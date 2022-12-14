Muskogee Board of Education — GLANCE

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• 2022-2023 Indian Education Policies and Procedures in compliance of the Impact Aid Law as presented.
PERSONNEL
A. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Ariel Swanagan, Asst. Track (G), 6/7 Gd Acad., $1,508; Jason Campbell, IEP Duty, 8/9 Gd Acad., $4,000; Amanda McMillan, IEP Duty, 8/9 Gd Acad., $4,000; Steven O'Dell, IEP Duty, 8/9 Gd Acad., $4,000; Jianna Piela, Asst. Soccer Coach (G), 8/9 Gd Acad., $1,900; Gina Batie, Book Explorer Coord., Cherokee, $500; Gina Batie, Read Squad Coord., Cherokee, $650; Tina Lamirand, Book Explorer Coord., 6/7 Gd Acad., $500; Tina Lamirand, Read Squad Coord., 6/7 Gd Acad., $650; Chetan Munsell, Book Explorer Coord, MHS,$500; Klaire Starkey, Book Explorer Teacher, Pershing, $500; Kelli Chambers, Aft. Sch. Prog. Teacher, Cherokee, $25/hr; Louise Raigoza, Aft. Sch. Prog. Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Tiffany Kanny, Robotics Assist., MHS, $2,220; Jennifer Hunter, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, $1,000.
B. Resignation of certified temporary staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Sarah Wallace, Sp.Ed. Teacher, 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 12/16/2022.
C. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Reyd Foster, Teacher Assistant, Pershing, effective 12/14/2022; Kristina Thomas, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 01/02/2023.
D. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Janet Coffman, CNS, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 11/11/2022; Devon Sheppard, Interpreter, Cherokee, effective 01/06/2023; Dynall Thomas, Office Assist., Cherokee, effective 11/18/2022.
E. Termination of extra duty of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: *Ryley Pack, Asst. Cheer Coach, 8/9 Gd Acad.,effective 11/29/2022.
*Lay Coach
F. SUPERINTENDENT'S CONTRACT
STANDING RESOLUTIONS, ONLINE ONLY
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - I. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting — Regular Board Meeting November 15, 2022.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment November encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20231271-20231477 $3,724,285.18
EP- #2300138-2300199 $47,356.37
AF- Checks #2300146-2300199 53,936.37
DD’s- #23203549-23204373 1,972,839.33
C. Schedule of Encumbrances - Numbered 23001984-23002240
D. Operating and Investment Funds
1. Operating Account - Armstrong, $4,013,751.83
2. Activity Account - Firstar, $596,010.54
3. Investment Account, $0.00
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments
F. Sanctioning — Muskogee Lady Rougher Basketball Booster Club Per Exhibit
G. New Activity Fund Sub-Accounts — 970 Rougher Village Gate Per Exhibit
854 Rougher Village Concessions Per Exhibit
H. PO’s Over $15,000
00049008 Collier Educational Title I, PJT 515 $51,000 Training & Consulting services
00049098 United Rentals Fund 26
Lease Purchase $22,000 Scissor Lift
I. Contracts
Barbara Bush Foundation No Cost Reading Program; MHS, Pershing
Barbara Bush Foundation No Cost Reading Program; Cherokee, 67GA
