At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• MPS District Calendar for the 2023-2024 SY as presented.
• PERSONNEL
A. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Lisa Hanna, After School Program, 6/7 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Tyree Parker, ACE Program, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Jametra Newton, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Justin Laird, Athletic Coordinator, MHS, $10,000; Ashley Eller, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Kaytlynn Odell, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, $1,000; Kayla Tracy, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, $1,000; Aaron Hobbs, Bus Driver, Transportation, $70/day.
B. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Dimita Pugh, Counselor, Cherokee, effective 02/10/2023; Misty Pacheco, Teacher, ECC, effective 03/10/2023; Sarah Broyles, Teacher, RAA, effective 02/27/2023.
C. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Melissa Goforth, Shop Hand, Transportation, effective 02/14/2023.
D. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Ashleigh Ragsdale, Aft. School Prog. Off. Assist., 6/7 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Chare Rowland, Aft. School Prog. Off. Assist., 6/7 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Shelly Downs, Office Assist., Cherokee, $2,379.38; *Vanessa Amaya, Head Soccer Coach (G), 8/9 Gd Acad., $2,000; Jerome Jones, Aft. Sch. Prg. Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr. *Lay Coach.
E. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Diana Haley, Receptionist , 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 01/11/2023; Collin Swanagan, Paraprofessional, Creek, effective 03/06/2023; Chris Mayhue, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 2/17/2023.
F. Termination of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Lyris Craig, Attendance Secretary, MHS, effective 02/24/2023; Angela Hollifield, CNS, MHS, effective 02/20/2023.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only)
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - K. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING — Regular Board Meeting February 21.
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS — Checks to be issued in payment November encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the
funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20232139-20232492 $3,525,052.81
EP- #230199-230222 $47,046.15
AF- Checks #2300302-2300374 40,351.58
DD’s- #23206008-23206811 $1,935,205.41
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED 23002795-23003124
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS
1. Operating Account - Armstrong $16,202,933.09
2. Activity Account - Firstar $609,075.83
3. Investment Account 0.00
E. FINANCIAL REPORT
Balance Sheet
Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
InvestmentsF. Surplus Property
2006 Ford minivan Worn out VIN 2FTZA54606BA15816
G. Contracts
Property Upkeep Building Fund, Project 183 $1,300 p/mowing Mowing & weed control- Group 5
Ernesto Martinez Building Fund, Project 183 $800 p/mowing Mowing & weed control - Group 3
Lawn Stars Building Fund, Project 183 $975 per mowing Mowing & weed control - Group 4
Lampstand Media General Fund, Project 042 $17,500 Communications video
Muskogee County Headstart No cost Head Start agreement
Ruth Kelly Studio No cost Picture agreement
Jenkins & Kemper General Fund, Project 040 $28,350 FY 2023 Audit contract
NJCAA Region 2 Tournament $2,000/D Rental Revenue
H. PO’s Over $15,000
00049953 Procare Therapy General Fund, Fed grant (628) $25,000 Psychological services
00050057 Connors St College General Fund, Project 261 $23,580.76 Concurrent enrollment
00050170 Lampstand Media General Fund, Project 042 $17,500 Communication video
00050104 Crowl Oil General Fund, Project 175 $40,000 Diesel and gas
00050134 City of Muskogee General Fund, Project 170 $60,000 Water service
00049872 ONG General Fund, Project 169 $30,000 Natural gas
00050043 Archway General Fund, Title I $223,846.67 Textbooks
00050044 Archway General Fund, ESSER III $198,114.93 Textbooks
00050182 Southern Bleachers Lease Purchase $103,400 Band Bleachers
00050210 Airgas General Fund, Carl Perkins $16,620 Welder
00050223 EMSLing General Fund, CARESII $15,744 6 Additional timeclocks
I. Audit Report 2022 Presented by Michael Kemper, Jenkins & Kemper, Certified Public Accountants
J. Sanctioning —Boys Basketball Booster Club Per Exhibit
K. New Activity Fund Sub-Account — Football Project 868 Per exhibit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.