At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education took the following action:
• Approved standing resolutions. (See online)
• Approved recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE that the school year consist of (not less than one thousand eighty (1,080) hours of classroom instruction. Not more than thirty (30) of these hours shall be used for professional meetings. In addition, parent-teacher conferences may be held during the school day and counted as classroom instruction for no more than six (6) hours per semester, for a total of twelve (12) hours per school year.
• Approved recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the Athletic Cooperative Agreement with St. Joseph School as presented.
• PERSONNEL (See Online)
STANDING RESOLUTIONS, Online Only
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A.-M. as listed:
A. MINUTES — June 21, 2022 - Regular Meeting
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS — Checks to be issued in payment March encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20223402-220318 $13,870,296.62
EP- #220296-220318 $154,092.18
AF- Checks #2200497-2200552 $85,824.54
DD's- #22208341-22210318 $3,749,811.16
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED 22003879-22003960, 23000002-23000463.
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS — June 30:
1. Operating Account $9,411,205.26
2. Activity Account $407,150.43
3. Investment Account $0
E. FINANCIAL REPORT
Balance Sheet
Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
Investments
F. PO'S OVER $15,000
Number Vendor Project Amount Description
00046110 City of Muskogee 170 $105,000 Water Service
00046113 Republic Services 171 $59,500 Trash Service
00046114 Verizon Wireless 172 $45,000 Cell Phone Service
00046132 EMS Linq 173 $43,218 Finance/HR software
00046167 Nomerel 174 $18,672 Software
00046205 Bancfirst 040 $25,000 Insurance Consultant
00046235 Collier Consulting 515 $60,000 Professional Development
00046240 School Based Services 161 $50,000 Psychological Services
00046250 Incident IQ 174 $16,495.78 Software
00046253 Sanders Supply 795 $26,000 HVAC supplies
00046282 Trafera 795 $471,200 Student Computers
00046283 Trafera 795 $63,400 Teacher Computers
00046284 Carrier 795 $34,457 HVAC unit
00046285 Carrier 795 $253,184 HVAC units
00046287 KKT Architects 795 $35,000 Architect fees
00046288 Flintco 795 $465,000 Windows/Flooring
00046289 Northwest Controls 795 $87,220 HVAC removal/install
00046292 GH2 Architects 795 $458,150 Architect fees
00046293 GH2 Architects 795 $140,000 Architect fees
00046295 GH2 Architects 795 $35,000 Architect fees
00046297 Carrier 795 $118,096 HVAC
00046299 Access 2 Healthcare 163 $70,000 Physical Therapy
00046347 Hiland Dairy 759 $28,028.78 Dairy products
00046405 Accutrain Corp 515 $21,833 Training fees
00046411 Power School 173 $53,766.91 Software
00046440 EMS Linq 793 $41,084 Time clock system
0046448 Trafera 795 $58,000 Technology
00046454 United Systems 173 $84,074.21 Technology
00046462 OSIG 041 $770,954 Property/Liab Insurance
00046469 Banctrust 187 $2,101,500 Lease Purchase payment 2013
00046472 Banctrust 187 $1,971,500 Lease Purchase payment 2019
00046495 Hudl 150 $15,200 Ad package
00046501 Jani-King 182 $174,360 Custodial service
00046502 Centergistic 198 $116,100 Energy maint contract
