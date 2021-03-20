Muskogee Board of Education — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center board room, 202 W. BROADWAY.
1. AGENDA: CALL TO ORDER – Bobby Jefferson, President; INVOCATION – Tommy Anderson, Board Vice President; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Bobby Jefferson, President.
2. Resignation of Keith Biglow, seat 4, from the Muskogee Board of Education.
3. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS
4. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — February - Certified Elementary: Dianna Canton, Pershing; February - Certified Secondary: Susan Garland, 6th Grade Academy; February - Salaried Support: Tina Strickland, MHS; February - Support: Patricia Jones, Pershing; Certified Elementary: Gina Batie, Cherokee; Certified Secondary: Jacorie Maxwell, MHS; Salaried Support: John Cooper, RAA; Support: Tasha Anderson, Enrollment
5. SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT — SPED Effectiveness Report - Veronica Teague and Amy Pool; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley.
6. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
7. Grade Changes Reconfiguration by the Long Range Planning Committee as presented.
8. Resolution determining the maturities of, and setting a date,time and place for the sale of the $5,975,000 General Obligation Building Bonds of the
School District.
9. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See Online).
10. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION — An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of:
A. Personnel recommendations A. through K. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
11. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
12. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
13. PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through K. as stated.
A. Leave of Absence of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Nerissa Whittaker, Teacher, Creek, effective 03/05/2021 - 06/30/2021.
B. Extra Duty employment for employment of certified administrative staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Meleah Hoskins, Summer School Principal-Elementary, effective 06/04/2021; Stacy Miller, Summer School Principal-Elementary, effective 06/01/2021; Reubin McIntosh, Summer School Principal-Grades 6-8, effective 06/04/202; TBD, Summer School Principal-Grades 9-12, effective 06/04/2021.
C.Employment for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Susan Garland, Camp Bennett Director, effective 03/08/2021; Miranda Ward, Camp Bennett Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Shawna Shorb, Camp Bennett Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Gena Whitaker, Camp Bennett Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Regina Batie, Camp Bennett Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Andrea Garrett, Camp Bennett Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Janeen Fowler, Camp Bennett Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Lisa Rogers, Camp Bennett Counselor, effective 03/08/202; Charity Nicholson, Camp Bennett Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Sacha Watts, Camp Bennett Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Gina Beach, Camp Bennett Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Sean O'Brien, Camp Bennett Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Caleb Dan, Camp Bennett Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Gena Whitaker, Camp Bennett Adult Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Miranda Ward, Camp Bennett Adult Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Regina Batie, Camp Bennett Adult Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Shawna Shorb, Camp Bennett Adult Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Sean O'Brien, Camp Bennett Adult Counselor/Bus Driver, effective 03/08/2021; Mary-Michael Bradley-Davis, 21st Century Proj CREATE Teacher, 7th/8th Gd Acad., effective 03/09/2021; Annetta Custer, 21st Century Project CREATE Teacher, 7th/8th Gd Acad., effective 03/09/2021; Jennifer Norwood, 21st Century Project CREATE Teacher, 7th/8th Gd Acad., effective 03/09/2021; Jennifer Sargent, 21st Century Project CREATE Teacher 7th/8th Gd Acad., effective 03/09/2021; David Kinnamon, 21st Century Project CREATE Teacher 7th/8th Gd Acad., effective 03/09/2021; Allison Kirkley, 21st Century Project CREATE Teacher 7th/8th Gd Acad., effective 03/09/2021; Emily Lewis, 21st Century Project CREATE Teacher, 7th/8th Gd Acad. effective 03/09/2021; Tammy Pierce, 21st Century Project CREATE Director, 7th/8th Gd Acad. effective 03/09/2021; Debra Campbell, Gate Worker, effective 03/02/2021; Lisa Napier, Title I Tutor, MHS, effective 02/05/2021; Jennifer Carpenter, Testing Coordinator, MHS, effective 03/23/2021; Madison McMurtrey, Testing Coordinator, MHS, effective 03/23/2021; Mark Dicus, Head Softball Fastpitch Coach, MHS, effective 07/01/2021; Mark Dicus, Head Softball Slowpitch Coach, MHS, effective 07/01/2021; Mark Dicus, Softball Grounds, MHS effective 07/01/2021.
