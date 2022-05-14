Muskogee Board of Education — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Larry Stewart, President; INVOCATION – Tommy Anderson, MPS School Board Member; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Larry Stewart, President.
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS.
3. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — May: Certified Elementary: Carmen Heath, Creek Elementary; Certified Secondary: Lisa Napier, 8-9 Grade Academy; Support: TBA.
4. SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT — Chromebook Insurance - Justin Walker; Athletics Effectiveness Report - Jason Parker; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley.
5. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
6. Consider allowing allow the superintendent or his designee to engage in negotiations to purchase real property within the district within the city at Monticello W26, Lot 10 Block 24.
7. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See Online).
8. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION — An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of: A.Personnel recommendations A. through I. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
9. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
10. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
11. PERSONNEL
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through I. as stated.
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Cindy Summerhill, Computer Teacher, 8/9 Grade Academy, effective 08/17/2022; Dimitia Pugh, Counselor, Cherokee, effective 08/17/2022; Kim Landers, Library Media Specialist, Tony Goetz, effective 08/17/2022; Kadie Stinson, Speech Pathologist, Tony Goetz, effective 08/17/2022; Makayla Yarborough, Speech Pathologist, Tony Goetz, effective 08/17/2022; Mauro Gimenez, Mathematics Teacher, MHS, effective 08/17/2022.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: *Kimberly Davison, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, effective 04/26/2022; Audra Craig, Summer Evaluator, District, $25/hr; Misti Loge, Summer Evaluator, District, $25/hr; Steve Adair, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Seth Chapius, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; RayTosha Craft, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Ryan Dvorak, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Ashlie Fauchier, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Oscar Flores, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Jeremy Ford, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Lauren Fort, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Sonya Foster, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Aaron Hobbs, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Brad Higeons, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Angie Hillmon, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Anette Husting, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Dean Igert, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Tiffany Kanny, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Janet Lawrence, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Clarissa McJunkins, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Stephen Moore, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Chethan Munsell, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Shelby Perry, Summer Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Teresa Pointer, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Chris Risenhoover, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Keaton Scott, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; John Singler, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Robert Stevenson, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Teana Tramel, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Norwood Smith, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Diego Zavala, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Brooke Moore, AP Summer Institute, RIA, $400; Heather Rogers, AP Summer Institute, RIA, $400; Rachel Bertholf, Summer Teacher, TBD, $25/hr; Martin Bynum, Summer Teacher, TBD, $25/hr; Ian Mcloud, Summer Teacher,TBD, $25/hr; Phyllis Watson, Summer Teacher, TBD, $25/hr; Kyah Fields, Summer PD, RIA, $50/hr; Andrew O'Dell, Summer PD, 6-7 GA, $50/hr; John Singler, Summer PD, MHS, $50/hr; Samuel Broyles, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Janet Lawrence, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Jennifer Norwood, Summer Counselor, TBD, $25/hr; *Jennifer Hunter, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, *effective 03/28/2022; *Prorated.
C. Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Chelsea Hayes, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 06/30/2022; Jordan Stewart, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 06/30/2022; Julianna Grober, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 06/30/2022; Gail Harris, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 06/30/2022; Jacquie Hill, Teacher, ECC, effective 06/30/2022; Clarissa McJunkins, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2022; Maria Smith, Counselor, RAA, effective 06/30/2022; Matthew Church, Teacher, RIA,effective 04/22/2022; Lindsey Carey, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2022; Leslie Quemado, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2022; Andrea Spencer, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2022.
D. Retirement of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Joyce McLemore, Counselor, Cherokee, effective 06/30/2022; Wanda Teague, Speech Pathologist, Goetz, effective 06/30/2022; Beth Wells, Instructional Facilitator, District, effective 06/30/2022.
E. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Norman McKinley, Lead Custodian, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 07/01/2021; Brittany Garrett, Custodian, Camp Bennett, effective 06/01/2022; John Roland, Computer Tech, District, effective 05/18/2022; Bryce Lakey, Summer Computer Tech, District, effective 06/01/2022; Tori Payne, Summer Enrollment, District, effective 06/01/2022; Benito Rodriguez, Summer Computer Tech, District, effective 06/01/2022; Edward Wages, Summer Computer Tech, District, effective 06/01/2022.