00046508 Flintco 795 $6,545,000 HVAC services
00046509 Catapult Learning 367 $31,578 Instructional materials
00046510 Catapult Learning 511 $33,645 Staff training
00046532 Pinnacle Business 793 $38,141.85 Technology
00046533 Thompson 333 $17,365.43 Textbooks
00046534 Thompson 333 $82,453.27 Textbooks
00046537 Imagine Learning 511 $32,525 Software
00046538 Eduskills 511 $36,740 Software
00046539 Mary Van Etten 511 $35,300 Contract services
00046540 School Safe ID 793 $42,241 Safety equipment
00046542 Integrity Pathways 795 $186,000 Social workers
0004543 Alpha Plus 511 $228,307.50 Textbooks
00046572 Pinnacle Business System 173 $48,271.76 Technology
00043573 Power School 174 $40,000 Software
00046577 Comp Risk 029 $160,344 Workers Comp Inusr
00046592 Hiland Dairy 763 $200,000 Dairy
00046593 Arnold Fruit 763 $150,000 Produce
00046595 Arnold Fruit 768 $100,000 Produce
00046596 Tankersly Food Service 763 $400,000 Food
00046597 Tankersly Food Service 763 $30,000 Disposable CNS items
00046605 Wallace Packaging 763 $20,000 Disposable CNS items
00046615 Sadler Paper 182 $32,909 Paper products
00046620 ONG 169 $105,000 Natural Gas
00046627 GH2 Architects 795 $455,000 Architect Services
00046633 Access 2 Health Care 163 $35,000 Physical Therapy
00046657 Manhattan Construction 270 $8,500,000 Sadler remodel
00046658 Timber Wolf Excavating 268 $9,580.16 Work at HS
00046655 United Turf and Track 268 $39,900 Stadium work
0004663 Manhattan Construction 795 $2,300,000 Flooring/windows/hvac
00046673 Digi Security 795 $58,016.01 Technology
00046674 Pinnacle 795 $111,217.79 Technology
G. Surplus Property
Transportation 2008 Toyota Tundra,Vin 5TFU54118X009188 Stolen
Transportation 2008 Nissan Quest van,Vin NMOLS6NOBTO73600 Totaled in accident
Technology Old/Outdated Computers, TV's, Network bins, Old and Outdated equipment
H. Annual Approvals
Purchasing Officers & Amounts Per Exhibit
District Bank Accounts Armstrong Bank – Depository Bank
Firstar Bank – Activity Fund account
I. Bids
Tankersley Food CNS food $540,734.91
Arnold Fruit Co Fruit & Produce
Hiland Dairy Dairy products Per Exhibit
Sadler Paper Custodial Supplies Item 1 $32,909
Empire Paper Custodial Supplies Item 2 $3,239.25
HD Supply- Home Depot Custodial Supplies Item 3 $4,552.40
Unipak Custodial Supplies Item 4 $11,350
HD Supply – Home Depot Custodial Supplies Item 5 $16,575
J. Contracts
EVP Payne Radio Group $5,000 Varsity football broadcast
Neda Hillard 764 $15,000 CNS services
OK Department of Career Tech Career tech programs
Pinnacle 793 $38,141.85 Classroom Mgmt software
Edmentum 511 $74,438 Software
Edmentum 795 $56,373 Software
Renaissance 511 $87,731.68 Online curriculum
Imagine Learning 511 $96,000 Literacy software
Catapult Learning 511 $134,500 PD training
McGraw Hill 511 $102,730.29 Reading curriculum
Houghton Mifflin 333/795 $504,732.11 Textbooks
Digi 795 $58,016.01 Technology
Pinnacle 795 $111,217.79 Technology
K. Transfers
Activity Fund $5,000 Transfer from account 820 Fab Lab to account 806 District Board
Activity Fund $5,320.96 Transfer from 942 Preschool to 854 Concession, ECC
L. Salary Schedules
Administrative Salary Schedule
Salaried Exempt
M. Sanctioning
QNC
Muskogee Jr High Cheer Booster Club
Kicker Club
MECC PTA
Muskogee Roughers Golf Booster Club
PERSONNEL Online Only
Approved personnel resolutions A through K.
