinator, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Glen Bibelheimer, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Martin Bynum, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020;
Mary Michael-Davis,Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Matthew Catlett, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; April Coen, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Julie Crank, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Kelly Duck, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Natasha Franklin, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Shalyn Gallaway, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Allison Kirkley, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Jennifer Sargent, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Dallas Schreiber,Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Elvira Smith, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020;
Rachel Skelton, Teacher, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Jason Cochran,SAC/Saturday School, 7/8th GA, effective 8/31/2020; Virginia Porto, Varsity Tennis Assistant, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Kodi Morrison, Softball Groundskeeping Interim, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Kodi Morrison, Head Slow Pitch Interim, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Kodi Morrison, Head Fast Pitch Interim, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Kaytlynn Odell, Asst. Cheerleading Varsity, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Hillary Wood, Virtual Learning Teacher, St. Joseph, effective 8/31/2020; Suzie Buck, Speech Path, St. Joseph, effective 8/31/2020; Sandra Brewer, Title I Tutor, St. Joseph, effective 8/31/2020.
D. Resignation of position for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Don Yates, Softball Groundskeeping, MHS, effective 8/27/2020; Don Yates, Head Slow Pitch Softball, MHS, effective 8/27/2020; Don Yates, Head Fast Pitch Softball, MHS, effective 8/27/2020; Kodi Morrison, Asst JR FP Softball, MHS, effective 8/31/2020.
E. Non-acceptance of position for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Lynwood Wade, Game Manager, District, effective 8/03/2020.
F. EMPLOYMENT - SUPPORT - EXTRA DUTY
RESOLVED, upon the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the employment for extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Pete Richardson, Gate Worker, effective 8/31/2020; Pete Richardson, Asst Football Jr High, 7/8th GA, effective 8/31/2020; Lantz Kemp, Rougher Asst Youth Coach, 7/8th GA, effective 8/31/2020; Denise Carter, Assistant, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Marvin Ledbetter, Bus Driver, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Donna Allen, Bus Driver, 21st Century, effective 8/31/2020; Brittany Beaudet-Lay, Softball-Fastpitch, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Brittany Beaudet-Lay, Softball-Slowpitch, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; David Berry-Lay, Wrestling Assist, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Mark Walters, Gate Worker, MHS, effective 8/31/2020.
G. Abandonment of position for extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Courtney Wacoche-Lay, Cheer Coach, effective 9/01/2020.
H. RESIGNATION – SUPPORT
RESOLVED, upon the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the resignation support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Karen Swindle, RKQ Lead, Creek, effective 8/31/2020; Misty Rineheart, Perm. Substitute, District, effective 8/10/2020; Monica Jones, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 8/28/2020; Tammy Parris, CNS,Warehouse, effective 6/30/2020; Adam Rigney, Low Voltage Tech, Technology, effective 9/04/2020; Pam Walters, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 6/30/2020; Carol Hudson, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 8/31/2020; Tomekia Buckhanan, Paraprofessional, MHS. effective 8/28/2020; Tara Irwin, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 8/31/2020; Ashley Nave, CNS, MHS, effective 8/14/2020; Vera Walters, CNS, MHS, effective 9/04/2020.
I. Termination support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: John Dean, Custodian, Cherokee, effective 8/25/2020.
J. Support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Dylan Cantrell-Shelton,Teacher Assistant, MHS, effective 6/30/2020; Mary Cooper, Bus Aid, Transportation, effective 8/31/2020.
12. NEW BUSINESS
13. ADJOURNMENT
STANDING RESOLUTIONS ONLINE ONLY
Schedule of Payments
Checks to be issued in payment of August encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP Checks # 20210150 to 20210509 $ 12,483,740.84
EZ # 2100011 to 2100040 $61,805.04
DD’s # 22100252 to 22101057 $1,936,847.61
Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21000657 to 21000926
$ 7,922,234.64
Operating & Investment Funds August 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020
Operating Account $ 52,856.04
Investment Account $ 7,470.64
Financial Report
Balance Sheet
FY 2020 Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
Investments
Budget Amendments
PO’s Over $15,000
2021 PO’s Fund
21000662 Rosenstein Fist & Ringold 11.040 $ 35,000 Attorney
21000667 TJD Construction 28.269 25,841 MHS Construction
21000672 Pioneer Abstract & Title 28.279 181,886.72 TG House
21000685 T-Mobile USA 11.788 288,000 Hotspots
21000688 School Based Svcs 11.163 30,000 Psych Medical Svc
21000690 Catapult Learning West 11.541 112,500 Prof Dev
21000691 Alpha Plus Systems 11.511 66,980 PD & books
21000692 Edmentum Holding 11.511 123,139.44 Reading Eggs
21000693 Thompson School Book 11.511 94,941 Studies Weekly
21000694 Thompson School Book 11.511 23,576.62 Health Books
21000695 Thompson School Book 11.511 28,400.08 Science Books
21000711 Thompson School Book 11.511 16,604.60 History Books
21000712 Thompson School Book 11.511 185,019.44 Digital History Bks
21000713 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 11.511 19,732.50 Read 180
21000715 Catapult Learning West 11.541 28,441 Prof Dev
21000740 BancFirst Insurance Svc 11.041 25,000 Broker Fee
21000750 Murphy Sanitary Supply 21.180 15,000.52 PPE Supplies
21000788 Trinity 3 LLC 28.281 41,881 Interactive Displays(18)
21000797 Manhattan Construction 28.269 5,592,974 Stadium Contract
21000824 Smucker Food Service 22 25,000 Food
21000854 Paradigm Shift 11.261 147,000 Culture Coaching
21000894 Weidenhammer System Corp 11.174 38,474.77 Finance Software
21000897 Pinnacle Business Systems 28.281 57,112.03 Chromebooks
21000898 Pinnacle Business Systems 28.281 64,556.41 Erate Tech Supplies
G. Contracts Manhattan Construction (171,295) Change Order Correction
AVID Services $16,000 CollegeCareer Readiness Tools
Imagine Learning $24,000 ELL Software
Eduskills $34,900 ELL Consulting
Hanover Research $42,500 Research & Surveys
Oklahoma Families First $0 Counseling
Employee Eval Systems $14,000 Software
Flintco $122,237 Cherokee
H. Transfers
Activity none
I. Sanctioning
Pershing PTO
Sadler PTO
Tony Goetz PTO
J. Board Policies Board Policies Revised For Approval
K. Estimate of Needs
General Fund $46,904,654.63
Building Fund 1,392,473.92
CNS Fund 2,440,172.23
Sinking Fund 24.22 mills
