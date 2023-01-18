At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education took the following action:
• Approved Out of State trips as presented: Baseball Tournament, 20 Students -5 Sponsors, 3/12/23 - 3/17/23, Gulf Shores, AL; Soccer Tournament, 23 Students-19 Sponsors, 3/15/23 - 3/19/23, Gatlinburg, TN.
• Approved bids from Harness Roofing for Alternate 1 and 2 for Roofing work at Irving Elementary as presented: Harness Roofing, Alternate 1 - Roof replacement over the cafeteria, $84,205.00; Harness Roofing, Alternate 2 - All known areas identified in areas beyond cafeteria, $94,013.00
• Approved relocating Early Childhood Center site to Grant Foreman site once facility becomes available.
Personnel:
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through H. as stated.
A. Employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Dave Kinnamon, Sp. Ed. Teacher, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 01/18/2023.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Regina Kelley, Aft. Sch. Program, Cherokee, $25/hr; William Tindell, Aft. Sch. Program, Cherokee, $25.00/hr; Tracy Lord, Aft. Sch. Program, Creek, $25.00/hr; Julie Crank, All School Musical, MHS, $1,170.00; Tiffany Kanny, Assist. Speech/Drama Debate, MHS, $2,288.00; Tiffany Kanny, Technical Director, MHS, $591.00; Tafv Berryhill, Bus Monitor, Transportation, $25.00/hr; Belinda Gaultney, Bus Driver, Transportation, $25.00/hr.
C. Retraction of extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Tiffany Kanny, Robotics Assist., MHS, $2,220.00.
D. Resignation of temporary certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Elvira Smith, Spanish Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2023.
E. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Chare Rowland, Financial Secretary, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 01/18/2023.
F. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Prentiss McNac, Bus Monitor, Transportation, $15.00/hr.
G. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Allante Hall, Support Monitor, 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 12/12/2022; Carter Bradley, Support Monitor, MHS, effective 01/18/2023; Stephen Blankenship, Custodian, Stadium, effective 12/31/2022; Randy See, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 01/03/2023.
H. Termination of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Katelynn Mcpherren, Custodian, MHS, effective 12/09/2022
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only)
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - J. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING December 13, 2022.
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS —Checks to be issued in payment November encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20231478-20231744 $5,743,663.00
EP- #230152-230172 $92,027.04
AF- Checks #2300200-2300248 $38,557.59
DD’s- #23204374-23205183 $1,974,447.91
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED 23002247-23002450
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS
1. Operating Account - Armstrong $6,883,018.92
2. Activity Account - Firstar $595,354.24
3. Investment Account $0.00
E. FINANCIAL REPORT
Balance Sheet
Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
InvestmentsF. Surplus Property
USI brand laminator, MHS At least 20 years old, does not work
G. New Activity Fund Sub-Accounts
MHS Soccer-Girls 948 Per Exhibit
Baseball 822 Per Exhibit
H. PO’s Over $15,000.00
00049266 Curtis Rest. CNF Proj. 791, Fed. Grant $47,047.81 Oven
00049294 P. Davis Rest. Building Fund, Project 181 $20,000.00 Emergency Cleaning Svs
I. Supplemental Appropriations – 307 Form
General Fund Add $845,351.52 New Appropriations $51,926,937.73 Per Exhibit
J. Contracts
MOU - Northeastern State University School Counselors-In-Training Internships