A. Adjunct teachers for the 2022-2023 school year: Jessica McKinney, Health/Career, ICTC, effective 08/01/2022.
B. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: *Michael Adair, Dean, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Russell Baird, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; *Samuel Broyles, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Angela Conger, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Tina Lamirand, Librarian, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Ian McLoud, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Dare Oganla, Counselor, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Nellie Rose, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Marvin Samuels, Teacher. 6/7 Grade Acad.. effective 08/01/2022; April Shoemake. Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Dallas Schreiber, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; *Joshua Smith, Teacher, 6/7/ Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; *Ariel Swanagan, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Greg Breeding, Associate of Bands, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Martin Bynum, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; *Oscar Flores, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad, effective 08/01/2022; Tonya Fowler, Counselor, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Mandy Keys, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; *Nichole Larsson, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Paul McCord, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; *Stephan Moore, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Chris Risenhoover, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; *Jared Robinson, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Tony Speaks, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Jason Stinson, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; *Diego Zavala, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Gabrielle Holston, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Victoria Wilson, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Deanna Acree, Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; *Abbygail Cunningham, Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; *Ra'Chelle Duncan, Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Linda Falleur, Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Kenadee (Hughes) Caves, Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Angela Johnson, Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Danielle Mount, Counselor, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Nickie Murry, Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; *John Talley, Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; *Hanna Whitlock, Teacher, Creek,effective 08/01/2022; Melanie Risenhoover, Nurse, effective 08/01/2022; Terrie Turner, Nurse, effective 08/01/2022; *Misty Pacheco, ECC, effective 08/01/2022; Katherine Warrior, Teacher, ECC, effective 08/01/2022; Staci Evans, Teacher, Irving, effective 08/01/2022; *TeAna Tramel, Counselor, Irving, effective 08/01/2022; Ashlie Brice, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; *Jordan Chambers, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; *Amy Dean, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; *Melissa Gunckel, Counselor, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; Dean Igert, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; Prentice Joseph, ISP, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; *Tiffany Kanny, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; Ed King, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; Dawson Leffingwell, Asst. Band Dir. Perc., MHS, effective 06/03/2022; Cassandra Ostrowski, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; *Dixie Shope, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; Valerie Ragsdale-Aldridge, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; *Brandon Cochran, Teacher, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; *Cynthia Hensley, Teacher, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Diane Raigoza, Teacher, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Steve Craver, Teacher, RAA, effective 08/01/2022; Brad Higeons, Teacher. RAA. effective 08/01/2022; Vicki Johnson, Teacher, RAA, effective 08/01/2022; *Andrew Odell, Teacher, RIA, effective 08/01/2022; *Amber Cleary, Teacher, Sadler, effective 08/01/2022; *Jessica Holloway,Teacher/Counselor, Sadler, effective 08/01/2022; Amy Holmes, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Crystal Richerson, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; *Jana Taylor, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kenneth Thornton, Student Pers. Officer,Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Phyllis Watson, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; *Pending OSDE Certification
C. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Lauren Adair, Vocational Career Tech., 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Martin Bynum, ACE Assistant Director, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Martin Bynum, Before School Tutoring, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Martin Bynum, National Honor Society, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Martin Bynum, OK Honor Society, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Jason Campbell, Saturday School, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Nelita Cash, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Nelita Cash, Instructional Leader, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Matthew Catlett, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Matthew Catlett, AP Summer Institute, 8/9 Grade Acad., $400; Matthew Catlett, Instructional Leader, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022'; Matthew Catlett, Morning Detention, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; April Coen, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; April Coen, Instructional Leader, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Caleb Dan, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Rosa Denton, Newspaper, 8/9 Grade Acad.,effective 08/01/2022; Rosa Denton, Yearbook, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Belinda Gaultney, Counselor, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Allison Kirkley, ACE Program Director, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Nichole Larsson, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Nichole Larsson, AP Summer Institute, 8/9 Grade Acad., $400; Emily Lewis, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Emily Lewis, Before School Tutoring, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Emily Lewis, Instructional Leader, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Emily Lewis, Student Council, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Jared