Muskogee Board of Education — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Larry Stewart, President; INVOCATION – Tommy Anderson, Board Member; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Larry Stewart, President.
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS.
3. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — Certified Elementary, Certified Secondary, Support.
4. SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT — Operations - Lance Crawley and John Rich; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley.
5. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
6. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See online)
7. Consider the 2022-2023 District Parent and Family Engagement Policy and Site Parent Engagement Plans as presented.
8. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION — An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of:
A. Personnel recommendations A. through K. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
B. Superintendent's Review
9. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
10. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
11. PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through K. as stated.
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year:
Kevin Wright, Computer Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 11/16/2022;*Kaycee Williams, Supervising School Nurse, effective 11/16/2022.
*Pending OSDE Certification
B. Temporary employment of ADJUNCT staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Thomas Campbell, MHS, US Hist/Okla/Gov/Econ, effective 08/17/2022; Dan Hall, MHS, Criminal Justice, effective 08/17/2022.
C. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Sam Broyles, Head Track 8th Gd (B), 8/9 Gd Acad., $2,090; Sam Broyles, Head Track 8th Gd (G), 8/9 Gd Acad., $2,090; Allison Kirkley, ICTC Spanish, 8/9 Gd Acad., $100; Lisa Napier, ACE Program, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Kenneth Thornton, Assist. Track 8th Gd (G), 8/9 Gd Acad., $1,508; Julie Aich, RSA, Cherokee, $50; Julie Aich, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $3,000; Gina Batie, RSA, Cherokee, $50; Pamela Bunkley, RSA, Cherokee, $50; Melissa Brown, RSA, Cherokee, $50; Mackenzie Casarez, RSA, Cherokee, $50; Sharica Cole, RSA, Cherokee, $50; Melody Cranford, RSA, Cherokee, $50; Kimberly Davison, RSA, Cherokee, $50; Kathryn Kimble, RSA, Cherokee, $50; Kathryn Kimble, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Jametra Newton, Classroom Overage, Cherokee,$1,000; Gena Whitaker, RSA, Cherokee, $50; Victoria Wilson, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $2,000; Tracy Lord,Classroom Overage, Creek, $1,000; Nowana Nolan, Classroom Overage, Creek, $1,000; Jennifer Schuler,Classroom Overage, Creek, $1,000; Hanna Whitlock, Classroom Overage, Creek, $1,000; Miguel Colina, Transportation Monitors, District, $15/hr; Oscar Flores, Transportation Monitors, District, $15/hr; Keaton Scott, Mover, District, $15/hr; Christian Smith, Transportation Monitors, District, $15/hr; Robert Stevenson, Transportation Monitors, $15/hr; Kristen Esclanate, Classroom Overage, Irving, $1,000; Lisa Lamont, Classroom Overage,Irving, $2,000; Sheila Roberts, Classroom Overage, Irving, $2,000; Bryan Bunch, Head Basketball (G), MHS, $9,166.67; Joshua Smith, Gate Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Cynthia Hensley, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Ashley Eller, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Anita Beaver, Classroom Overage, Pershing,$1,000 Cynthia Metzger, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $2,000; Lakeya Anderson, After School Tutor, Sadler, $25/hr; Carol Nunley,After School Tutor,Sadler, $25/hr; Rebecca Scheihing, After School Tutor, Sadler, $25/hr.; Monica Skaggs, After School Tutor,Sadler, $25/hr; Catlin Smith, After School Tutor, Sadler, $25/hr.
D. Resignation of extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Bryan Bunch, Basketball -1st Assist. (G), MHS, effective 10/11/2022; Jeremy Ford, Head Basketball (G), MHS, effective 10/11/2022.
E. Employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Tyreauna Reece, CNS, 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 11/16/2022; Jessica Tracey, Paraprofessional, 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 11/16/2022; Shanna Goodwin-Zapata, CNS, Irving, effective 11/16/2022; Marisa Araujo, CNS, MHS, effective 11/16/2022; Soledad Rodriguez, CNS, MHS, effective 11/16/2022; Jacob Wiedel, Custodian, MHS, effective 11/16/2022; French Wildcat, Custodian, MHS, effective 11/16/2022; Laquisha Corbin, School Store Specialist, MHS, effective 12-01-2022; Myranda Gurley, HR/PR Specialist, ESC, effective 11/02/2022; Nichole Thornton, Administrative Assist., Transportation, effective 11/16/2022.
F. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: *Staci Carter, Head Basketball 6th (G), 6/7 Gd Acad., $2,723; Jacob Church, 4th Assist. Wrestling, 6/7 Gd Acad., $2,088; *Jack Reavis, Head 7th Basketball (G), 6/7 Gd Acad., $3,186; *Isaiah Sullivan, Asst. 7th Basketball (G), 6/7 Gd Acad., $3,186; *Al Thornton, Basketball 2nd Asst. (B), 8/9 Gd Acad., $3,186; Mindi Havens, Gate Worker, District, $20/hr *Lay Coach
G. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: James Dorn, Custodian, ECC, effective 11/04/2022; Kelsey Ross,Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 10/25/2022.
H. Resignation of support administration staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Brad Smythe, Director Transportation/Operations District, TBD.
I. Resignation of extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Jaycee Stimson, Head Basketball 6th (G), 6/7 Grade Academy, effective 10/17/2022; Neko Lowe, Mover, effective 11/02/2022.
J. Abandonment of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Norris Robinson, Groundskeeper, Irving, effective 10/13/2022
K. SUPERINTENDENT'S REVIEW
12. NEW BUSINESS
STANDING RESOLUTIONS; Online only
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - H. as listed:
A. Minute(s) of Previous Meeting — October 18, 2022
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment March encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20230839-20231270 $7,807,797.33
EP- #230098-2300106 $112,686.88
AF- Checks #2300088-2300145 $43,437.41
DD's- #23202747-23203548 $1,996,738.14
C. Schedule of Encumbrances - Numbered 23001529 - 23001979
D. Operating and Investment Funds
1. Operating Account - Armstrong $601,136.80
2. Activity Account - Firstar $578,717.85
3. Investment Account $0
E. Financial Report
Balance Sheet
Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
Investments "
F. New Activity Fund Sub-Accounts
Cross Country Boys 932 Per Exhibit
Cross Country Girls 920 Per Exhibit
MHS Dance Team 860 Per Exhibit
Varsity & JV Cheer 840 Per Exhibit
E-sports 995 Per Exhibit
G. PO's Over $15,000 Account Amount Description
00048757 UMB Bank 293 (Sinking F.) $154,350 2020 Bond interest
00048755 UMB Bank 293 (Sinking F.) $17,306.25 2018 Bond interest
00048756 UMB Bank 293 (Sinking F.) $34,062.50 2019 Bond interest
00048758 Crowl Oil 175 (General F.) $40,000 Gas & Diesel
00048468 Plasma Cam 469,412,042
(Voc. Grant / GF) $28,165.42 Plasma cutter
00048527 OG&E 168 (General F.) $700,000 Electric service
00048649 Integrity Pathways 722 (Federal) $93,000 Counselors
00048669 Midwest Sporting Goods 150 (Athletics) $21,225 Athletic uniforms
00048754 Endex 795 (Cares) $92,250 G.F. Speaker & clock system
H. Contracts
OSU Professional Ed. Unit, No Cost, MOU to provide student teachers
Bacone College, No Cost, MOU to provide student teachers
Premier USA, CNS Fund 10.34/hr, Staffing agency for CNS workers
