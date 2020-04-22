At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• Adding five Virtual - Professional Development days to the 2020-2021 School Year.
• A resolution determining the maturities of, and setting a meeting for 5:30 p.m. May 19 for the sale of the $12,290,000 General Obligation Combined Purpose Bonds of the School District.
• Consider and Approve an Agreement for Bond Counsel Services with the Floyd Law Firm, P.C., Attorneys at Law.
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Jennifer Contreras, Spanish, MHS, effective 8/6/2020 Pending OKSDE certification; Jennifer Sargent, English, 7th & 8th, effective 8/6/2020.
B. Resignation of certified staff employment for the 2019-2020 school year: Danielle Drake, Kindergarten, Creek, effective end of SY 2019-2020; Rhonda Mayes (Retired), 1st Grade Teacher, Whittier, effective end of SY 2019-2020; Micah Spena, Music, Pershing, effective end of SY 2019-2020.
C. Voluntary Separation Plan of certified staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Patricia Brewster (Retire), Special Education, Creek/Pershing, effective end of SY 2019-2020; Twila Brigance (Retire), Special Education, Whittier, effective end of SY 2019-2020; Claudia Garde (Retire), English, 7th & 8th, effective end of SY 2019-2020; Angela Johnson,1st Grade Teacher, Irving, effective end of SY 2019-2020; Mitchell King (Retire), Science, 7th & 8th, effective end of SY 2019-2020 Tammy Wildcat (Retire), Special Education, Creek, effective end of SY 2019-2020.
D. Retirement of employment of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Mary Skaggs, Para, Creek, effective 05/20/2020.
CONSENT AGENDA(Online Only)
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting(s), March 16 Emergency Meeting; March 24 Regular Meeting; April 2 Special Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment March encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks # 20203653 to 20204074 $ 6,296,312.80; DD’s - # 22006137 to 22007004 $1,992,577.75.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 20004046 to 20004357, $3,398,265.87.
D. Operating & Investment Funds March 1- 31—Operating Account $4,191,708.18; Investment Account $ 0.00.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet; FY 2020 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund; Designation of Funds; Investments; Budget Amendments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
2020 PO’s
20004061, Crowl Oil Co, 11, $15,000, Diesel /Gas
20004139, PR Fitness Equipment, 28, $24,044, Fitness Equipment
20004140, City of Muskogee,11, $36,600, Utilities
20004157, Heinemann Publishing, 11, $65,880, Books
20004158, Trinity 3, LLC, 28, $800,000, Chromebooks
20004245, Sunburst Spraying, 21, $26,000, Spraying weeds
20004348, Imagenet Consulting, 28, $132,712.62, Chromebooks
20004352, GH2 Architects, 28, $665,224, MHS FA
20004353, GH2 Architects, 28, $571,424, Stadium
20004354, GH2 Architects, 28, $820,320, Fieldhouse
G. Contracts — Hanover Research, Research Svc, $42,500.
H. Transfers —MHS Security to Concessions, $1,005.
I. Bids —DT Special Services, $473,477, Demo ARJH; ARC Wrecking, $211,850, demo T. Goetz; Midwest Sport Gds, $22-28,000, athletic goods; Blessed Grounds, $880, mowing.
J. Surplus— 7 Welders and 3 Plasma Cutters
K. Temporary Appropriations 2021 — Gen’l Fd, $44,000,000; Bld Fd, $1,300,000; CNS Fd, $3,325,000.