Robinson, AP Summer Institute, 8/9 Grade Acad., $400; Amanda McMillan, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad.,effective 08/01/2022; Jaquelyn Moore, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Jaquelyn Moore, Vocational Career Tech,8/9 Grade Acad.,effective 08/01/2022; Lisa Napier, Instructional Leader, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Steven O'Dell, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Jennifer Sargent, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Cindy Tollison, Counselor, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Cindy Tollison, Test Coordinator, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Diane Walker, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Diane Walker, Academic Pursuit, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Sarah Wallace, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Diego Zavala, Assistant Robotics, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Diego Zavala, Robotics Head, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Diego Zavala, Vocational Career Tech., 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Julie Aich, After School Program Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Julie Aich, Gifted and Talented .5, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Julie Aich, Instructional Leader .5, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Gina Batie, After School Program Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Melissa Brown, After School Program Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Mackenzie Casarez, After School Program Coord., Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Mackenzie Casarez, Testing Coordinator, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Melody Cranford, After School Detention, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Melody Cranford, After School Program Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Melody Cranford, Student Council, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Kimberly Davison, After School Program Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Kimberly Davison, Yearbook, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Jared Johnson, Competitive Music, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Kathryn Kimble, After School Program Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Tamara Kinsey, After School Program Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Kathy Lee, Instructional Leader .5, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Jametra Newton, Safety Program, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Demita Pugh, After School Program Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Demita Pugh, Counselor, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; William Tindell, Robotics, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Gena Whitaker, After School Program Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Gena Whitaker, Gifted and Talented .5, Cherokee,effective 08/01/2022; Victoria Wilson, After School Program Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Sophia Carter, Instructional Lead Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Abbygail Cunningham, Gifted and Talented, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Abbygail Cunningham, Robotics, Creek, effective 08/01/2022, Caleb Dan, Archery, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Melissa Jones, Yearbook, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Tracy Lord, SAC, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Tracy Lord, Safety Patrol, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Mitzi McFarland, Speech Pathologist, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Deanna (Acree), Competitive Music, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Danielle Mount,Test Coordinator, Creek,effective 08/01/2022; Danielle Mount, Counselor, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Kim Witherspoon, Student Council, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Audra Craig, Speech Lang. Path., District, $25/hr up to 80; Misti Loge, Psychometrist, District, effective 08/01/2022; Misti Loge, Psychometrist, District, $25/hr up to 80; Makayla Yarborough, Speech Language Path, District, effective 08/01/2022; Misty Pacheco, Teacher, ECC, effective 08/01/2022; Katherine Warrior, Teacher, ECC, effective 08/01/2022; *Staci Evans, Teacher, Irving, effective 08/01/2022; Michelle Behrens, AP Summer Institute,MHS, $400; Glen Bibelheimer, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Jeffrey Dupree, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Mike Idleman, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Annette Lopez, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Stephen Moore, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Steve Wiles, Asst. Band Dir. - Percussion, MHS, effective 06/03/2022; Jennifer Murray, ECHS Bridge Camp, MHS, $125; Andrea Garrett, Speech Lang. Path, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Susan Hanna, Gifted & Talented, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Regina Kelley, Student Council, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Skye Lawrence, Music, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Heather Morrison, Safety Patrol, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Klaire Starkey, Instructional Leader, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Lisa Tate, Robotics, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Whitney Tindell, Counselor, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Whitney Tindell, Test Coordinator, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Rachel Bertholf, ECHS Bridge Camp,RIA, $125; Brooke Moore, AP Summer Institute, RIA, $400; Andrew O'dell, AP Summer Institute, RIA, $400; Aubrey Rockman, AP Summer Institute, RIA, $400; John Singler, AP Summer Institute, RIA, $400; Sandra Cason, Student Council, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Andrea Fincher, Counselor, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Andrea Fincher, Building Test Coordinator, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Keri Green, Instructional Leader, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Keri Green, SAC, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Charity Nicholson, Yearbook, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Michael Rappe, Music, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Micheal Rappe, Music Competition, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Steve Adair, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Sheila Anderson, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Tiffany Avers, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022, Tiffany Avers, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Amanda Barnes, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Amanda