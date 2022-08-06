Muskogee Board of Education — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, board room, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Larry Stewart, MPS Board President; INVOCATION – Reuben McIntosh, New Tech Cherokee Principal; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Larry Stewart, MPS Board President.
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS.
3. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT — Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley
4. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
5. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See online)
6. Return to Learn Plan for the 2022-2023 SY as presented.
7. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION
An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of:
A. Personnel recommendations A. through L. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
8. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
9. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
10. PERSONNEL
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: *Amanda Harms, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; *Lisa Hanna, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; *Andrew Shepherd, Teacher 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; *Deary Hill, Teacher 6/7 Grade Acad. ,effective 08/10/2022; Jaylynn Duncan, Teacher 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; *Corey Cowan, Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Hillary Wood, Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; *Tyree Parker, Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Jordan Carbone, Teacher Creek, effective 08/10/2022; Melissa Martinez, Nurse - RN District, effective 08/10/2022; Natalie Nowlin Nurse - RN District effective 08/10/2022; *Ryan Liebig, Teacher Irving, effective 08/10/2022; *Sarah Broyles, Teacher RAA, effective 08/10/2022; Jackie Griffith, Teacher RAA, effective 08/10/2022; *Kemega Leffall, Teacher RAA, effective 08/10/2022; Kesa McDonald, Teacher RAA, effective 08/10/2022; Eric Stout, Teacher RIA, effective 08/10/2022; *Molly Boyd, Teacher MHS, effective 08/10/2022; *Thomas Campbell, Teacher MHS, effective 08/10/2022; *Denise Fulbright, Teacher MHS, effective 08/10/2022; **Dan Hall, Adjunct Teacher MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Scott Kanny, Teacher MHS, effective 08/10/2022; *Maria Moore, Teacher MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Laurie Speed, Teacher MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Shelby Wood, Teacher MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Robert Schaefer, Teacher Pershing, effective 08/10/2022; *Jayden Norwood, Teacher Tony Goetz, effective 08/10/2022; *Deborah Kirk, Title 1 Interventionists Cherokee, effective 08/10/2022; *Teresa Ford, Interventionists Cherokee, effective 08/10/2022; *TBD, Teacher Cherokee, effective 08/10/2022; *TBD, Dean 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; *TBD, Teacher 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; *TBD, Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022.
*Pending OSDE Certification, **Pending OSDE Adjunct Approval.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Lindsey Breeding, Beginning Band 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Jason Cochran, Wrestling - 7th Assistant Coach 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Amanda Hanrahan, Speech Language Pathologist 6/7 Grade Acad./Sadler, effective 08/10/2022; Lantz Kemp, Basketball - 7th Head Coach 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Dana Lane Chorus 6/7, Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Dawson Leffingwell Band Assistant 6/7 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Ian McLoud, Student Council Sponsor 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Dare Oganla, Testing Coordinator 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Dare Oganla, Counselor 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Jayce Stimson, Basketball - 6th Head Coach 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Steve Wiles, Asst. JH Symphonic Band 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Steve Wiles, Head 7h Grade Band 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; *Deary Hill, Basketball Coach Boys 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Chase Adair, Baseball - JH Head Coach 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Vanessa Amaya, Soccer - JH Head Coach (G) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Chelsea Arnold, Vocal Assistant 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Joe Barger, Assistant JH Band 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Daryl Brown, Basketball - 7th Asst. Coach (G) 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/10/2022; Samuel Broyles, Cross Country - Asst. Coach (G) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Samuel Broyles, Track - Assistant Coach (G) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Martin Bynum, ACE Assistant Director 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Martin Bynum, Teacher Leader Institute 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Jason Campbell, Special Olympics Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Jordan Carbone, Softball - (SP) Asst. Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Jordan Carbone, Softball - (SP) Asst. Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Matthew Catlett, ACE Program Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Jara Clark, Dance and Equipment Manager 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Jason Cochran, Football - 9th HEad Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; April Coen, Ace Program Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Steve Craver, Football - 9th Asst. Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Caleb Dan, ACE Program Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Caleb Dan, Speech Language Pathologist 8/9 Grade Acad./MHS effective 08/10/2022; Ryan Dvorak, Football - 9th Aide 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Oren Faulk, Basketball - JH Asst. Coach (B) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Oren Faulk, Volleyball - 8th Assistant Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Lauren Fort, JH Dance/Equipment Manager 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Shaylin Gallaway, Vocal Assistant 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Allante Hall, Basketball - 8th Head Coach (G) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Brad Higeons, Football - 8th Assistant Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Aaron Hobbs, Baseball - JH Asst. Coach (B) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Aaron Hobbs, Football - 8th Head Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Roy Jordan, Football - 8th Assistant Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Roy Jordan, Wrestling - 8th Assistant Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Mandy Keys, ACE Program Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Mandy Keys, Teacher Leader Institute 8/9 Grade Acad effective 08/10/2022; Allison Kirkley, ACE Program Director 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Nichole Larsson, ACE Program Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Emily Lewis, ACE Program Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Ron Mayes, Basketball - 7th Head Coach (G) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Amanda McMillan, ACE Program Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Jaquelyn Moore, ACE Program Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Tyler Murray, Head MS 8th Grade Band 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Andrew O’Dell, Football - 8th Assistant Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Jennifer Sargent, Teacher Leader Institute 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Jason Stinson, Assistant JH Band 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 09/10/2022; Al Thornton, Basketball - 8th Head Coach (B) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Kenneth Thornton, Wrestling - 8th Assistant Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Diane Walker, ACE Program Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Sarah Wallace, ACE Program Teacher 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Robert Warren, Track - 8th Head Coach (B) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Robert Warren, Track - 8th Head Coach (G) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Denise Webb, Cross Country - Asst. Coach (B) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Shelby Wood, Softball - (FP) JH Head Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Shelby Wood, Softball - (SP) JH Head Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Jared Johnson, Music Cherokee, effective 08/10/2022; Quiana Nicholson, Speech Language Pathologist Cherokee, effective 08/10/2022; Deanna Acree, Music Creek, effective 08/10/2022; Melissa Jones, Aft. Sch. Prog. Teacher Creek, effective 08/10/2022; Jessica Laymon, Aft. Sch. Prog. Teacher Creek, effective 08/10/2022; Valarie Ragsdale, Aft. Sch. Prog. Teacher Creek, effective 08/10/2022; April Roberts Aft. Sch. Prog. Teacher Creek effective 08/10/2022; Andrea Sagely Aft. Sch. Prog. Director Creek effective 08/10/2022; Kim Witherspoon, Aft. Sch. Prog. Teacher Creek, effective 08/10/2022; Donn Cochran, Athletic Gate Worker, District $20/hr; RayTosha Craft, Athletic Gate Worker, District, $20/hr; Steven Craver, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Lou Dawkins, Auxiliary Athletic Coordinator District, effective 08/10/2022; Ryan Dvorak, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Jeremy Ford, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Jeremy Ford, Game Manager District, effective 08/10/2022; Sonya Foster ,Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Rachel Gilliam, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Luster Harris, Summer Painter District, $15/hr; Trish Hill, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Angie Hillman, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Brad Huddleston, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Dean Igert, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Helen Ingram, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Rory Lynch, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Keli Miles, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Chetan Munsell, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Chetan Munsell, Game Manager District, effective 08/10/2022; Melissa Odell, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Craig Perry, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Craig Perry, Game Manager District, effective 08/10/2022; Chris Risenhoover, Culture Coordinator District, effective 08/10/2022; Keaton Scott, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; John Singler, Game Manager District, effective 08/10/2022; Mike Sisco, HS Band Director District, effective 08/10/2022; Jennifer Slader, Athletic Gate Worker, District $20/hr; Robert Warren, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Jana Dunlap, Professional Development ECC, $150; Haleigh