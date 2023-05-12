WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: EDUCATION SERVICE CENTER: 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER Debra HorseChief, President; INVOCATION - Tommy Anderson, MPS Board Member; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Debra HorseChief, President.
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS.
3. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — Certified Elementary: Carla Talley, Creek; Certified Secondary: Andrew O'Dell, RIA ; Support: Ashley Alcorn, Pershing and Kendall Barton, ESC.
4. SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT — Teacher Appreciation Week - Sharica Cole; State Scores - Ginger Baker and Lisa Yahola.
5. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
6. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See Online).
7. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION — An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of Personnel recommendations A. through O. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
8. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
9. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
10. Personnel resolutions A. through M. as stated.
A. Employment of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Nellie Rose, Sp.Ed. Teacher, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Jason Campbell, Sp.Ed. Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Caleb Dan, Speech Lang. Pathologist, 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Joseph Barger, Band Assist., MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Ashlie Brice, Math, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; *Jordan Chambers, History, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; *Amy Dean, English, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Tyra Givings, Spanish, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Erik Harms, Science, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Dawson Leffingwell Band Assist., MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Annette Lopez Husting, English, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Tyler Murray, Band Assist., MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Shane Sanderson, Digital Media Production, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Elvira Smith, Spanish, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Jason Stinson, Band Assist., MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Bradey Tingel, Special Education, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; John Williams, History, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; *Pending OSDE Certification
B. Employment of certified staff for summer school June 1 - June 30: Russell Baird, 6-8 Gd Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad, $25/hr; Rachel Bertholf, ELA Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Raytosha Craft, ELA/SS Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Emily Lewis, 6-8 Gd Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Amanda Mcmillian, 6-8 Gd Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Aubrey Rockman, ELA Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Natasha Franklin, 6-8 Gd Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Keli Miles, 6-8 Gd Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Alicia Woodrum, 6-8 Gd Counselor, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Linda Falleur, 2nd Gd Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Andrea Fincher, K-2 Counselor, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Carmen Heath, 2nd Gd Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Christina Kelton, 3-5 Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Jessica Laymon, 3rd Gd Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr.
C. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Amanda Barnes, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000; Gina Batie, Librarian, $1,500; Melissa Brown, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000; Sophia Carter, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000; Sandra Cason, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000; Mackenzie Casarez, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000; Jackaline Chapman, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Donna Cochran, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Sharica Cole, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Julie Crank, Librarian, $1,500:; Amanda Cumbey, Librarian, $1,500:; Kimberly Davison, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000:; Rosa Denton, Librarian, $1,500:; Jana Dunlap, Librarian, $1,500:; Keri Green, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000:; Donda Hogan, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Jennifer Hunter, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000:
Melissa Jones, Librarian, $1,500: Regina Kelley, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Hailee LaBron, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000:
Tina Lamirand, Librarian, $1,500: Lisa Lamont, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Kimberli Landers, Librarian, $1,500: Tarra Lloyd, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Jennifer Murray, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Kimberly Pemberton, Librarian, $1,500: Louise Raigoza, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: April Roberts, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Angela Satterfield, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Jennifer Schuler, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Jessica Scott, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Shawna Shorb, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Lavina Stepp, Curriculum & Pacing Guides, $2,000: Gina Beach, Classroom Overage,Tony Goetz, $1,000:
Norwood Smith, Summer School Bus Driver, $25/hr.
D. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Jaylynn Duncan, Teacher, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 06/30/2023; Tailor Clemmons, Counselor, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 06/30/2023; Matthew Catlett,Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 06/30/2023; Julie Aich, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 06/30/2023; Tamara Kinsey, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 06/30/2023;Victoria Wilson,Teacher, Cherokee, effective 04/07/2023 Tracy Lord, Teacher, Creek, effective 06/30/2023; Staci Evans, Teacher, Irving, effective 06/30/2023; Chetan Munsell, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2023; Melissa Weeks, Teacher, Sadler, effective 06/30/2023; Kaytlynn Odell, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2023.
E. Retirement of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Sonja Kadlec, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2023; Jana Oneal, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2023; Corrine Beaver, Teacher, Pershing, effective 06/30/2023.
F. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Jessie Gloria, Bus Driver/Shop Hand, Transportation, effective 06/01/2023
G. Employment of support staff for summer school June 1 - June 30: Jessica Cox, Summer Feeding CNS, 8/9 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Sharla Gilbreth, Summer Feeding CNS, 8/9 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Michelle Gebhart, Summer Feeding CNS, 8/9 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Stephanie Lane, Summer Feeding Manager, 8/9 Gd Acad., $20/hr; Amber Mayfield, Summer Feeding CNS, 8/9 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Rebecca Mitchell, Summer Feeding Manager,Tony Goetz, $20/hr.
H. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Holly Carson, Lead Summer Painter, $20/hr; Brandon Cochran, Summer Mover, $15/hr; Jason Cochran, Lead Summer Mover, $20/hr; Hunter Dotson, Summer Painter, $15/hr; Luster Harris, Summer Mover, $15/hr; Patricia Jones, Summer Painter, $15/hr; Anthony McNac, Lead Summer Mover, $20/hr; Prentis McNac, Summer Mover, $15/hr; Luke Leatherman, Summer Painter, $15/hr; Neko Lowe, Summer Mover, $15/hr; Dorothy Roberson, Summer Painter,$15/hr; Dhakir Singletary, Summer Tech Intern, Technology, $15/hr; Zachary Coffman, Summer Tech Intern,Technology, $15/hr; *Staci Carter, Sub Bus Driver, Transportation, $70/day; *Lay Coach
I. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Brittany Garrett, Behavioral Specialist, Irving, effective 06/30/2023.
