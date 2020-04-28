Muskogee Board of Education — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Special Meeting.

WHEN: Noon Thursday.

WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.

AGENDA:

• Consider approving the Guaranteed Maximum Price Amendment for demolition of Tony Goetz for the Guaranteed Maximum Price of $586,896 with Manhattan Construction Company.

• Consider approving the Guaranteed Maximum Price Amendment for demolition of Alice Robertson Junior High School for the Guaranteed Maximum Price of $1,016,906 with Manhattan Construction Company. 

