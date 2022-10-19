Muskogee Board of Education — GLANCE

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• Recognition of staff members — Certified Elementary, Certified Secondary, Support.
• Superintendent's report — Drop Out Report - Ginger James; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley.
• Reports/comments from members of the Board of Education.
• Standing resolutions (Online only).
• Consider the Annual Board of Education Election Resolution as presented.
• Consider the Schedule of Regular Monthly Board Meetings of Muskogee Independent School District I-20 for the Calendar Year 2023 as presented:
January 17, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
February 21, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
March 21, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
April 18, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
May 16, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
June 20, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
July 18, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
August 8, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
September 19, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee — changed to September 12, 2023
October 17, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
November 14, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
December 12, 2023; 6 p.m.; BEST Center, 202 W. Broadway, Muskogee
• Gifted and Talented Education Plan as presented.
• Gifted and Talented Committee members amended with adding Melony Carey as alternate member.
• MPS School Board redistricting.
• Personnel — Be it resolved by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through L. as stated.
A. Employment — certified — temporary: Resolved, upon the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Dare Oganla, Counselor, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/19/2022; *Darby Church, EL Interventionist, effective 10/19/2022; Patrice Thornton, Speech Path, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 10/19/2022; *James Brinkley, Biology, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/19/2022. *Pending OSDE Certification.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Amanda Harms, Project SHAPE, 6/7 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Nelita Cash, ACE Program, 8/9 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Nikki Munsell, ACE Program,8/9 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Ashley Whitaker, Adjunct ESL, 8/9 Grade Acad., $25/hr; Kelsey Carr, Aft. School Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; D'Amber Bunch, RYSA Coach, District, $2,500; Rosa Denton, Assist. Volleyball, $1,772; Matthew Leake, Irving Rise, Irving, $25/hr; Matthew Leake, Classroom Overage, Irving, $1,000; Tiffany Sanders, Irving Rise, Irving, $25/hr; Steve Craver, Coordinator Defensive, MHS, $5,000; Ed King, E-Sports Coach, MHS, $800; Keaton Scott, Football Aide, MHS, $2,500; Joshua Smith, Gate Worker, MHS, $25/hr; Corrine Beaver, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Cynthia Metzger, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Catlin Smith, Gifted & Talented, Sadler, $2,230; Jessica Van Voast, Gifted & Talented, Sadler, $2,230; Jayden Norwood, Resp. Center Disc., Tony Goetz, $100/day.
C. Non-acceptance of extra duty for certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Lisa Hanna, Assist. Robotics, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 10/04/2022; Victor Van Herreweghe, Head Robotics, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 10/04/2022; Kodi Bennett, Basketball 8th Head(G) 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/21/2022; Elizabeth Bresnahan, Robotics, Irving, effective 09/21/2022.
D. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Tyler Bean, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/30/2022; Corey Cowan, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 09/09/2022; Denise Fulbright, Teacher, MHS, effective 09/26/2022.
E. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Ashleigh Ragsdale, ISP, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 10/19/2022; Brittney Steele, Attendance Secretary, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 10/19/2022; Sue Williams, Building Secretary, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 10/28/2022; Alyssa Shoemake, Paraprofessional, ECC, effective 10/19/2022; Tasha Anderson, Enrollment Clerk, ESC, effective 10/03/2022; Daniel Cox, Apprentice Electrician, Maintenance, effective 10/05/2022; Melissa Jischke, Custodian, MHS, effective 10/19/2022; Katelynn McPherren, Groundsman, MHS, effective 07/01/2022; Ashley Alcorn, Paraprofessional, Pershing, effective 10/19/2022; William Smith, Behavior Specialist, RAA, effective 10/19/2022; Dakota Johnson, Computer Tech., Technology, effective 10/31/2022; Chris Mayhue, Bus Driver,Transportation, effective 10/19/2022.
F. Position elimination for support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Dakota Johnson, Technology Clerk, Technology, effective 09/21/2022.
G. Salaried support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Linda Carter, Admin. Assist., ESC, effective 09/08/2022; Wendy Walker, Syst. Nav. Par. Liaison, ESC, effective 10/19/2022.
H. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: *Staci Carter, Basketball 7th Head (G), 6/7 Grade Acad., $3,186; Vera Scott, Project SHAPE Tutor, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Makayla Anderson, Aft. Sch. Secretary, 8/9th Grade Acad., $15/hr; Sue Williams, Aft. Sch. Secretary, 8/9th Grade Acad., $15/hr; Kelsey Weaver, Aft. Sch. Teach. Asst., Creek, $15/hr; Penny Bado, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, District, $15/hr; Daryl Lee, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, District, $15/hr; Randy See, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, District, $15/hr; Brenda Bolding, Gate Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Brenda Bolding, Clock Keeper, MHS, $20/hr; Bruce Hampton, Gate Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Bruce Hampton, Video Technician, MHS, $1,320; *Gene Herrera, Assist. Tennis (B), MHS, $2,000; Shane Stewart, Video Technician, MHS, $1,320; Shane Stewart, Gate Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Lizeth Alonso Ruiz, Aft. Sch. Secretary, Tony Goetz, $15/hr.
I. Non-acceptance of extra duty for support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Darryl Brown, Asst. Basketball 7th (G), 6/7 Grade Acad., $3,186.
J. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Makayla Anderson, Building Secretary, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 10/27/2022; Denisa Howe, Enrollment Clerk, Enrollment, effective 09/23/2022; Sandra Byrd, CNS, MHS, effective 09/12/2022; Victor Van Herreweghe, Computer Technician, Technology, effective 10/07/2022.
K. Termination of support staff temporary employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Gregory Webb, Assoc. Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 10/06/2022.
L. Non-acceptance of employment for support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Andrew Lyons, Custodian, Creek, effective 09/21/2022; Angela Wilson, CNS, MHS, effective 09/21/2022.