D. VSP of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Tammie Hendrickson, Special Education, Cherokee, effective 06/30/2021.
E. VSP of administrative staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Lori Jefferson, Family/Community Coordinator, District, effective 06/30/2021; Malinda Lindsey, Principal, ECC effective 06/30/2021.
F. Employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Collin Swanagan, Asst. Boys Track (Lay Coach), District, effective 02/24/2021; Cam'ron Summer Asst. Baseball (Lay Coach); District, effective 03/01/2021.
G. Non-acceptance of employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Randy Smith, Asst. Baseball (Lay Coach), MHS, effective 08/03/2020.
H. Employment of extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Lanzy Coker, Camp Bennett Assist. Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Tiffany Moore, Camp Bennett Assist. Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Kassandra Brown, Camp Bennett Assist. Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; James Brinkley, Camp Bennett Assist. Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Jackie Honeycutt, Camp Bennett Assist. Counselor, effective 03/08/2021; Carmen McKinney, Camp Bennett Assist. Counselor/Bus Driver, effective 03/08/2021; Lanzy Coker, Camp Bennett Adult Counselor/Bus Assist., effective 03/08/2021; Tiffany McCoin, Camp Bennett Custodian, District, effective 03/08/2021; Tabatha Reynolds 21st Century Proj. CREATE Bus Driver 7th/8th Gd Acad. effective 03/09/2021.
I. Resignation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Tedessa Jones, RKQ Lead, ECC, effective 03/05/2021; Dewayne Washington, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 03/03/2021; Shay Hoog, Soccer Head Coach (B) 7th/8th Gd Academy, effective 03/06/2021.
J. VSP of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Kevin Jones, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/30/2021.
K. Non-completion of probationary period of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year:Emmanuel Mendez, Perm. Substitute, effective 02/08/2021.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only)
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – L. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meetings: Feb. 16 Regular Meeting - CANCELED; Feb. 23 Special Meeting; Feb. 24, Special Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial
reports: AP – Checks # 20212096 to 20212332 $4,168,828.20; EP - # 2100196 to 2100219 $83,639.39; DD’s - # 22104878 to 22105636 $1,910,782.80.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21002253 to 21002527: $778,563.68.
D. Operating & Investment Funds — Feb. 1-28: Operating Account, $4,882,306.18, Investment Account $0.00.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2021 Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
2021 PO’s Project
21002398 First Book 230 $24,354.25 Newspapers
21002400 Scholastic Book Fairs 230 $23,957.33 Books
21002416 PowerSchool 174 $25,443.84 Software
21002417 T-Mobile 788 $67,681.05 Hotspots
21002423 PC Landing Zone 788 $26,702.85 Tech Equipment
21002446 First Team Outdoor Video 266 $40,000 Video Board
21002449 First Book 883 $24,354.25 Books
21002450 Scholastic Book Fairs 883 $23,957.33 Books
21002470 Trafera 421 $63,000 Tech Equipment
21002492 Imagenet Consulting 174 $16,749 Tech Supplies
21002521 Collins Electric 186 $28,750 Repairs
21002522 Murphy Sanitary 793 $95,797.61 Flor Scrubbers
21002691 Midwst Sprt Gds 561 $15,000 Backpacks
G. Contracts — AVID, 511, $21,179, Student Program; Kerry Patten, CPA, 040, $27,100, 2021 audit.
H. Transfers: None
I. Sanctioning: None
J. Surplus: Van, Blown engine, Vin 1FBNE31L, 33HA94564.
K. Supplemental Appropriation — General Fund: $11,759,224.36; $58,663,878.99, Total GF appropriations
L. Audit Report 2020— Acceptance, Kerry Patton, CPA
