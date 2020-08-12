At its regular meeting, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• Lowest bids and Guaranteed Maximum Price for MHS Stadium as prepared by MPS’s Construction Manager and Manhattan, provided by their approved subcontractors.
• PERSONNEL
A. Negotiated Agreement with Muskogee Education Association for the FY 2020-2021.
B. Negotiated Agreement with Muskogee Education Support Personnel Association for the FY 2020-2021.
C.Non-acceptance of position for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Andrew Herringshaw, ELL Tutor, Irving, effective 7/28/2020.
D. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Nancy Shirey, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Nhung Dang, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Louis Measurall, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Paula Degenhardt, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Terri Fulton, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Rebecca Roff, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Jaycee Graham, Perm. Substitute,effective 8/31/2020; Norwood Smith, Paraprofessional, Whittier, effective 8/31/2020; Leo Krajewski, Athletic Trainer, District, effective 8/11/2020.
E. Non-acceptance of position support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Nhung Dang, Rougher’s Kidz Quest, ECC, effective 8/3/2020.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS ONLINE ONLY
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A – K. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting July 21 Regular Meeting and July 28 Special Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment of July encumbrances/invoices as duly audited.
From the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP Checks # 20210001 to 20210149 $4,989,881.01; Ez # 2100001 TO 2100010 $28,642.93; DD’s # 22100001 to 22100251 $484,981.41.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21000261 to 21000656: $17,346,868.43.
D. Operating & Investment Funds July 1-31 — Operating Account $10,554,739.05; Investment Account $ 7,467.66.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2020 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments, Budget Amendments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
2021 PO’s Fund
21000277, BancFirst,11, $25,000
21000278, Zoom ID,11.788, $44,115, Masks (18,000)
21000306, Constellation Newenergy, 11, $70,000 Nat’l Gas
21000307 City of Muskogee 11 $105,000 Utilities
21000308 Verizon Wireless 11 $45,000 Phone
21000310 Imagenet Consulting 11 $225,000 Copiers
21000311 Pinnacle Telecom 11 $30,000 Internet Svc
21000312 OG&E 21 $700,000 Electricity
21000313 ONG 11 $200,000 ONG
21000314 Deep River Resources 11 $45,000 Programming Svc
21000315 Musk CO Assessor 11 $150,000 Re eval fees
21000316 Honeywell International 21 $47,704.38 Licenses
21000318 Weidenhammer System Corp 11 $37,354.21 Financial Software
21000322 PowerSchool Group 11 $40,000 SIS
21000325 PowerSchool Group 11 $28,167
21000327 Data Management Inc 11 $17,271.96
21000329 T-mobile USA Inc 21 $35,000 Hotspots
21000330 Security State Bank Wewoka 31 $265,044.86 Bond Principal & Interest
21000339 Trinity 3 LLC 11.788 $19,580 Tech Equipment
21000340 Corporate to Casual S 11.788 $21,600 Disposable Masks
21000344 ZLT Contracting LLC 21 $ 43,000 Cleaning Svc
21000346 School Based Services 11.617 $16,513 Med Svc
21000447 Bimbo Bakeries 21 $25,000 Bread Products
21000451 US Food Service 21 $50,000 Food
21000457 FP Mailing Solutions 11 $15,000 Mail Solution
21000458 Contract Paper Group 11 $17,713.25 Paper Inventory
21000478 Arbiterpay Trust Acct 11 $50,000 Referees
21000480 Tormach Inc 36 $15,442.15
21000492 Vance Country Ford 21 $33,921.75 Ford PU
21000496 Edmentum Holding 11.511 $123,250
21000524 Sunburst Spraying 21 $26,000 Weed Control
21000525 Arnolds Fruit 22 $185,000 Fruit & Produce
21000526 Hiland Dairy 22 $250,000 Dairy Products
21000536 Finish Line Fleet 11 $20,000 Fleet Gas card
21000538 Educational Prod. Inc 11 $95,613.55 School Supplies
21000539 Merritt Sealing Co 28 $64,928.74 Refurbish Track
21000546 Midwest Bus Sales 11.788 $288,402 3 Buses
21000548 Flintco LLC 28 $1,061,891 Whittier Construct
21000553 Collier Education 11.515 $30,000 Prof Dev
21000557 Crowl Oil CO 11 $40,000 Diesel/Gas val Fees
21000558 Stephen McDonald & Assoc 31 $57,250 Bond Fees
21000559 Manhattan Constr CO 28 $9,999,999.39 Tony Goetz Construct
21000560 Manhattan Constr CO 28 $1,846,033.25 Freshmen Acad
21000561 Arnolds Fruit 22 $40,000 Fruit & Produce
21000607 Renfro Electric 21 $15,000 ECC Repairs
21000614 Educational Data Systems 28 $20,600 Tech Supplies
21000639 Armstrong Bank 41 $64,000 Brian Judgment
21000643 Play by Design 28 $13,545 Furniture
G. Contracts— Green Country Behavioral, No cost, Counseling Svc
Integrity Pathways, No cost, Counseling Svc
Catapult Learning, $112,500, Lit First PD
Catapult Learning, $28,441, Lit First PD 2 Ds
Connors State College, Concurrent Enrollment
Viewpoint Coun. Serv, $0, Counseling
Kids Space, $0,Counseling
RISE, $0, Counseling
Access 2 Health Care, $30,000, OT / PT Svc
Pearson Online $23,576.62, Digital Textbooks - MHS
Pearson OnLine, $28,400.08, Digital Textbooks – 6th/8th
Studies Weekly, $94,941 Study guides
H. Transfers Activity : None.
I. Sanctioning — Volleyball Booster Club, MHS PTSA, MHS Running Club, MHS Girls Tennis Booster Club.
J. Surplus — 2425 Hayes St.
K. Board Policy Revisions
New Policies:
102-School Board Operations
106- Compliance with State & Federal Laws REgarding Employee Leave and Payroll Procedures
110-Emergency Medical Services at District athletic events
112081 - Cybersecurity
106-Telework during extended school closures
104 - Virtual, Hybrid and Distance Learning
103 - Service of Legal Papers on School Grounds
106 - Leave under Families First Coronavirus Act
108 - Compliance with Regulations FMCSA Clearinghouse
104 - Chronic Absenteeism
102 - Board Meetings Held Via Video Conference Teleconference
106080 - Criminal Records Searches
109011 - Student Records
108040 - Support Employee Conduct
111060 - Service Animals
105010 - Use of School Facilities
104090 - Reading Sufficiency Act. First Reading On All Policies
