WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
• CALL TO ORDER – Tommy Anderson, President; INVOCATION – Reuben McIntosh, Cherokee New Tech; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Tommy Anderson, President.
• PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS
• RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — Certified Elementary: Jametra Newton, Cherokee; Certified Secondary: Rosa Denton, 8-9 GA @AR; Support: Nhung Dang- Para and Angela Colquitt - CNS.
• SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT — Human Resources Effectiveness Report - Bradley Eddy; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley
• REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
• STANDING RESOLUTIONS, SEE ONLINE.
• Annual Board of Education Election Resolution as presented.
• Schedule of Regular Monthly Board Meetings of Muskogee Independent School District I-20 for the Calendar Year 2022 as presented.
• Pride of Muskogee Band Handbook for the 2021-2022 SY as presented.
• PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION — An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of:
A. Personnel recommendations A. through G. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
B. Superintendent's Review
C. OSDE Lawsuit
• RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
• EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT.
• PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through G. as stated.
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Ian McLoud*, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 11/17/2021; Darrin Cook, Teacher, MHS, effective 11/17/2021; Suzanne Buck, Speech Pathology, St. Joseph, effective 10/20/2021. *Pending Oklahoma Certification.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Sharica Cole, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Melody Cranford, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Kathy Lee, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Cheyrn Robertson, Classroom Overage, Creek, $1,000; Sandra Cason, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, $1,000; Sheila Roberts, Classroom Overage, Irving, $1,000; Kristin Escalante, Classroom Overage, Irving, $1,000; Mary Holt, Accompanist, MHS, effective 11/17/2021; Cynthia Metzger, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Wanda Warrior, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; April Wheeler, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000.
C. Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Mary Michael Davis, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Academy, effective 12/17/2021; Nancy Weeden, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 10/29/2021; Randall Gorman, Teacher, MHS, effective 11/01/2021.
D. Employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Clarissa Milton*, Building Secretary, Tony Goetz, effective 11/17/2021; Robert Caton, Shop Hand, Transportation, effective 11/17/2021. *Pending Bond approval.
E. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Isaac Burk, ELL Tutor, Tony Goetz/MHS, effective 10/01/2021; Chris Mayhue, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 10/20/2021; Janice Brown, Receptionists, 8/9 Grade Academy, effective 11/17/2021.
F. Non-completion of probationary period for support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Chasidy Brown, RKQ Assistant, Pershing, effective 10/27/2021.
G. SUPERINTENDENT'S REVIEW.
• Consider joining the lawsuit entitled INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 52, et al. v. OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, OKLAHOMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT, CASE NO. CJ-2020-2392
• NEW BUSINESS
• ADJOURNMENT
STANDING RESOLUTIONS
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting: October 19, 2021 Regular Board Meeting; November 8, 2021 Special Board Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds
and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP – Checks # 20220776-20221044, $4,379,553.79
EP - # 220059-220080, $62,881.53
DD's - # 22201922-222002704, $1,915,682.80
Activity Fund - Checks # 2200052-2200090, $50,423.56
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered
D. Operating & Investment Funds Oct. 1-31: Operating Account $839,421.35; Investment Account $0; Activity Account $478,484.43"
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, Year Ended October 31, 2021; Revenue/Expense Report; Activity Fund; Designation of Funds; Investments
F. PO's Over $15,000
2021 PO's
00043115 ACB Bank 292/293 $223,676.84 Lease Purchase 9520
00043116 UMB Bank 292/293 $521,250 2019 Bond Principal/Interest
00043120 UMB Bank 293 $34,080 2018 Bond Interest
00043121 UMB Bank 293 $51,062.50 2019 Bond Interest
00043122 UMB Bank 293 $15,625 Bond Interest
00043147 Muskogee Co. Assessor 166 $189,828.71 Revaluation Fees
00043237 Manhattan Construction 265 $839,411.33 8th/9th GC
00043253 OG&E 168 $51,000 Electric
00043306 BFI Waste Services 795 $20,000 Garbage
00043365 Integrity Pathways 722/795 $186,000 3 Behavior Specialists
00043392 Ledford Sports Floor 150/181 $18,903 Refinish AR gym floor
G. Contracts — Pristine Rehab, SpEd, $68/hour, Speech services; TSHA, SpEd, $80/hour, Deaf interpreter.
H. Transfers Activity— From 806 District Bd/Supt to 804 District Instructional, $1,000"
I. Site Parent Engagement Plan: 8th/9th Grade Academy, MHS, Cherokee, ECC, Sadler
J. Supplemental Appropriations — Building Fund 307 Form, $10,203,035.64, ESSER III Funds, HVAC systems
K. Board Policy— Energy Usage, For Approval; Student Transfers, For Review.
