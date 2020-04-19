WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Danny Shiew, President; INVOCATION – Lance Crawley, Chief Administrative Officer; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – President.
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION.
3. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT — Budget Report - John Little
4. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
5. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See online)
6. Consider adding five Virtual - Professional Development days to the 2020-2021 School Year.
7. Consider and take action on a resolution determining the maturities of, and setting a date, time and place for the sale of the $12,290,000 General Obligation Combined Purpose Bonds of the School District.
8. Consider and Approve an Agreement for Bond Counsel Services with the Floyd Law Firm, P.C., Attorneys at Law.
9. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION — An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of:
Personnel recommendations A. through D. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
Upon return to open session, the board will consider:
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Jennifer Contreras, Spanish, MHS, effective 8/6/2020 Pending OKSDE certification; Jennifer Sargent, English, 7th & 8th, effective 8/6/2020.
B. Resignation of certified staff employment for the 2019-2020 school year: Danielle Drake, Kindergarten, Creek, effective end of SY 2019-2020; Rhonda Mayes (Retired), 1st Grade Teacher, Whittier, effective end of SY 2019-2020; Micah Spena, Music, Pershing, effective end of SY 2019-2020.
C. Voluntary Separation Plan of certified staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Patricia Brewster (Retire), Special Education, Creek/Pershing, effective end of SY 2019-2020; Twila Brigance (Retire), Special Education, Whittier, effective end of SY 2019-2020; Claudia Garde(Retire), English,7th & 8th, effective end of SY 2019-2020; Angela Johnson,1st Grade Teacher, Irving, effective end of SY 2019-2020; Mitchell King (Retire), Science, 7th & 8th, effective end of SY 2019-2020 Tammy Wildcat (Retire), Special Education, Creek, effective end of SY 2019-2020.
D. Retirement of employment of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Mary Skaggs, Para, Creek, effective 05/20/2020.
CONSENT AGENDA (Online Only)
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting(s), March 16 Emergency Meeting; March 24 Regular Meeting; April 2 Special Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment March encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks # 20203653 to 20204074 $ 6,296,312.80; DD’s - # 22006137 to 22007004 $1,992,577.75.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 20004046 to 20004357, $3,398,265.87.
D. Operating & Investment Funds March 1- 31—Operating Account $4,191,708.18; Investment Account $ 0.00.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet; FY 2020 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund; Designation of Funds; Investments; Budget Amendments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
2020 PO’s
20004061, Crowl Oil Co, 11, $15,000, Diesel /Gas
20004139, PR Fitness Equipment, 28, $24,044, Fitness Equipment
20004140, City of Muskogee,11, $36,600, Utilities
20004157, Heinemann Publishing, 11, $65,880, Books
20004158, Trinity 3, LLC, 28, $800,000, Chromebooks
20004245, Sunburst Spraying, 21, $26,000, Spraying weeds
20004348, Imagenet Consulting, 28, $132,712.62, Chromebooks
20004352, GH2 Architects, 28, $665,224, MHS FA
20004353, GH2 Architects, 28, $571,424, Stadium
20004354, GH2 Architects, 28, $820,320, Fieldhouse
G. Contracts — Hanover Research, Research Svc, $42,500.
H. Transfers —MHS Security to Concessions, $1,005; Class of 2020 to Class of 2021, $3,500.
I. Bids —DT Special Services, $473,477, Demo ARJH; ARC Wrecking, $211,850, demo T. Goetz; Midwest Sport Gds, $22-28,000, athletic goods; Blessed Grounds, $880, mowing.
J. Surplus— 7 Welders and 3 Plasma Cutters
K. Temporary Appropriations 2021 — Gen’l Fd, $44,000,000; Bld Fd, $1,300,000; CNS Fd, $3,325,000.
