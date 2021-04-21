Muskogee Board of Education — Glance

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• Authorized the school district's attorney, in consultation with the Superintendent of Schools, to initiate legal action against the Oklahoma State Board of Education (“Board”) to address the equalization of funding as set forth in the Board's Resolution approved at the Board's special meeting on March 25, 2021.
• APPROVE MPS DISTRICT CALENDARS FOR 2021-2022 AND 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEARS.
• PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through K. as stated.
A. Employment for administrative staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Marc Dicus, Athletic Coordinator, 6/7th Gd Academy, effective 08/24/2021; Melanie Risenhoover, Nurse, MHS, effective 08/24/2021.
B. Employment for employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Prentice Joseph*, Social Studies/Athletic Coach, MHS, effective 08/24/2021; Brad Higeons, Computer/Athletic Coach, RAA, effective 08/24/2021; Steve Craver*, Physical Ed/Athletic Coach, RAA, effective 08/24/2021; Jason Stinson, Percussion Band Teacher, SEGA/MHS, effective 08/24/2021; Tyler Murray, Brass Band Teacher, SEGA/MHS, effective 08/24/2021; Joseph Barger, Woodwind Band Teacher, SEGA/MHS, effective 08/24/2021; Chris Risenhoover, Physical Ed/Athletic Coach, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/24/2021; Ed King, Vo. Computers/Athletic Coach, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/24/2021.
*Pending OKSDE Certification.
C. Extra duty employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Jack Reavis, Extra-Duty/Emcee, MHS, effective 04/20/2021.
D. VSP of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Don Yates, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2021; Shymekia Adams, Teacher, 6th Gd Academy, effective 06/30/2021.
E. VSP of administrative staff for the 2021-2022 school year: John Little, CFO, District, effective 06/30/2021 Eric Wells, COO, District, effective 06/30/2021; Steve Barton, Dean of Students, 6th Gd Academy, effective 06/30/2021.
F. Employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Lisa Morris, Paraprofessional,Creek, effective 04/14/2021.
G. Employment of salaried support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Darla Ford, SIS Specialist, District, effective 07-01-2021.
H. Employment of support staff for summer school June 1-Aug. 5, 2021: Shalanda Webster, CNS Feeding Manager, Irving, effective 06/01/2021; Sharla Gilbreth, CNS Feeding Assoc, Irving, effective 06/01/2021; April Ford, CNS Feeding Manager, 6th Gd Academy, effective 06/01/2021; Michelle Gebhart, CNS Feeding Assoc., 6th Gd Academy, effective 06/01/2021; Betty Hammond, CNS Feeding Manager, 7/8th Gd Academy, effective 06/01/2021; Kimberly Mullen, CNS Feeding Assoc., 7/8th Gd Academy, effective 06/01/2021; Rebecca Mitchell, CNS Feeding Manager, MHS, effective 06/01/2021; Sarah Sims, CNS Feeding Assoc., MHS, effective 06/01/2021; Stephanie Lane, CNS Feeding Assoc., MHS, effective 06/01/2021; Kathleen Henry, CNS Feeding Assoc., MHS, effective 06/01/2021; Donna Allen, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021; Bruce Hampton, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021; Sam Taylor, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021; Penny Bado, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021; Tabatha McReynolds, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021; Betty Lacey, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021; Linda Portis, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021; Jason Rush, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021; Mark Walters, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021; Fred Chapman, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021.
I. Extra duty employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year:; Royal Ghazal, Indian Ed. Tutor, Irving/RAA, $100/per day; Taylor Banks, Indian Ed. Tutor, MHS, $100/per day; Chris Mabe, Indian Ed. Tutor, MHS, $100/per day; Matthew Church, Indian Ed. Tutor, Pershing/SEGA, $100/per day; Sammie Gandy, Indian Ed. Tutor, SEGA, $100/per day, Bernice Tom, Indian Ed. Tutor, Tony Goetz, $100/per day.
J. Resignation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Lisa Morris, Permanent Substitute, effective 04/13/2021; Melissa Sacks, CNS, SEGA, effective 03/25/2021; Darla Ford, Enrollment Clerk, District, effective 06/30/2021.
K. Resignation of extra duty for support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Rachel Woods, Varsity Dance Coach, MHS, effective 03/25/2021; Jaycee Graham, Cheer Coach, SEGA, effective 03/25/2021.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only)
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – L. as listed:
A. Minutes March 4, Special Board Meeting; March 23, Regular Board Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks # 20212333 to 20212655 $4,195,652.14; EP - # 2100220 to 2100250 $198,663.45; DD's - # 22105637 to 22106389 $1,858,832.10.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21002531 to 21002940 — $472,088.38
D. Operating & Investment Funds, March 1 - 31 — Operating Account $ 0; Investment Account $3,887,758.98.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet; FY 2021 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund; Designation of Funds; Investments.
F. PO's Over $15,000
2021 PO's Project
21002531 Paradigm Shift 785 $24,250 Staff Training
21002542 Arnold's Fruit Co 768 $50,000 Produce
21002561 KKT Architects 274 $71,688 Architect Fees-Cherokee
21002562 KKT Architects 275 $89,288 Architect Fees-Creek
21002563 KKT Architects 277 $84,488 Architect Fees-Pershing
21002564 KKT Architects 276 $66,568 Architect Fees-Irving
21002572 T-Mobile 793 $46,254.69 Hot spots
21002573 PC Landing Zone 793 $30,006.77 Tech Supplies
21002585 AVID Center 511 $16,500 Membership Fees
21002637 Restorative Justice Partnership 561 $15,000 Conference
21002642 Superior Graphics 269 $104,706
21002669 Unite Private Networks 281 $29,581 Fiber removal
21002692 Trafera 515 $25,110 Chromebooks
21002693 Access to Healthcare Solutions 163 $15,000 OT Services
21002717 UMB Bank 293 $63,750 Bond Interest
21002734 Acme Reese A/C 273 $80,626 A/C units
21002735 Honeywell 000 $42,887 Energy audit
21002759 Carrier Enterprises 273 $197,885 A/C units
21002814 Lakeshore Learning 511 $214,571.50 Learning kits
21002873 Bluemark Energy 169 $28,880 Natural gas
21002874 Trafera 515 $52,110 Interactive TVs
21002886 Crowl Oil 175 $40,000 Gas & Diesel
21002926 Lakeshore Learning 511 $33,106.60 Books & supplies
21002935 Trafera 793 $1,299,400 Interactive TVs
00039755 Performance Stage 000 $17,280.34 Graduation supp
00039997 PC Landing Zone 785 $67,998 Tech equipment
00040038 PC Landing Zone 793 $31,602.50 Tech supplies
00040040 PC Landing Zone 793 $50,800 HDMI cords
00040054 S&S Worldwide 511 $25,095.90 Education supp
00040056 Lakeshore Learning 511 $33,106.60 Education supp
00040061 CDW Government 281 $38,373.91 Tech supplies
00040072 Acme Reese A/C 273 $16,921 A/C unit
00040089 Catapult Learning 785 $36,480 software
G. Contracts — Department of Rehab School Based Services, School to work evaluations & Psych Services; Image Net, $486,781.64, Copiers.
H. Transfers Activity : $209.22 from 854 Concession to 914 Hospitality.
I. Sanctioning: None.
J. Surplus: None.
K. New Bank Acct.— Firstar - Activity Fund.
L. Policies — School Parent and Family Engagement Policy, For 1 Month Review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.