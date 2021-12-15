Muskogee Board of Education — GLANCE

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Sarah Blevins, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 11/29/2021; Nichole Larsson, Teacher, MHS, effective 01/03/2022; TeAna Tramel*, Counselor, Irving, effective 01/03/2021.
*Pending Certification
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Terri Clark, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, pro-rated 11/03/2021; Rachel Bell, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, pro-rated 09/22/2021; Jeannie Coffman, Tutor, Tony Goetz, $25/hour; Andrea Spencer, Classroom Overage,Tony Goetz, pro-rated 11/12/2021; Penny Thompson, Tutor, Tony Goetz, $25/hour; Lisa Lamont, Classroom Overage, Irving, pro-rated 11/09/2021; Lisa Lamont, Classroom Overage, Irving, pro-rated 11/16/2021; April Wheeler, Classroom Overage, Irvin, pro-rated 11/15/2021; Matthew Church, Mat Cleaner, MHS, effective 12/15/2021; Jason Cochran, Wrestling Asst., MHS, effective 12/15/2021; Kody Morrison, Game Manager, MHS, effective 12/15/2021; Elvira Smith, Sophomore Sponsor, MHS, effective 12/15/2021; Elvira Smith, Student Council, MHS, effective 12/15/2021; TeAna Tramel*, Head Volleyball, District, effective 01/03/2021; TeAna Tramel*, Counselor Stipend, Irving, effective 01/03/2021; Lakeya Anderson, Tutor, Sadler, $25/hour; Nicole Frazier, Tutor, Sadler, $25/hour; Carol Nunley, Tutor, Sadler, $25/hour; Beth Plumlee, Tutor, Sadler, $25/hour; Jessica Scott, Tutor, Sadler, $25/hour; Catlin Smith, Tutor, Sadler, $25/hour; Monica Skaggs, Tutor, Sadler, $25/hour.
C. Extra duty pay of $25 Per Hour for three hours for certified staff for Thursday, December 9, 2021: Robin Allen, Extra Duty, ECC,effective 12/09/2021; Kristen Bishop, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Geri Bryant, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Haleigh Carrier, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Jana Dunlap, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Melissa Gosney, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Jacquie Hill, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Meleah Hoskins, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Patricia Jones, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Cayce Kirk, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Allison Martinez, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Kasandra McElmurry, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Marian O'Rourke, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Misty Pacheco, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Angie Ragsdale, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Katherine Warrior, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021.
D. Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Audra Long, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad, effective 11/16/2021, Mary Van Etten, Literacy Specialist, District, effective 11/30/2021, Ann Parkhurst, Teacher, RIA, effective 11/30/2021.
E. Employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Cordell Love, Behavioral Specialist, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 01/03/2022; Ian McLoud, Associate Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad. effective 11/17/2021; Andrew O’dell, Associate Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 12/06/2021; Ian McLoud, Associate Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 10/20/2021; Kathryn Kimble, Associate Teacher, Cherokee, effective 11/29/2022; Victoria Wilson, Associate Teacher, Cherokee, effective 12/01/2021; Christine Taylor, Paraprofessional, Irving, effective 01/03/2022, Chelsea Lanius, Paraprofessional, Pershing, effective 01/03/2022; Sarah Morris, Paraprofessional, Sadler, effective 01/03/2022; David Stewart, CNS, Tony Goetz, effective 01/03/2022; Doyle Marion, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 01/03/2022; Carl Dugan, Energy Specialist, Maintenance, effective 01/03/2021; To be Determined, Events Coordinator, Maintenance, effective 01/03/2021; Alexis Barrow*, Building Secretary, Tony Goetz, effective 11/30/2021.*Pending Bond Approval
F. Employment of salaried support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Andrea Smith, Police Officer, District, effective 01/03/2022.
G. Extra duty of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Dixie Shope, Gate Worker, District, effective 12/15/2021; Kamissa Wilson, Gate Worker, District, effective 12/15/2021; Kyah Fields, Cheer/Dance, MHS, effective 12/15/2021; Jara Clark-Lay, Flags/Drill, 8-9 GA, effective 01/03/2021.
