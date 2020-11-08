WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Bobby Jefferson, President; INVOCATION – Dr. Reubin McIntosh, Cherokee New Tech; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Bobby Jefferson, President.
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS.
3. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — Certified Elementary: Pam White, Pershing; Certified Secondary: Jack Reavis, MHS; Salaried Support: Chris Mabe, Indian Education Support: Angela Martin, Permanent Substitute Teacher.
4. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT — Finance Effectiveness Report - David Chester; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley.
5. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
6. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See Online)
7. Annual Board of Education Election Resolution. Calling for primary on Feb. 9 and general election/runoff on April 6.
8. Schedule of Regular Monthly Board Meetings of Muskogee Independent School District I-20 for the Calendar Year 2021 as presented: Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 23, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 10, Sept 21,Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 14.
9. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of:
A. Personnel recommendations A. through E. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
B. Superintendent’s Review
10. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
11. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
12. PERSONNEL
A. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Jeanne Lewis, Class Overage, Cherokee, effective 11/11/2020; Jennifer Contreras, Gateworker, District, effective 10/19/2020; Nikki Munsell, Gateworker, effective 10/19/2020; Melanie Broyles,Title I Tutor, MHS, effective 10/07/2020;Amanda McMillian, Title I Tutor, Murrow, effective 10/20/2020; Jessica Smith,Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Elisha Moore,Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Nicole Frazier, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Annalea Stevenson, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Alicia Sloat, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Carol Nunley, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Monica Skaggs, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Rebecca Scheihing, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Elizabeth Plumlee, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Catlin Smith, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Debbie Voegeli, Interventionist, Tony Goetz, effective 10/26/2020; Casey Salkowski, Class Overage, Tony Goetz, effective 11/10/2020.
B. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Wyatt Walton, Perm. Substitute, effective 11/11/2020; Terri Fulton, Paraprofessional, 7th & 8th Gd Academy, effective 10/26/2020.
C. Extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Stephanie Mackey, Gateworker, effective 10/19/2020; Laquisha Corbin, Gateworker, effective 10/19/2020; Kassandra Brown, Gateworker, effective 10/19/2020.
D. Resignation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Dixie Shope, Indian Ed Family Liaison, ECC/Pershing, effective 10/28/2020; Terri Fulton, Perm. Substitute, District,effective 10/26/2020; Peter Richardson, Paraprofessional, 7th & 8th Gd Academy,effective 10/22/2020; Amber Hernandez, CNS, Whittier, effective 11/6/2020.
E. Non-completion of probationary period of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Rebecca Roff, Permanent Substitute, effective 10/09/2020.
• Superintendent’s Review
13. NEW BUSINESS
14. ADJOURNMENT
STANDING RESOLUTIONS ONLINE
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes October 20, 2020 Regular Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments— Checks to be issued in payment of October encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP – Checks # 20210825 to 20211154 $4,395,284.02 Ez - # 2100076 to 2100097 $252,177.17; DD’s - # 22101823 to 22102585 $1,880,948.06.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21000927 to 21001280 $12,965,206.96
D. Operating & Investment Funds Oct. 1-31 — Operating Account $3,572,613.56; Investment Account $7,470.64.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2021 Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments
F. PO’s Over $15,000
21001317, Manhattan Construction, 28.268, $5,577,974, MHS Stadium
21001367, PC Landing Zone, 11.789, $16,471,Tech Supplies
21001393, PC Landing Zone, 11.788, $43,485, Whittier Tech
21001395, Arnolds Fruit Co, 22.768, $50,000, Produce
21001448, GH2 Architects, 28.270, $635,000, Sadler
21001451, GH2 Architects, 28.271, $355,000, ECC
21001471, PC Landing Zone,11.788, $51,735, Tech Supplies
21001472, Beyond Trust Corp, 11.788, $11,562, Software
G. Contracts: St Joseph Athletics
H. Transfers Activity: From MHS 881 FD to TG 881 FD, $4,371.
I. Sanctioning: Muskogee 4h/FFA; 7 & 8th Gr Acad PTO; Creek PTO.
J. Policy Review: CNS Procurement, Acceptance.
K. Surplus: None.
