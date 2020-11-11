At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• Annual Board of Education Election Resolution. Calling for primary on Feb. 9 and general election/runoff on April 6.
• Schedule of Regular Monthly Board Meetings of Muskogee Independent School District I-20 for the Calendar Year 2021 as presented: Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 23, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 10, Sept. 21,Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 14.
• PERSONNEL
A. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Jeanne Lewis, Class Overage, Cherokee, effective 11/11/2020; Jennifer Contreras, Gateworker, District, effective 10/19/2020; Nikki Munsell, Gateworker, effective 10/19/2020; Melanie Broyles, Title I Tutor, MHS, effective 10/07/2020;Amanda McMillian, Title I Tutor, Murrow, effective 10/20/2020; Jessica Smith, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Elisha Moore, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Nicole Frazier, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Annalea Stevenson, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Alicia Sloat, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Carol Nunley, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Monica Skaggs, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Rebecca Scheihing, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Elizabeth Plumlee, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Catlin Smith, Title I Tutor, Sadler, effective 10/07/2020; Debbie Voegeli, Interventionist, Tony Goetz, effective 10/26/2020; Casey Salkowski, Class Overage, Tony Goetz, effective 11/10/2020.
B. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Wyatt Walton, Perm. Substitute, effective 11/11/2020; Terri Fulton, Paraprofessional, 7th & 8th Gd Academy, effective 10/26/2020.
C. Extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Stephanie Mackey, Gateworker, effective 10/19/2020; Laquisha Corbin, Gateworker, effective 10/19/2020; Kassandra Brown, Gateworker, effective 10/19/2020.
D. Resignation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Dixie Shope, Indian Ed Family Liaison, ECC/Pershing, effective 10/28/2020; Terri Fulton, Perm. Substitute, District, effective 10/26/2020; Peter Richardson, Paraprofessional, 7th & 8th Gd Academy, effective 10/22/2020; Amber Hernandez, CNS, Whittier, effective 11/6/2020.
E. Non-completion of probationary period of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Rebecca Roff, Permanent Substitute, effective 10/09/2020.
• Superintendent’s Review
STANDING RESOLUTIONS ONLINE
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes October 20 Regular Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments— Checks to be issued in payment of October encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP – Checks # 20210825 to 20211154 $4,395,284.02 Ez - # 2100076 to 2100097 $252,177.17; DD’s - # 22101823 to 22102585 $1,880,948.06.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21000927 to 21001280 $12,965,206.96
D. Operating & Investment Funds Oct. 1-31 — Operating Account $3,572,613.56; Investment Account $7,470.64
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2021 Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments
F. PO’s Over $15,000
21001317, Manhattan Construction, 28.268, $5,577,974, MHS Stadium
21001367, PC Landing Zone, 11.789, $16,471,Tech Supplies
21001393, PC Landing Zone, 11.788, $43,485, Whittier Tech
21001395, Arnolds Fruit Co, 22.768, $50,000, Produce
21001448, GH2 Architects, 28.270, $635,000, Sadler
21001451, GH2 Architects, 28.271, $355,000, ECC
21001471, PC Landing Zone,11.788, $51,735, Tech Supplies
21001472, Beyond Trust Corp, 11.788, $11,562, Software
G. Contracts: St. Joseph Athletics
H. Transfers Activity: From MHS 881 FD to TG 881 FD, $4,371.
I. Sanctioning: Muskogee 4-H/FFA; 7 & 8th Grade Academy PTO; Creek PTO.
J. Policy Review: CNS Procurement, Acceptance.
K. Surplus: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.