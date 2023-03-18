WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
1. CALL TO ORDER – Larry Stewart, President; INVOCATION — Tommy Anderson, Board Member; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Larry Stewart, President.
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS — The Board of Education has established a period of fifteen (15) minutes, with individual time limits of two minutes per person during each meeting to enable the public to address the Board relative to action items on the agenda.
3. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — Certified Elementary: Tracy Lord - Creek Elementary; Certified Secondary: Brooke Moore - RIA; Support: Mindi Havens - ESC, and Mika Barton - ESC
4. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT — Gracee Starkey, MHS Senior - Recipient of the 2023 Legacy Scholarship - Kim Fleak; MHS Seniors Landren Martin, Alan Sargent, Ryan Sherwood, Chandler Nelson - ACT Achievement; Child Nutrition Effectiveness Report - Kim Hall; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley.
5. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
6. STANDING RESOLUTIONS
7. Consider the MPS District Calendar for the 2023-2024 SY as presented.
8. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION — Executive Session is proposed for discussion of: Personnel recommendations A. through F. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
9. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
10. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
11. PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through F. as stated.
A. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Lisa Hanna, After School Program, 6/7 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Tyree Parker, ACE Program, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Jametra Newton, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Justin Laird, Athletic Coordinator, MHS, $10,000; Ashley Eller, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Kaytlynn Odell, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, $1,000; Kayla Tracy, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, $1,000; Aaron Hobbs, Bus Driver, Transportation, $70/day.
B. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Dimita Pugh, Counselor, Cherokee, effective 02/10/2023; Misty Pacheco, Teacher, ECC, effective 03/10/2023; Sarah Broyles, Teacher, RAA, effective 02/27/2023.
C. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Melissa Goforth, Shop Hand, Transportation, effective 02/14/2023.
D. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Ashleigh Ragsdale, Aft. School Prog. Off. Assist., 6/7 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Chare Rowland, Aft. School Prog. Off. Assist., 6/7 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Shelly Downs, Office Assist., Cherokee, $2,379.38; *Vanessa Amaya, Head Soccer Coach (G), 8/9 Gd Acad., $2,000; Jerome Jones, Aft. Sch. Prg. Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr. *Lay Coach.
E. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Diana Haley, Receptionist , 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 01/11/2023; Collin Swanagan, Paraprofessional, Creek, effective 03/06/2023; Chris Mayhue, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 2/17/2023.
F. Termination of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Lyris Craig, Attendance Secretary, MHS, effective 02/24/2023; Angela Hollifield, CNS, MHS, effective 02/20/2023.
12. NEW BUSINESS
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only)
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - K. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING — Regular Board Meeting February 21.
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS — Checks to be issued in payment November encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the
funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20232139-20232492 $3,525,052.81
EP- #230199-230222 $47,046.15
AF- Checks #2300302-2300374 40,351.58
DD’s- #23206008-23206811 $1,935,205.41
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED 23002795-23003124
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS
1. Operating Account - Armstrong $16,202,933.09
2. Activity Account - Firstar $609,075.83
3. Investment Account 0.00
E. FINANCIAL REPORT
Balance Sheet
Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
InvestmentsF. Surplus Property
2006 Ford minivan Worn out VIN 2FTZA54606BA15816
G. Contracts
Property Upkeep Building Fund, Project 183 $1,300.00 p/mowing Mowing & weed control- Group 5
Ernesto Martinez Building Fund, Project 183 $800.00 p/mowing Mowing & weed control - Group 3
Lawn Stars Building Fund, Project 183 $975.00 per mowing Mowing & weed control - Group 4
Lampstand Media General Fund, Project 042 $17,500.00 Communications video
Muskogee County Headstart No cost Head Start agreement
Ruth Kelly Studio No cost Picture agreement
Jenkins & Kemper General Fund, Project 040 $28,350.00 FY 2023 Audit contract
NJCAA Region 2 Tournament $2,000/D Rental Revenue
H. PO’s Over $15,000
00049953 Procare Therapy General Fund, Fed grant (628) $25,000 Psychological services
00050057 Connors St College General Fund, Project 261 $23,580.76 Concurrent enrollment
00050170 Lampstand Media General Fund, Project 042 $17,500 Communication video
00050104 Crowl Oil General Fund, Project 175 $40,000 Diesel and gas
00050134 City of Muskogee General Fund, Project 170 $60,000 Water service
00049872 ONG General Fund, Project 169 $30,000 Natural gas
00050043 Archway General Fund, Title I $223,846.67 Textbooks
00050044 Archway General Fund, ESSER III $198,114.93 Textbooks
00050182 Southern Bleachers Lease Purchase $103,400 Band Bleachers
00050210 Airgas General Fund, Carl Perkins $16,620 Welder
00050223 EMSLing General Fund, CARESII $15,744 6 Additional timeclocks
I. Audit Report 2022 Presented by Michael Kemper, Jenkins & Kemper, Certified Public Accountants
J. Sanctioning —Boys Basketball Booster Club Per Exhibit
K. New Activity Fund Sub-Account — Football Project 868 Per exhibit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.