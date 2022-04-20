At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• Resolution determining the maturities of, and a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. May 18, at the Education Service Center for the sale of the $7,130,000 General Obligation Combined Purpose Bonds of the School District.
PERSONNEL
A. Tabling proposal for Voluntary Separation Plan for 2022-2023 SY for the MPS employees as presented.
B. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Jessica Laverty, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; Elizabeth Salas, Teacher, ECC, effective 08/17/2022.
C. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Sarah Blevins, Project Shape Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Tina Lamirand, Project Shape Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Keli Miles, Project Shape Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Dallas Schrieber, Project Shape Teacher,6/7 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Sharica Cole,Title I Tutor, Cherokee, effective 02/01/2022; William Tindell, Aft. School Teacher, Cherokee, $25/hr; Linda Falleur, Summer Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Danielle Mount, Summer Counselor, Creek, $25/hr; Nowana Nolan, Summer Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Margaret Ragsdale, Summer Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Jeanette Vasquez, Summer Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Stephanie Payne, Summer Counselor, MHS, $25/hr; Jack Reavis, JOM Emcee, MHS, *$200; William Tindell, Summer Teacher, Pershing, $25/hr; Donna Cochran, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Melody Cranford, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Ashley Eller, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Natasha Franklin, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Donda Hogan, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Allison Kirkley, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Emily Lewis, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Amanda McMillan, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Jennifer Norwood, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Whitney Tindell, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; Phylis Watson, Summer Teacher, $25/hr; *One-time event
D. Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Marian O’Rourke,Teacher, ECC, effective 06/30/2022; Madison McMurtrey, Counselor, MHS, effective 06/30/2022.
E. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Jarrod Jackson, Custodian, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 04/20/2022; Maria Seamster, Custodian, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 04/20/2022;; Kali Wells, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 04/20/2022; Jaylene Haas, Custodian, Irving, effective 04/20/2022; Michael McConnell, Custodian, Pershing, effective 04/20/2022; Vicki Pigg, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 04/16/2022.
F. Extra duty of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: LaQuisha Corbin, Project Shape Assistant, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Brandy Glendening, Project Shape Assistant, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Kathryn Hall, Project Shape Assistant, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Canzaty Thompson, Project Shape Assistant, 6/7 Grade Acad.,$15/hr; Kamisa Wilson, Project Shape Assistant, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Jennifer Capps, Summer Secretary, Creek, $15/hr; Shelly Downs, Summer Secretary, MHS, $15/hr; Tiffany McCoin, Summer Secretary, Pershing, $15/hr.
G. Resignation of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Melissa Wooliver, Food Server, CNS, effective 03/09/2022; Georgia Wiedel, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 04/15/2022; Jayden Norwood, Attendance Secretary, MHS, effective 03/31/2022; A Cheri Slate Roudebush, Custodian, ESC, effective 03/31/2022; Montana Mitchell, Custodian, MHS, effective 04/01/2022.
H. Non-acceptance of employment for support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Christy Leinberger, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 03/22/2022; McKinzee Farmer, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 03/22/2022; Kila Walkingstick, Receptionist, MHS, effective 03/22/2022.
I. Employment of administrative staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Mike Sisco, Director of Bands, MHS, Effective 05/23/2022.
J. Resignation of certified administrative staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Karen Watkins, Principal, RIA, Effective 06/30/2022.
K. Resignation of support administrative staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Steve Braun, Exec. Dir. of Comm., District, Effective 05/27/2022.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (ONLINE ONLY)
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – J. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting — March 22, 2022.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the fundsand in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks #20222324-20222695 $4,546,922.59; EP - #220180-220223 $ 99,072.65; AF - Checks # 2200279-220340 $ 53,340.51; DD’s - # 22205918-22206714 $ 1,927,810.79.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 22002909-22003320
D. Operating & Investment Funds — March 1- 31: Operating Account $13,827,589.82; Activity Account $456,403.33; Investment Account $0.00"
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
00044953 Trafera 795 $63,400 Admin laptops
00045021 Bluemark 169 $29,216.74 Natural gas
00045179 Hiland Dairy 759 $41,999.91 Dairy products
00045180 Arnold’s Fruit 759 $36,000 Fruit & produce
00045222 PC Landing Zone 421 $29,351 Ipads
00045230 Educational Products 561 $49,467.15 Backpacks
00045239 Carrier Enterprises 795 $118,096 HVAC Cherokee
00045304 Midwest Sporting Goods 563 $17,500 Backpacks
00045305 Property Upkeep 183 $17,500 Grounds spraying
00045306 ZLT Contracting 183 $18,000 Mowing
00045308 Blessed Grounds 183 $22,750 Mowing
00045381 Trafera 795 $471,200 Teacher laptops
G. Contracts — Connors St. College, Early College Prog.: Tyler Technologies, Transportation software; Jenkins & Kempler, $28,000, FY 2022 audit services
H. New Activity Account — 914 Hospitality ESC
I. Supp Appr. – Child Nutrition Fund: $643,696.28, New Appropriations, $3,112,942.63; Building Fund, $406,582.68, New Appropriations $13,066,498.30; General Fund, $1,537,741.70, New Appropriations $61,607,377.59
J. Temp Appr. 2023 — General Fund, $61,000,000; Building Fund,$2,500,000; Child Nutrition Fund, $2,450,000
