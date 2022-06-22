Muskogee Board of Education — Glance

At its regular meeting, Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• Renewal of the Sublease agreement dated July 1, 2013 between the district and Muskogee Industrial Trust for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 as required under the provisions of the agreement.
• Renewal of the Sublease Agreement dated December 1, 2019 in the amount of $78,145,000.
• Bids for lowest amounts and Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) as provided and vetted by Manhattan Construction Company on scopes of work for Sadler Arts Academy Renovation. The total GMP is $10,956,338.
• Bids for the lowest amounts as provided and vetted by Flintco, Inc. on five additional scopes of work at the High School Fine Arts and Office Areas: Signage, Millwork, Band Room Millwork, Fire Alarm, and Asphalt Paving.
PERSONNEL
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Michael Adair, Dean, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Russell Baird, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Ian McLoud, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Nellie Rose, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Marvin Samuels,Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Dallas Schreiber, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Joshua Smith, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Ariel Swanagan, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Jason Campbell, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Stephan Hamby, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Luke Leatherman, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Sarah Wallace, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Hillary Wood, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Katherine Kimble,Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Victoria Wilson, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Kathryn Crutchfield,Teacher, ECC, effective 08/01/2022; Amber Murray, Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Carla Talley, Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; *Hannah Whitlock, Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Kim Witherspoon, Teacher, Creek, effective 08/01/2022; Mary Thompson, Teacher/Data Entry, District, effective 08/01/2022; Phyllis Watson, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Christina Kelton, Teacher, Irving, effective 08/01/2022; TeAna Tramel, Counselor, Irving, effective 08/01/2022; Justin Ayer, Video Production, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; Darrin Cook, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; Melissa Gunckel, Counselor, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; *Zoe McWilliams, Teachers, MHS, effective 08/01/2022; Caleb Dan, Speech Lang. Path, MHS - 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Jennifer Slater, Lead Counselor, District, effective 07/01/2022; Lisa Tate, Teacher, Pershing, effective 08/01/2022; Kyah Fields, Teacher, RIA, effective 08/01/2022; Mike Idelman, Teacher, RIA, effective 08/01/2022; Andrew O'Dell, Teacher, RIA, effective 08/01/2022; Norwood Smith, Teacher, RIA, effective 08/01/2022; Lakeya Anderson,Teacher, Sadler, effective 08/01/2022; Narcissa Hays-Martinez, Teacher, Sadler, effective 08/01/2022; Jennifer Hiner, Teacher, Sadler, effective 08/01/2022; Shelby Perry, Teacher, Sadler, effective 08/01/2022; Alicia Sloat, Teacher, Sadler, effective 08/01/2022; **Suzanne Buck, Speech Language Path, St. Joseph's, effective 07/01/2022; Andrea Fincher, Counselor, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022; Jana Taylor, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022.
**Contracted; *Pending Certification
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: *Pamela Bunkley, Class Overage, Cherokee, effective 04/26/2022; Shelby Perry, Summer Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Amy Dean, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Jeffery Dupree, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400.
*Prorated
C. Non-acceptance of position for temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Jessica Laverty, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., 03/31/2022.
D. Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Heather Owens, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 06/30/2022; Andrea Hurst, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 06/30/2022; Pamela Sedillo, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 06/30/2022; Norman Sedillo, Instructional Spec., District, effective 06/30/2022; Allison Dittman, Teacher, ECC, effective 06/30/2022; Robin Tyrrell, Instructional Spec, ECC/Sadler, effective 06/30/2022; Blane Burge,Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2022; Candice Elrod, Counselor, MHS, effective 06/30/2022; David Kinamon, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2022; Sarah Bias, Teacher, Pershing, effective 06/30/2022; Kodi Morrison, Teacher, RIA, effective 06/30/2022; Stephanie Payne, Counselor, RIA, effective 06/30/2022; Rachel Bell, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2022; Amy Tull, Instructional Spec., Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2022.
E. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Sarah Blevins, Paraprofessional, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Dynall Thomas, Office Assistant, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2022; Katie Munsell, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 08/01/2022; Candi Whittiker, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 08/01/2022; Melanie Barton, Finance Secretary, Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2022.
F. Extra duty of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Brian Fields, Summer Painter, District, $15/hr.
G. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Maria Seamster, Custodian, 6/7 Grade Center, effective 05/06/2022; Esmeralda Hernandez, Food Server, CNS, effective 05/10/2022; *Neda Hilliard, Nutrition Ed. Coord., CNS, effective 06/30/2022; Bailey Tull, Paraprofessional, Creek, effective 05/20/2022; Amy Reed, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 06/30/2022; Kimberly Stout, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 06/30/2022; Clifton Harris, Assistant Drill Instruct.,RAA, effective 06/30/2022; Cordell Love, Behavioral Specialist, RAA, effective 06/30/2022; Robert Caton, Shop Helper, Transportation, effective 05/03/2022; *Retiring.
H. Termination of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Carl Dugan, Energy Specialist, Maintenance, effective 05/10/2022.
I. Incompletion of probationary period for support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Jarrod Jackson, Custodian, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 05/13/2022.
J. Resignation of certified administrative staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Jerald Huffer, Coordinator, District, effective 06/30/2022; Heather Jones, Principal, RAA, effective 06/30/2022; Kim Fleak, Exec. Dir. Student Serv., effective 07/01/2022; Mickey Replogle, Principal, MHS, effective 6/30/2022.