F. Extra duty of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Michelle Gebhart, Summer Feeding Assoc., 8/9 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Evantis Hill, Summer Feeding Assoc., 8/9 Grade Acad.,$15/hr; Angela Hollifield, Summer Feeding Assoc., 8/9 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Amber Mayfield, Summer Feeding Assoc., 8/9 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Rebecca Mitchell, Summer Feeding Manager, 8/9 Grade Acad., $20/hr; Kimberly Mullin, Summer Feeding Assoc., 8/9 Grade Acad., $15/hr; David Stewart, Summer Feeding Assoc., 8/9 Grade Acad., $15/hr; McKenzie Shinn, Assistant Counselor, Camp Bennett, $15/hr; Donna Jones-Hamilton, Summer Feeding Assoc., Creek, $15/hr; Stephanie Lane, Summer Feeding Manager, Creek, $20/hr; Mary Stewart, Summer Feeding Assoc., Creek, $15/hr; Angela Austin, Summer Feeding Monitor, District, $20/hr; James Brinkley, Summer Mover, District, $15/hr; Brandon Cochran, Summer Mover, District, $15/hr; Jason Cochran, Lead Summer Mover, District, $20/hr; Neko Lowe, Summer Mover, District, $15/hr; Anthony McNac, Lead Summer Mover, District, $20/hr; Prentis McNac, Summer Mover,District, $15/hr; Jaden McWilliams, Summer Mover, District, $15/hr; Holly Carson, Lead Summer Painter, District, $20/hr; TBD, Lead Summer Painter, District, $20/hr; Kay Webster, Summer Painter, District, $15/hr; Patricia Jones, Summer Painter, District, $15/hr; Hunter Dotson, Summer Painter, District, $15/hr; Grace Whitaker, Summer Painter, District, $15/hr; TBD, Summer Painter, District, $15/hr; Laney Johnson, Summer Enrollment, District, $15/hr; Steve Craver, Summer Wellbeing Coach, MHS, $15/hr; Alante Hall, Summer Wellbeing Coach, MHS, $15/hr; Prentice Joseph, Summer Wellbeing Coach, MHS, $15/hr; Leo Krajewski, Summer Wellbeing Coach, MHS, $15/hr; Jayce Stinson, Summer Wellbeing Coach, MHS, $15/hr; Penny Bado, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Tabitha Champlain, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Fred Chapman, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Melissa Goforth, Summer Bus Driver,Transportation, $15/hr; Bruce Hampton, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Anthony Lee, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Vicki Pigg, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Jason Rush, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Sharla Gilbreth, Summer Feeding Assoc., Pershing, $15/hr; Sarah Simms, Summer Feeding Assoc., Pershing, $15/hr; Chelsy Jones, Summer Feeding Manager, Pershing, $20/hr; Betty Hammond, Summer Feeding Manager, RIA, $20/hr; Esmeralda Hernandez, Summer Feeding Assoc., RIA, $15/hr.
G. Employment of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: TBA Director of Communications & Marketing District, TBA.
H. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Brandy Glendening, Paraprofessional, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 04/22/2022; Amber Alexander, Office Assistant, Cherokee, effective 04/28/2022; Elizabeth Cumby, CNS Server, District, effective 04/19/2022; Evantis Hill, CNS Server, District, effective 06/30/2022; Amber Roberts, SPED Secretary, ESC, effective 04/25/2022; Alexis Barrow, Secretary, Tony Goetz, effective 04/15/2022.
I. Termination of employment for support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Georgia Wiedel, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 04/09/2022.
12. NEW BUSINESS
STANDING RESOLUTIONS
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - H. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETINGS — April 19, 2022 Regular Board Meeting, May 4, 2022 Special Board Meeting.
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS — Checks to be issued in payment March encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the
funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP- Checks #20222696-20223045, $4,292,450.75; EP- #220224-220260, $106,666.11; AF- Checks #2200341-220405, $32,774.62,DD’s- #22206715-22207544 $1,961,159.81
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES — NUMBERED 22003333-22003604.
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS, APRIL 1-30:
1. Operating Account $19,420,352.55
2. Activity Account $479,812.48
3. Investment Account $0.00
E. FINANCIAL REPORT
Balance Sheet
Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
Investments
F. PO’S OVER $15,000
00045551 Thompson School Book 333 $82,453.27 Textbooks
00045556 Grimsley’s Inc. 268 $15,100.64 Garbage Cans - Fieldhouse
00045559 CRW Consulting 173 $20,000 ECF Filing Services
00045586 Thompson School Book 333 $16,713.60 Books
00045651 Krueger International 268 $145,044.28 Furniture - Fieldhouse
00045653 Krueger International 268 $29,558.89 Furniture - Pressbox
00045662 BlueMark Energy 795 $29,216.74 Natural Gas
00045679 Southwest Solutions 268 $34,943.67 Storage equipment
00045749 Office Connections 270 $25,622.11 Sadler Furniture - Bond 35
G. Surplus Property — MHS Classroom, Fine Arts Area and PAC, Furniture, Fixtures, equipment and technology, Broken, obsolete and unused items.
H. Contracts — Muskogee County Head Start, JA Biztown, Stemscopes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.