J. Retirement of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Brenda Derrick, Paraprofessional, 8/9th Gd. Acad., effective 06/30/2023.
K. Abandonment of position for support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Demontre Barnes, Custodian, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 04/04/2023.
L. Retirement of administration staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Robert Pittman,Dean of Students, MHS, effective 06/30/2023.
M. Resignation of administrative staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Andrea Sagely, Principal, Creek, effective 06/30/2023.
11. NEW BUSINESS
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A.-J. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S): April 18, 2023
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS —Checks to be issued in payment November encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the
funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20232883-20233273 $6,275,860.15
EP- #230254-230281 $51,712.58
AF- Checks #2300429-2300505 $71,007.87
DD’s- #23207606-23208397 $1,958,581.88
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED
23003143-23003528D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS
1. Operating Account - Armstrong $14,432,881.92
2. Activity Account - Firstar $606,533.33
3. Investment Account 0.00
E. FINANCIAL REPORT
Balance Sheet
Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
Investments
F. ACTIVITY FUNDS
Pershing Elementary Per Exhibit
G. BIDS/RFP’s
Bid 2304 Irving Floor Covering
Bid 2305 6/7th GC Bleachers & Floors
H. PO’s OVER $15,000.00
00050621 Blessed Building Fund $30,000.00 Mowing Grounds
00050657 Jani-King Building Fund $30,000.00 Janitorial services Rougher Village
00050660 Jani-King Building Fund $174,360.00 Janitorial services 8/9th GC, Tony Goetz, ESC
00050668 SourceOne Mgt Building Fund $66,000.00 Janitorial services 6/7th GC, ECC, Irving
00050671 Security Alarms Building Fund $20,000.00 Monitoring
00050745 Educational Products Gen. Fund, Fed grant, Indian Ed $37,964.25 School supplies
00050855 Midwest Sporting Goods Gen. Fund, Fed Grant, $22,737.50 Backpacks
00050942 Performance Stage Gen. Fund $15,651.00 Stage rental
00051062 Digi Security Bond Fund $29,268.71 Security equipment
00051095 DHS Gen. Fund $61,121.76 School based social workers
00051171 Thompson School Book Gen. Fund $254,745.00 Textbooks
00051171 Thompson School Book Gen. Fund $42,510.00 Textbooks
00051329 TJD Construction Building Fund $49,826.00 Road and intersection project MHS
00051337 Incident IQ Gen. Fund $17,616.13 Software for Tech dept
00051338 ServePro Bond Fund $27,444.12 BFSA floor cleaning
00051342 PowerSchool Gen. Fund, Title I $33,311.10 Schoology software
00051346 Access 2 Healthcare Gen. Fund $50,000.00 OT Services
00051348 Access 2 Healthcare Gen. Fund $20,000.00 PT Services
00051324 Archway Gen. Fund, Title I $39,402.83 Textbooks
00051349 EduSkills Gen. Fund, Title I $38,500.00 ELL software
00051351 NearPod Gen. Fund, Title I $46,718.00 Software
00051357 Imagine Learning Gen. Fund, Title I $30,568.00 Curriculum software
00051357 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Gen.Fund, Title I $39,402.83 Textbooks reading adoption
00051363 Acme Reese Bldg Fund, CARES FED GRANT $23,568.00 Thermostat replacement and installation
00051353 PowerSchool Gen. Fund $66,469.84 Student Information System
00051364 PowerSchool Gen. Fund $15,561.26 Talent ED software
00051365 Frontline Gen. Fund $25,979.53 Applicant tracking software
00051366 Vector Gen. Fund $3,752.00 Employee safety training
0051372 Carrier Bldg Fund, CARES $20,000.00 Sadler A/C unit repairs
0051400 Cambiar Education $15,000.00 Prof. Development
I. Contracts
Blue Mark Energy Gen.Fund Natural gas supplier
Front Line Gen. Fund $25,979.53 Recruit and Absence software
PowerSchool Gen. Fund $15,461.26 Records software
Vector Solutions Gen. Fund $3,752.00 Mandated safety training software
Cambiar Catalyst Gen. Fund $15,000.00 Leadership PD
Imagine Learning Gen. Fund, Title I $30,568.00 Curriculum for RIA
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Gen.Fund, Title I $39,402.83 Textbooks
Nearpod Gen. Fund, Title I $46,718.00 Curriculum
EduSkills Gen.Fund, Title I $38,500.00 EL data management
Intelligence Educational Testing Gen.Fund, CARES $20,000.00 Psychological testing
Access 2 Healthcare Gen. Fund $70,000.00 PT/OT Services
PowerSchool Schoology General Fund, Title I $33,311.10 Learning Mgt software
FP Mailing Solutions General Fund $1,739.40 Postage machine lease
OKTLE General Fund $12,822.50 Evaluation software
J. BOARD POLICY REVISION – 1st READING
Policy 102140 Public Participation in Board Meetings Per Exhibit
