Muskogee Board of Education — GLANCE

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following: A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Angela Conger, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 01/28/2022; Nichole Larsson, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 01/03/2022; Kathryn Kimble, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 01/03/2022; Dixie Shope, Teacher, MHS, effective 01/03/2022; Amy Dean, Teacher, MHS, effective 01/03/2022; Tiffany Kanny, Teacher, MHS, effective 01/03/2022; TeAna Tramel, Teacher, Irving, effective 01/03/2022.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Sharica Cole, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Carmen Heath, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Melissa Jones, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Tracy Lord, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Nowana Nolan, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Margaret Ragsdale, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Louise Raigoza, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Jennifer Schuler, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Donna Zarnke, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Charity Nicholson, Aft. School Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr.; Leslie Quemado, Aft. School Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr.
C. Extra duty pay of $25 Per Hour for three hours for certified staff for Thursday, March 3, 2022: ; Haleigh Carrier, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 03/03/2022.
D. Extra duty pay of $25 Per Hour for three hours for certified staff for Thursday, March 8, 2022: Julie Aich, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Amber Alexander, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Gina Batie, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Alvinetta Brown, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Melissa Brown, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Mackenzie Caserez, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Melody Cranford, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Kimberly Davison, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Tanarra Gandy, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Kathryn Kimble, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Gena Whitaker, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Pamela Williams, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022.
E. Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Sacha Watts, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 01/19/2022; Victoria Southard, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 01/28/2022; Denise Emert, Teacher, Pershing, effective 02/11/2022.
F. Employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Elizabeth Cumby, CNS, District, effective 02/16/2022; Quinn Anderson, Educational Interpreter, MHS, effective 02/16/2022; Victor Van Herreweghe, Computer Tech., Technology, effective 02/16/2022.
G. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Branda Bolding, After School Support, Irving, $15/hr; Tiffany Avers, After School Support, Tony Goetz, $15/hr; Mackenzie Shinn, After School Support, Tony Goetz, $15/hr; Gene Herrera-Lay, Asst. Girls Coach JH, 8-9 GA, effective 02-15-2022.
H. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Kelsey Bryant, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 01/17/2022; Lizeth Peebles, ELL Tutor, District, effective 01/24/2022; Kelli Ward, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 01/21/2022.
I. Employment for support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Sheila Buthod, Interventionist, Irving, effective 01/25/2022; Marion Michael, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 01/13/2022.
J. Non-completion of probationary period for support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Kelli Calvin, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 01/27/2022; Thomas Bentley, Paraprofessional, MHS. effective 01/27/2022.
K. Resignation of administrative support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Meagan Autrey, Technology Operations Coord., District, effective 01/21/2022.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS — ONLINE ONLY
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes Jan. 18, 2022 Meeting
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks # 20221712-20222056 $5,227,521.51; EP - # 220124-220145 $87,856.42; AF - Checks #2200184-2200215 $27,837.64; DD's - # 22204307-22205117 $1,966,631.49.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 22002214-22002553
D. Operating & Investment Funds, Jan 1-31 — Operating Account $9,765,995.67; Activity Account $ 449,775.78; Investment Account $ 0.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments.
PO's Over $15,000
00044145 Patrick Herriman 183 $ 26,000 Grounds spraying Sunburst Spraying
00044236 Tankersly Food 764 $100,000 Food
00044246 Midwest Sporting Goods 150 $21,075 Jerseys, pants
G. Contracts EMS Linq 793 $41,084 Time Clocks, Install
EMS Linq 793 $22,620 Time Clock subscription, maintenance
Frontline Ed Serv 793 $10,383.63 Applc. Trk Sys 21-22
Frontline Ed Serv 793 $12,989.31 Applc. Trk Sys 22-23
School Safe 793 $6,948.90 Bld. Security Sys 21-22
School Safe 793 $38,577.50 Bld. Security Sys 22-23
H. Trans. Acty: None.
I. Sanctioning: Tony Goetz PTO
J. Surplus: None
K. Bids: Mowing bids from Blessed Ground and ZLT Contracting
