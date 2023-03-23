At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:

• MPS District Calendar for the 2023-2024 SY as presented.

• PERSONNEL

A. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Lisa Hanna, After School Program, 6/7 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Tyree Parker, ACE Program, 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Jametra Newton, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Justin Laird, Athletic Coordinator, MHS, $10,000; Ashley Eller,  Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Kaytlynn Odell, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, $1,000; Kayla Tracy, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, $1,000; Aaron Hobbs, Bus Driver, Transportation, $70/day.

B. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Dimita Pugh, Counselor, Cherokee, effective 02/10/2023; Misty Pacheco, Teacher, ECC, effective 03/10/2023; Sarah Broyles, Teacher, RAA, effective 02/27/2023.

C. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Melissa Goforth, Shop Hand, Transportation, effective 02/14/2023.

D. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Ashleigh Ragsdale, Aft. School Prog. Off. Assist., 6/7 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Chare Rowland, Aft. School Prog. Off. Assist., 6/7 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Shelly Downs, Office Assist., Cherokee, $2,379.38; *Vanessa Amaya, Head Soccer Coach (G), 8/9 Gd Acad., $2,000; Jerome Jones, Aft. Sch. Prg. Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr. *Lay Coach.

E. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Diana Haley, Receptionist , 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 01/11/2023; Collin Swanagan, Paraprofessional, Creek, effective 03/06/2023; Chris Mayhue, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 2/17/2023.

F. Termination of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Lyris Craig, Attendance Secretary,  MHS, effective 02/24/2023; Angela Hollifield, CNS, MHS, effective 02/20/2023.

 

STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only) 

BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - K. as listed:

A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING — Regular Board Meeting February 21.

B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS — Checks to be issued in payment November encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the

funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: 

AP- Checks #20232139-20232492 $3,525,052.81

EP- #230199-230222 $47,046.15

AF- Checks #2300302-2300374 40,351.58

DD’s- #23206008-23206811 $1,935,205.41

C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED 23002795-23003124

D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS

1. Operating Account - Armstrong $16,202,933.09

2. Activity Account - Firstar $609,075.83

3. Investment Account 0.00

E. FINANCIAL REPORT

Balance Sheet

Expense/Revenue Report

Activity Fund

Designation of Funds

InvestmentsF. Surplus Property

2006 Ford minivan Worn out VIN 2FTZA54606BA15816

G. Contracts

Property Upkeep Building Fund, Project 183 $1,300 p/mowing Mowing & weed control- Group 5

Ernesto Martinez Building Fund, Project 183 $800 p/mowing Mowing & weed control - Group 3

Lawn Stars Building Fund, Project 183 $975 per mowing Mowing & weed control - Group 4

Lampstand Media General Fund, Project 042 $17,500 Communications video

Muskogee County Headstart No cost Head Start agreement

Ruth Kelly Studio No cost Picture agreement

Jenkins & Kemper General Fund, Project 040 $28,350    FY 2023 Audit contract

NJCAA Region 2 Tournament $2,000/D Rental Revenue

H. PO’s Over $15,000

00049953 Procare Therapy General Fund, Fed grant (628) $25,000     Psychological services

00050057 Connors St College General Fund, Project 261 $23,580.76 Concurrent enrollment

00050170 Lampstand Media General Fund, Project 042 $17,500     Communication video

00050104 Crowl Oil General Fund, Project 175 $40,000     Diesel and gas

00050134 City of Muskogee General Fund, Project 170 $60,000     Water service

00049872 ONG General Fund, Project 169 $30,000     Natural gas

00050043 Archway General Fund, Title I $223,846.67 Textbooks

00050044 Archway General Fund, ESSER III $198,114.93 Textbooks

00050182 Southern Bleachers Lease Purchase $103,400     Band Bleachers

00050210 Airgas General Fund, Carl Perkins $16,620    Welder

00050223 EMSLing General Fund, CARESII $15,744     6 Additional timeclocks

I. Audit Report 2022 Presented by Michael Kemper, Jenkins & Kemper, Certified Public Accountants

J. Sanctioning —Boys Basketball Booster Club Per Exhibit

K. New Activity Fund Sub-Account — Football Project 868 Per exhibit 