K. Employment of certified administrative staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Kim Fleak, Principal, MHS, effective 07/01/2022.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online only)
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A.-M. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETINGS — March 25, 2022 Special; May 17, 2022 Special; May 17, 2022 Regular; May 24, 2022 Special; June 2, 2022 Special.
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS — Checks to be issued in payment March encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20223046-20223401 $4,749,810.47
EP- #220261-220295 $87,076
AF- Checks #2200406-220496 $71,951.44
DD's- #22207545-22208340 $1,983,706.59
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES — NUMBERED 22003626-2200387804
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS APRIL 30
1. Operating Account $19,913,396.26
2. Activity Account $485,135.68
3. Investment Account $0
E. FINANCIAL REPORT — Balance Sheet, Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments
F. PO'S OVER $15,000
Number Vendor Project Amount Description
00045713 Flintco 795 $6,545,000 HVAC, windows, flooring
00045752 Republic Services 795 $28,700 Trash Service
00045778 National Inventors 785 $37,500 Curriculum 6-8 grade
00045779 National Inventors 511 $50,300 Stem Curr. summer school
00045807 National Inventors 785 $17,572 Curriculum 8/9 GC
00045903 Thompson School Book Dep 333 $17,365.43 textbooks
00045901 ImageNet Consulting 174 $22,568.75 Laserfiche and support
00045918 Pinnacle Business Systems 173 $16,340.94 Software
00045932 Renfro Electric 267 $250,000 Lighting HS
00046103 FY 23 Dept. of Human Svc 165 $105,000 Social Workers
00046108 FY 23 BluMark 169 $70,000 Natural Gas
00046409 FY 23 Rosenstein, Fist 040 $43,000 Legal Fees
00046120 FY 23 Dobson Fiber 172 $51,000 Technology
00046121 FY 23 OG&E 168 $700,000 Electricity
00046125 FY 23 Unite Private Networks 173 $15,000 Technology
00046126 FY 23 Deep River Resources 174 $45,000 Technology services
00046132 FY 23 EMS Linq 173 $38,475 Software
00046151 FY 23 CRW Consulting 173 $27,209.55 Erate Consulting
00046172 Frontline 050 $25,300 HR Software
00046201 FY 23 Jenkins & Kemper 040 $27,100 Audit Services
00046205 FY 23 BancFirst 040 $25,000 Insurance consultant
G. Surplus Property — Athletics Weight equipment, obsolete and unused items.
H. Annual Approvals
Loan agreement, Between all funds, no interest
Uniform Grant Guidance, Per Exhibit
Activity Fund, Revenues, Expenses, Sub-accounts, Per Exhibit
Minutes Clerk - Carla Cooper
Deputy Minutes Clerk - Brandon Irby
Appropriated Fund Encumbrance - Cindy Adkins
Activity Fund - Rhonda Harder
CN Encumbrance - Kim Logsdon
Treasurer - Mika Barton
Deputy Treasurer - Rhonda Harder
Federal Program Rep/Signature - Jarod Mendenhall
Overdraft Agreement, Armstrong Bank, $5,000,000
I. Reaffirm Lease Purchase — Midwest Bus Sales, Buses; Government Capital Lease 9520, Furniture Fixtures.
J. District Memberships
OKASBO. OK Assoc. Of School Business Officials. District Membership
OSSBA. OK State School Board Assoc. District Membership
OSAC. Oklahoma School Advisory Council
GMCC. Greater Muskogee Chamber
USSA. United Suburban School Assoc
MAEC. Muskogee Area Education Consortium
CCOSA. Cooperative Council for Okla. School Administration District Level Services
K. Bids — OSIG, Property Insurance, $770,954; CompRisk, Workers Comp, $160,344
L. Contracts
BlueMark 169 Natural Gas
ImageNet 174 $22,568.75 Laserfiche support/software
Imagine Learning 511 $32,525 Digital Curriculum
Collier Consulting 515 $60,000 Data System
Dept. of Rehabilitation 0 0 Rehabilitation Services
DHS General $130,000 - $140,000 School Based Services
OKTLE General $12,946.25 Evaluation System
Vector Solutions General $3,573.50 State Mandated PD
Integrity Pathways 795 $186,000 Counselors
Achieve 3000 515 $14,506 Literacy Program
School Based Services General $50,000 Student Psych eval & interp.
CCOSA 795 $2,000 Membership for District
Access to Healthcare Solutions 621 $70,000 Special Services Provider
Alpha Plus 511 $228,990 Curriculum
Safe School 793 $42,241 Safe ID Kiosks
Mary Van Etten 511 $35,300 Reading Recovery
Eduskills 511 $34,900 Data Management
Paradigm Shift 261 $159,000 PD
Kids Space 0 0 Community Program
OK School Group Insurance General Insurance Group Services
Integrity Pathways 795 Health Services
Green Country Mental Health 0 School Based Services
Viewpoint Counseling Center 0 School Based Services
National Investors Hall of Fame for Summer School Title 1
Title 1 $67,872
$37,500 Summer School Curriculum
Summer School Curriculum
Power School Talend Ed General $14,586.09 Maintaining personnel files
M. FY 23 Budget — GF - $50,972,166 BF - $7,994,322
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.