Barnes, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Amanda Barnes, Robotics,Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Gina Beach, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Rebecca Bumgarner, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Rebecca Bumgarner, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Sandra Cason, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Donna Cochran, Resp. Cent. Discipline,Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022, Donna Cochran, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Andrea Fincher, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Andrea Fincher, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Sharla Gilbreth, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Keri Green, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kathy Hardcastle,Resp. Cent. Discipline,Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kathy Hardcastle, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Amy Holmes, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Amy Holmes, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kennie Hull, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Jennifer Hunter,Resp. Cent. Discipline,Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kim Landers, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kim Landers, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Sarah McWilliams, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Sarah McWilliams, Aft. Sch. Prog. Co-director, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Charity Nicholson, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Charity Nicholson, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kaytlynn O'Dell, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kaytlynn O'Dell, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Micheal Rappe, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Micheal Rappe, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Crystal Richerson, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Crystal Richerson, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Casey Salkowski, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Angela Satterfield, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Angela Satterfield, Aft. Sch. Prog. Co-director, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Jill Smith, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kadie Stinson, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Jana Taylor, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Jana Taylor, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kenneth Thornton, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kayla Tracy-Martin, Resp. Cent. Discipline,Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kayla Tracy-Martin, After School Program,Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Miranda Ward, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Miranda Ward, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Phyllis Watson, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Phyllis Watson, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Patricia Watts, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Cody Williams, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Mikayla Yarbrough, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022.
D. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Elizabeth Plumlee, Teacher, Sadler, effective 06/30/2022.
E. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Clayton Alexander, Custodian, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 07/20/2022; Jasmine Yazzie, Custodian, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 07/20/2022; Xandrea Maxwell, Paraprofessional, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Sean Looney, Custodian, Creek, effective 07/20/2022; Colin Swanagan, Paraprofessional, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Angela Hollifield, CNS Manager, Irving, effective 08/01/2022; Mikaela Brannon, Attendance Secretary, MHS, effective 07/21/2022; Lanzy Coker, Behavioral Spec., Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Hollie Nicoden, School Liaison, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Jessica Cox, CNS, Sadler, effective 08/01/2022; Robbie Horn, Behavioral Specialist, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Shelly Diles, Bus Driver, effective 08/01/2022.
F. Salaried support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Crystal Firestone, HR Specialist I, ESC, effective 07/01/2022; Shenece Jones, HR Specialist II, ESC, effective 07/01/2022; Vicki Ray, Payroll Clerk, ESC, effective 07/01/2022.
G. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Nhung Dang, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Alvinetta Brown, After School Program Support,Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Angela Colquitt, After School Program Support, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Dorothy Roberson, Summer Painter, District, $15/hr; Dustin Tannehill, Summer School Program Officer, District, effective 05/31/2022; Caleb Cobb, Lead Technology, Technology, effective 08/01/2022; Melanie Barnett, Resp. Cent. Discipline,Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Kassandra Brown, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Hettie Fields, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Robbie Horn, Resp. Cent. Discipline,Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Concepcion Romero, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Fatima Rubio Castillo, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Lizeth Ruiz, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Makenzie Shinn, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Makenzie Shinn, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Nancy St. John, Resp. Cent. Discipline, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Nancy St. John, After School Program, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; David Stewart, Resp. Cent. Discipline,Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022.
H. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Kristina Didlott, CNS Associate, CNS, effective 06/30/2022; Kimberly Mullen, CNS Manager, CNS, effective 06/23/2022; Leonard Hamilton, Groundskeeper, Maintenance, effective 06/30/2022.
I. Temporary employment of administration staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Kinsey Cook, House Principal, MHS, effective 07/01/2022; Stacy Miller, House Principal, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 07/01/2022.
J. Resignation of certified administrative staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Megan Bloom, House Principal, 6/7 Grade Academy, effective 06/30/2022.
K. Resignation of salaried support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Kathy Rigney, Payroll Officer, ESC, effective 07/12/2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.