Carrier, Professional Development, ECC, $75; Melissa O’Dell, Professional Development MHS, $75; Kim Witherspoon, Professional Development Creek, $75; Steve Adair, Wrestling - 1st Assistant Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Chelsea Arnold, Vocal HS Assistant MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Joe Barger, Asst. HS Band (Woodwind) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Joe Barger, Jazz Band MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Joe Barger, Band Camp MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Michelle Behrens, Science Instructional Leader MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Terri Brossett ,12th Grade Class Sponsor MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Terri Brossett ,STUCO Sponsor MHS, $2,530; Greg Breeding, Assistant HS Marching Band MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Greg Breeding, Band Camp MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Lindsey Breeding, Band Camp MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Ashlie Brice, Teacher Leader Institute MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Sam Broyles, Basketball - HS Asst. Coach (G) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Bryan Bunch, Basketball - HS 1st Asst. (G) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jara Clark Color, Guard Asst. MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jara Clark, Asst. Flags/Drill Team HS MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jara Clark, Summer Band Camp MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jara Clark, Winter Guard Asst. MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Raytosha Craft, Career Tech MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Raytosha Craft, Oklahoma Honor Society MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Raytosha Craft, National Honor Society MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Raytosha Craft, Yearbook Sponsor MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Steve Craver, Football - Assistant Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Steve Craver ,Track - HS Head Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Lou Dawkins, Basketball - Head Coach (B) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Amy Dean, Teacher Leader Institute MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Mark Dicus, Softball - Groundskeeper MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Mark Dicus, Softball (FP) - HS Head Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Mark Dicus, Softball (SP) - HS Head Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Ryan Dvorak, Football - Special Teams Coord. MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Ryan Dvorak, Golf - Head Coach (B) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Ashlie Fauchier, Softball (FP) - Assistant Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Ashlie Fauchier, Softball (SP) - Assistant Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Kyah Fields, Cheerleading - Head Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Oscar Florex, Soccer - HS Head Coach (G) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jeremy Ford, Basketball - Head Coach (G) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jeremy Ford, Weightlifting - Coach MHS ,effective 08/10/2022; Lauren Fort, Color Guard HS MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Lauren Fort, Flags/Drill Team HS MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Lauren Fort, Summer Band Camp MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Lauren Fort, Winter Guard MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Shaylin Gallaway, Vocal Assistant MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Michelle Green, Vocational MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Michelle Green, Instructional Leader MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Melissa Gunckel ,Counselor MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Melissa Gunckel, Testing Coordinator MHS, $1,010; Dre Hamilton, Baseball - Asst. Year Round MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Brad Higeons, Track - HS Junior Varsity Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Travis Hill, Football - Head Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Angie Hillmon, Basketball - Asst. Coach (B) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Angie Hillmon, Cross Country - Head Asst. (G) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Angie Hillmon, Track - Head Assist. Coach (G) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Gabby Holston, Basketball - JH Asst. Coach (G) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jordan Huffman, Basketball - Asst. Coach (B) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Dean Igert, Baseball - HS Asst. Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Prentice Joseph, Football - Varsity Assist. Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Tiffany Kanny, Cheerleading - JV Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Tiffany Kanny, Teacher Leader Institute MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Tiffany Kanny, All School Musical Tech. Dir. MHS, effective 08/10/2022; David Kinion, Special Olympics Coach Assist. MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Ed King, Vocational MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Ed King, Site Tech MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Dawson Leffingwell, Marching Band Assistant MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Dawson Leffingwell, Band Camp MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Annette Lopez Rosa, Teacher Leader Institute MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Annette Lopez Rosa, Head Academic Pursuit MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Annette Lopez Rosa, ELA Instructional Leader MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Janet Lopez, Head Robotics MHS,effective 08/10/2022; Janet Lopez, Vocational MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Knotchie McCrary, Vocational - Agricultural MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Penny McGill, Director - All School Musical MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Penny McGill, Drama MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Penny McGill, Fine Arts Manager MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Penny McGill, Speech MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Penny McGill, Instructional Leader, MHS $2,500; Jason McPeak, Vocational MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jason McPeak, Entrepreneurship MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Maria Moore, Teacher Leader Institute MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Mikeus Moore, Cross Country - Asst. Coach (G)MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Stephen Moore, Teacher Leader Institute MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Stephen Moore, History Instructional Leader MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Tyler Murray, Band Camp MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Chetan Munsell, Wrestling - Free Style MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Chetan Munsell, Wrestling - Head Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Chetan Munsell, Wrestling - Matt Cleaner MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Tyler Murray, Asst. HS Band (Brass) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Daniel Mutai, Cross Country - Head Asst. (B) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Alma Nolan-Cunnigham, Vocational MHS ,effective 08/10/2022; Jennifer Norwood, Testing Coordinator MHS, $1,010; Jennifer Norwood, Counselor MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Melissa O’Dell, 11th Grade Class Sponsor MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Melissa O’Dell, SpEd. Instructional Leader MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Melissa O’Dell, Testing Coordinator MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Melissa O’Dell, STUCO Sponsor MHS, $2,530.00; Kim Ogden, Instructional Lead MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Craig Perry, Cross Country - Coordinator MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Teresa Pointer, Vocal Head MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Teresa Pointer, Instructional Leader MHS, $2,500; Chris Risenhoover, Football - Assistant Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Chris Risenhoover, Football - Strength Coordinator MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Kelli Rowan, Testing Coordinator MHS, effective 08/10/2022;Keaton Scott, Football - Equipment Coord. MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Keaton Scott, Football - Analytics MHS, effective 08/10/2022; John Singler, Baseball - HS Head Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; John Singler, Baseball - Groundskeeper MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Mike Sisco, Drill and Design MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jennifer Slader, Testing Coordinator MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Christian Smith, Basketball - 1st Assistant (B) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Elvira Smith, 10th Grade Class Sponsor MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Kyra Swift, Teacher Leader Institute MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Brad Spears, Assistant Marching Band MHS effective 08/10/2022; Brad Spears Music Arranger MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Brad Spears, Head Symphonic Band MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Brad Spears, Band Camp MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jason Stinson, Asst. HS Marching Band MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jason Stinson, Assistant HS Band MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jason Stinson, Band Camp MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Camron Summers, Baseball - HS Asst. Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Kenneth Thornton, Football - Varsity Assist. Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Teana Tramel, Volleyball - Head Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Denise Webb, Golf - Head Coach (G) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Steve Wiles, Band Camp MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Diego Zavala, Soccer - HS Head Coach (B) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Rachel Bertholf, Teacher Leader Institute RIA, effective 08/10/2022; Rachel Bertholf, Instructional Lead RIA, effective 08/10/2022; Brooke Moore, Teacher Leader Institute RIA, effective 08/10/2022; Lauren Ritchie, Teacher Leader Institute RIA, effective 08/10/2022; Tony Speaks, Teacher Leader Institute RIA ,effective 08/10/2022; Alicia Woodrum, Testing Coordinator RIA, effective 08/10/2022; Alicia Woodrum, Counselor RIA, effective 08/10/2022; Jessica Van Voast Music Sadler effective 08/10/2022; Kaytlynn O’Dell, Gifted and Talented Tony Goetz, effective 08/10/2022; Kadie Stinson, Speech Language Pathologist Tony Goetz, effective 08/10/2022; Miranda Ward, Safety Program Tony Goetz, effective 08/10/2022; Mikayla Yarbrough, Speech Language Pathologist Tony Goetz, effective 08/10/2022.
C. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Cayce Kirk, Speech Language Pathologist ECC, effective 06/30/2022; Mike Idleman, Teacher MHS, effective 06/30/2022; Jeffery McCoy, Teacher MHS, effective 06/30/2022; Virginia Porto, Teacher MHS, effective 06/30/2022; Kurtis Rowan, Teacher MHS, effective 06/30/2022.
D. Non-acceptance of employment for certified temporary staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Katherine Warrior, Teacher ECC, effective 07/20/2022; Mauro Gimenez, Teacher MHS, effective 08/17/2022.
E. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Trevor Anderson, Custodian 6/7 Grade Acad.effective 08/10/2022; Vera Scott, Paraprofessional 6/7 Grade Acad.effective 08/10/2022; Verbenia Warren, ISP Monitor Creek, effective 08/10/2022; Brittany Hedge, Special Education Secretary ESC, effective 08/10/2022; Angela Haynes, Paraprofessional Pershing, effective 08/10/2022; Angela Hollifield, CNS Manager III Irving, effective 08/10/2022; Lieutenant Brown, CNS MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jordan Huffman, ISP - Support MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Prentice Joseph, ISP - Support MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Brianna Lee, CNS MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Chrystiana Snyder, Paraprofessional MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Lori Dyer, Behavioral Specialist RAA ,effective 08/10/2022; Jessica Cox, CNS Sadler, effective 08/10/2022; Christina Bullard, School/Family Liaison Tony Goetz, effective 08/10/2022; Tafv Berryhill, Indian Ed Tutor/Family Liaison, Creek/Sadler effective 08/10/2022.
F. Employment of salaried support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Vicki Ray, Payroll Clerk ESC, effective 07/01/2022; Vicki Ray, Payroll Officer ESC, effective 07/01/2022.
G. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Anthony Ashley, Basketball Boys Coach 6/7 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2020; James Brinkley, Football - 9th Asst. Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Pedro Colina, Soccer - JH Asst. Coach (B) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Nhung Dang, ACE Program Assistant 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Justin Ficklin, Football - 9th Asst. Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Sammie Gandy, ACE Program Assistant 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Cherelle Hall, Volleyball - 8th Assistant Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Prentice Joseph, Wrestling - 9th Asst. Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Don Mayes, Track - 9th Assistant Coach (G) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Anthony McNac, Track - Assistant Coach (G) 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Zach Murphy, Football - 9th Asst. Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022; Daniel Muta, Track - 9th Assistant Coach 8/9 Grade Acad. effective 08/10/2022l Jennifer Capps, After School Office Assistant Creek, effective 08/10/2022; Leo Krajewski, Athletic Trainer District, effective 08/10/2022; Taylor Banks, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Monica Beach, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Laquisha Corbin, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Lyris Craig, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Phillip Flanery, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Doug Fulkerson, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Mark Hailey, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Norberto Garcia, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Perry Hamilton, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; James Hill, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Helen Ingram, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Jerome Jones, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Dawn Knupp, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Kim Logsdon, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Meko Lowe, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Anthony McNac, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Prentess McNac, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Stephanie Mackey, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Samantha Morton, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Thomas Price, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Pete Richardson, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Dorothy Roberson, Summer Painter District, $15/hour; Norris Robinson, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Shelly Sinnett, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Nate Stanford, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Lana Stevenson, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Tina Strickland, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Ron Venters, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Joe Wilson, Athletic Gate Worker District, $20/hr; Maria Cruz, Speech Language Path. Assist. Irving/MCHS, effective 08/10/2022; Keifer Arnold, Football - Video Coordinator MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Karen Bradley, Swimming - Assistant Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Bradley Carter, Football - Varsity Assist. Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Miguel Colina, Soccer - HS Assistant Coach (B) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Prentice Joseph, Track - HS Assistant Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Farron Lira, Soccer - HS Assistant Coach (G) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Don Mayes, Football - Varsity Assist. Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Anthony McNac, Football - Varsity Assist. Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Mikeus Moore, Track - Assistant Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Jayce Stinson, Volleyball - JV Assistant Coach, MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Collin Swanagan, Cross Country - Asst. Coach (B) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Collin Swanagan, Track - Junior Varsity Coach (G) MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Pete Richardson, Football - Varsity Assist. Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Peyton White, Softball - (FP) HS Assist. Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Peyton White, Softball - (SP) HS Assist. Coach MHS, effective 08/10/2022; Calen Cobb, Lead Technology, effective 08/01/2022; Tiffany Avers, Resp. Cent. Discipline Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Tiffany Avers, After School Program Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022.
H. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Briana Kingfisher, Tutor/Liaison Creek, effective 07/12/2022; Robert Hoskins, Nurse - LPN District, effective 06/30/2022; Kelton Randolph, Apprentice Electrician District, effective 08/05/2022; Jennifer Kiewitt, CNS MHS, effective 06/30/2022; Milissa Schell-Watson, Attendance Secretary MHS, effective 06/30/2022; Kassandra Brown, Paraprofessional Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2022.
I. Temporary employment of administration staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Mary Holt, Accompanist, MHS, $25/hr.
J. Non-acceptance of employment for support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Clayton Alexander, Custodian 6/7 Grade Acad. effective 07/27/2022; Sarah Blevins, Paraprofessional 6/7 Grade Acad. effective 08/01/2022; Jasmine Yazzie, Custodian 6/7 Grade Acad. effective 07/27/2022; Shelly Diles, Bus Driver, effective 07/27/2022.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS, ONLINE ONLY
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - J. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S): July 19, 2022
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS — Checks to be issued in payment March encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20230001-20230204 $4,791,514.73
EP- #230001-230021 $106,874.93
AF- Checks #2300001-2300012 $7,459.70
DD’s- #23200004-23200397 $571,645.92
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED 23000002-23000731
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS —July 31, 2022
1. Operating Account - Armstrong $14,897,299.70
2. Activity Account - Firstar $421,577.73
3. Investment Account $0.00
E. FINANCIAL REPORT: 1. Balance Sheet; 2. Expense/Revenue Report; 3. Activity Fund; 4. Designation of Funds; 5. Investments.
F. New Activity Fund Sub-Account — Music Club 929 Creek Elementary Per Exhibit
G. Salary Schedule —MPS Salaried Support Exempt Per Exhibit
H. PO’s Over $15,000
00046785 Blessed Grounds Maint 183 $25,022 Mowing
00046635 Home Depot 182 $16,575 Custodial Supplies
00046666 Catapult Learning 511 $134,500 Literacy First
00046667 Edmentum 511 $74,438 Courseware
00046668 Edmentum 511 $56,373 Software
00046669 Renaissance Learning 511 $87,731.68 Accelerated Reader
00046670 Imagine Learning 511 $96,000 Literacy Software
00046671 McGraw Hill 511 $102,730.29 Software
00046672 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 333 $504,732.11 Textbooks
00046680 Pinnacle Business 281 $105,742.09 Technology
00046695 Connors State College 261 $20,000 Tuition
00046775 Stephen McDonald 040 $57,250 Bond services
00046809 Integrity Pathways 795 $186,000 Professional services
00046822 Manhattan Construction 795 $2,300,000 Construction
00046827 Sanders Supply 180 $52,000 HVAC supplies
00046832 Pinnacle Business 173 $17,353.20 Technology
00046870 J&R Concrete 188 $92,500 MHS drive way
I. Transfers — Activity Fund $568.72 Transfer from account 848 Security to account 854 MHS Concessions.
J. Sanctioning — MHS Cheer Booster Per Exhibit, MHS Dance Booster Per Exhibit, Sadler Arts Academy PTO Per Exhibit. Muskogee Volleyball Booster Club Per Exhibit.