H. Extra duty pay of $15 Per Hour for three hours for support staff for Thursday, December 9, 2021: Robbie Anderson, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Allison Arnett , ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Kelsey Bryant, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Sherri Fleetwood, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Claudia Garcia, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Diana Gilliam, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Angela Martin, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Hermetta Moore, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Amy Reed, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Susie Sallis, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Kimberly Stout, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Susan Wiebe, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Georgia Wiedel, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Keli Wiedel, ECC, effective 12/09/2021; Belinda Wiles, ECC, effective 12/09/2021.
I. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Teresa Shoemake, Food Server, CNS, effective 11/04/2021; Trevor Anderson, Custodian, Pershing, effective 12/22/2021; Olivia Long. RKQ. Pershing, effective 12/17/2021; Andrew Harris, Computer Tech., Technology. effective 11/26/2021; Betty Lacey, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 12/07/2021; Donald Schornick, Shop Hand, Transportation, effective 11/30/2021; Clarissa Milton, Building Secretary, Tony Goetz, effective 11/30/2021.
J. Separation of the support VSP employment contract for the 2021-2022 school year: Marcia Hicks - Deceased. Secretary, District, effective 11/04/2021.
K. Abandonment of position for support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Michael Piorkowski, Custodian, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 11/2/2021.
L. Addendum to the MESPA Agreement for the 2021-2022 SY as presented.
• Superintendent’s Contract as presented.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS ONLINE ONLY
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting(s), November 16, 2021 Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP – Checks # 20221045-20221389 $5,328,328.38
EP - # 220081-220106 $49,084.62
DD’s - # 22202705-22203516 $1,964,052.98
AF - Checks #2200091-2200131 $24,434.66
C. Schedule of Encumbrances #’s 22001586-22001911.
D. Operating & Investment Funds — Nov.1-30 2021: Operating Account $(479,407.37); Investment Account $ 0; Activity Account $483,031.25
E. Financial Report: Balance Sheet, FY 2022 Revenue/Expense Report, Activity Fund. Designation of Funds, Investments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
2022 PO’s Project
00043511 OG&E 168 $79,859.96 Electric
00043513 Carrier Enterprise 795 $114,268 HVAC Pershing
00043515 Carrier Enterprise 795 $253,184 HVAC AR
00043676 EMS Linq 793 $51,945.72 Time clock system
00043753 Flintco 269 fund 28 $6,250,000 MHS FA
00043755 GH2 Architects 795 $140,000 HVAC Sadler
00043756 GH2 Architects 795 35,000 Fees ECC
00043757 Manhattan 270 fund 28 $6,500,000 Sadler
00043759 KKT Architects 795 $35,000 Fees Grant Foreman
00043760 GH2 Architects 268 fund 28 $628,111.34 Fees stadium/fieldhouse
00043762 Flintco 795 $465,000 Window/floor GF
00043763 Flintco 795 $6,410,000 HVAC MHS
00043764 Manhattan 795 $1,860,000 Floor/windows MHS
00043792 Oklahoma LED 273 fund 28 $117,212.20 LED lighting
00043789 Renaissance Learning 511 $22,283.50 Software
00043896 OG&E 168 $120,000 Electric
G. Contracts
Mary VanEtten 511 $31,700 Reading recovery
Renaissance Learning 511 $22,283.60 Math/reading software
EMS LINQ 793 $69,014 Time clock system
Oklahoma LED 273, Fund 28, $117,212.20
H. Transfers Activity: None
I. Sanctioning: None
J. Surplus Item Asset # Model #
TV - LG 18577 42lk451c-ub
TV - LG 478383 42lc7d-ub
Item Asset # Model #
TV – LG 478317 42lc7d-ub
TV – Dynex 478648 DC-l40-10a
TV – Dynex 478649 DC-l40-10a
TV – Dynex 478650 DC-l40-10a
TV – Dell 482696 W3707c
TV – Toshiba 476614 42rv535u
TV – Sony 471322 Kdl-40s3000
TV – Dynex Do-l40-10a
TV – Dynex 478664 Do-l40-10a
K. Policies: Student Transfers, for approval; Procurement Plan for Food Services, for approval.
