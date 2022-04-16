Muskogee Board of Education — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Tommy Anderson, President; INVOCATION – Reuben McIntosh, Principal, New Tech Cherokee; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Tommy Anderson, President.
2. REORGANIZATION OF BOARD OF EDUCATION OFFICERS FOR APRIL 2022 – APRIL 2023 — President – Larry Stewart; Vice President – Debra Horsechief; Board Clerk – Danny Shiew; Deputy/Vice Clerk - Bobby Jefferson.
3. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS
4. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — Certified Elementary: Charity Nicholson, Tony Goetz; Certified Secondary: Penny McGill, MHS; Support: Robin Lay, 8-9 GA and Yvette Ennis, Creek.
5. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT — Color Guard Recognition - Harvey Price and Lauren Fort; Strategic Planning Report - Kim Dyce; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley.
6. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
7. Consider resolution determining the maturities of, and setting a date, time and place for the sale of the $7,130,000 General Obligation Combined Purpose Bonds of the School District.
8. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See online).
9. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION — An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of Personnel recommendations A. through J. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
10. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
11. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
12. PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through J. as stated.
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Jessica Laverty, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; Elizabeth Salas, Teacher, ECC, effective 08/17/2022.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Sarah Blevins, Project Shape Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Tina Lamirand, Project Shape Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Keli Miles, Project Shape Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Dallas Schrieber, Project Shape Teacher,6/7 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Sharica Cole,Title I Tutor, Cherokee, effective 02/01/2022; William Tindell, Aft. School Teacher, Cherokee, $25/hr; Linda Falleur, Summer Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Danielle Mount, Summer Counselor, Creek, $25/hr; Nowana Nolan, Summer Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Margaret Ragsdale, Summer Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Jeanette Vasquez, Summer Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Stephanie Payne, Summer Counselor, MHS, $25/hr; Jack Reavis, JOM Emcee, MHS, *$200; William Tindell, Summer Teacher, Pershing, $25/hr; Donna Cochran, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Melody Cranford, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Ashley Eller, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Natasha Franklin, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Donda Hogan, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Allison Kirkley, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Emily Lewis, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Amanda McMillan, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Jennifer Norwood, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Whitney Tindell, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Phylis Watson, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; *One-time event
C. Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Marian O’Rourke,Teacher, ECC, effective 06/30/2022; Madison McMurtrey, Counselor, MHS, effective 06/30/2022.
D. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Jarrod Jackson, Custodian, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 04/20/2022; Maria Seamster, Custodian, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 04/20/2022;; Kali Wells, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 04/20/2022; Jaylene Haas, Custodian, Irving, effective 04/20/2022; Michael McConnell, Custodian, Pershing, effective 04/20/2022; Vicki Pigg, Bus Driver,Transportation, effective 04/01/2022; Vicki Pigg, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 04/16/2022.
E. Extra duty of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: LaQuisha Corbin, Project Shape Assistant, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Brandy Glendening, Project Shape Assistant, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Kathryn Hall, Project Shape Assistant, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Canzaty Thompson, Project Shape Assistant, 6/7 Grade Acad.,$15/hr; Kamisa Wilson, Project Shape Assistant, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Jennifer Capps, Summer Secretary, Creek, $15/hr; Shelly Downs, Summer Secretary, MHS, $15/hr; Tiffany McCoin, Summer Secretary, Pershing, $15/hr.
F. Resignation of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Melissa Wooliver, Food Server, CNS, effective 03/09/2022; Georgia Wiedel, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 04/15/2022; Jayden Norwood, Attendance Secretary, MHS, effective 03/31/2022; A Cheri Slate Roudebush, Custodian, ESC, effective 03/31/2022; Montana Mitchell, Custodian, MHS, effective 04/01/2022.
G. Non-acceptance of employment for support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Christy Leinberger, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 03/22/2022; McKinzee Farmer, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 03/22/2022; Kila Walkingstick, Receptionist, MHS, effective 03/22/2022.
H. Employment of administrative staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Mike Sisco, Director of Bands, MHS, Effective 05/23/2022.
I. Resignation of certified administrative staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Karen Watkins, Principal, RIA, Effective 06/30/2022.
J. Resignation of support administrative staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Steve Braun, Exec. Dir. of Comm., District, Effective 05/27/2022.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (ONLINE ONLY)
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – J. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting — March 22, 2022.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the fundsand in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks #20222324-20222695 $4,546,922.59; EP - #220180-220223 $ 99,072.65; AF - Checks # 2200279-220340 $ 53,340.51; DD’s - # 22205918-22206714 $ 1,927,810.79.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 22002909-22003320
D. Operating & Investment Funds — March 1- 31: Operating Account $13,827,589.82; Activity Account $456,403.33; Investment Account $0.00"
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
00044953 Trafera 795 $63,400 Admin laptops
00045021 Bluemark 169 $29,216.74 Natural gas
00045179 Hiland Dairy 759 $41,999.91 Dairy products
00045180 Arnold’s Fruit 759 $36,000 Fruit & produce
00045222 PC Landing Zone 421 $29,351 Ipads
00045230 Educational Products 561 $49,467.15 Backpacks
00045239 Carrier Enterprises 795 $118,096 HVAC Cherokee
00045304 Midwest Sporting Goods 563 $17,500 Backpacks
00045305 Property Upkeep 183 $17,500 Grounds spraying
00045306 ZLT Contracting 183 $18,000 Mowing
00045308 Blessed Grounds 183 $22,750 Mowing
00045381 Trafera 795 $471,200 Teacher laptops
G. Contracts — Connors St. College, Early College Prog.: Tyler Technologies, Transportation software; Jenkins & Kempler, $28,000, FY 2022 audit services
H. New Activity Account — 914 Hospitality ESC
I. Supp Appr. – Child Nutrition Fund: $643,696.28, New Appropriations, $3,112,942.63; Building Fund, $406,582.68, New Appropriations $13,066,498.30; General Fund, $1,537,741.70, New Appropriations $61,607,377.59
J. Temp Appr. 2023 — General Fund, $61,000,000; Building Fund,$2,500,000; Child Nutrition Fund, $2,450,000
