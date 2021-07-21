Muskogee Board of Education — Glance

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See online)
• The list of MPS employees driving district vehicles home for the 2021-2022 SY:
Chief Dan Hall; Officer Jack Brandon Combs; Officer Sam Taylor; Officer Bryan Waters, Officer Tim Applegate; Jarod Mendenhall; Jason Parker; Kim Dyce; Lance Crawley; Brad Smythe, Operations; Knotchie McCrary, Vo-Ag.
7. Athletic Cooperative Agreement with St. Joseph School as presented.
8. Annal option that the school year consist of not less than 1,080 hours of classroom instruction. Not more than 30 of these hours shall be used for professional meetings. In addition, parent-teacher conferences may be held during the school day and counted as classroom instruction for no more than six hours per semester, for a total of 12 hours per school year.
PERSONNEL
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through Q. as stated.
A. Adjunct CAREER TECH teachers for the 2021-2022 SY: *Jessica McKinney, Anatomy; *Maurica Nordberg-Treat, Anatomy.
B. Employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Donna Cochran, Instructional Specialist, 6/7 Grd Academy, effective 08/09/2021.
C. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Eydie Halstead, Registered Nurse, District-6/7, effective 08/02/2021; Dean Igert*, History Teacher, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Paul McCord, History Teacher, 8/9 Grd Academy, effective 08/19/2021' Katherine Pisowicz, Third Grade, Sadler, effective 08/19/2021; Micheal Rappe, Music Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; *pending OKSDE certification/
D. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Aaron Hobbs, Head Baseball, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Aaron Hobbs, 3rd Asst 8th Basketball, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Aaron Hobbs, Head 8th Football, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Andrea Hurst, Asst Softball Year Round, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Angie Hillmon, Asst Basketball, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Angie Hillmon, Head Asst X Country G, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Angie Hillmon, Head AsstTrack G, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Ashli Fauchier, Asst Softball FP, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Ashli Fauchier, Asst Softball SP, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Beth Wells, Head Swim, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Brad Higeons, Asst Head Football, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Brad Higeons, Asst 8th Football, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Brad Higeons, JV Track Boys, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Bryan Bunch,1st Asst Basketball G, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Brad Huddleston, Golf Coordinator B/G, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Chetan Munsell, Head Wrestling, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Chetan Munsell, Wrestling Freestyle, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Chetan Munsell, Wrestling Mat Cleaner, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Chetan Munsell, Game Manager, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Chris Risenhoover, Coordinator OFF Football, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Chris Risenhoover, Coordinator Strength Football, MHS,effective 08/19/2021; Chris Risenhoover, Culture Coordinator, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Clarissa McJunkins, Spirit Coordinator,District, effective 08/19/2021; Clayton Blevins, Head Tennis B, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Clayton Blevins, Academic Coordinator, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Craig Perry, X Country Coordinator B/G, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Craig Perry, Game Manager, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; D'Amber Bunch, Asst 8th Volleyball, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Damon Beckers, Asst 8th Volleyball (Head), Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; D'Amber Bunch, Head Golf B, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Dean Igert, Asst Baseball, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Denise Webb, Asst X Country B, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Denise Webb, Asst Girls Golf, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Diego Zavala, Head Soccer B, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Edward King,Nov. thru May Off Season Strength and Conditioning, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Edward King, Head 9th Football, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Edward King, Weights, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Jack Reavis, Asst Basketball G, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Jack Reavis, Asst 9th Volleyball, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Jason Cochran, Asst 8th Football, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Jason Cochran, Asst Tennis B, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Jeremy Ford, Head Basketball G, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Jeremy Ford, Game Manager, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; John Hammer, Head Volleyball, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; John Hammer, Game Manager, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; John Singler, Game Manager, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; John Singler, Groundsman Baseball, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; John Singler, Head Baseball, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; John Singler, Head Softball FP, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Katelyn Odell, JV Head Cheer Coach, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Keaton Scott, Equipment Coord. Football, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Keaton Scott, Varsity Aide Football, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Keaton Scott, Statics Analysis Football, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Keaton Scott, Asst Soccer G, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Kevin Lord, Asst Soccer B, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Kodi Morrison, Asst Softball FP, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Kodi Morrison, Asst Softball SP, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Lynwood Wade, Head Basketball B, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Mark Dicus, Head Softball FP, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Mark Dicus, Head Softball SP, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Mark Dicus, Grounds Softball, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Mary Michael-Davis, Asst Cheerleader, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Matt Church, 3rd Asst 8th Wrestling, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Oren Faulk, Asst Basketball B, MHS,, effective 08/19/2021; Oren Faulk, Asst Basketball Sophomore B, MHS, effective 08/19/2021l Oscar Flores, Head Soccer G, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Prentice Joseph, Asst Football Varsity, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Prentice Joseph, Asst Track B, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Prentice Joseph, 3rd Asst 8th Wrestling, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Robert Stevenson, Head Tennis B, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Robert Warren, 1st Asst Basketball B, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Robert Warren, Head Basketball 8th B, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Robert Warren, Head 8th Track G, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Roy Jordan, Asst 8th Football, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Roy Jordan, 2nd Asst 9th Wrestling, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Ryan Dvorak, Coordinator Spec Team FB, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Ryan Dvorak, 9th Aide Football, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Ryan Dvorak, Head Golf G, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Seth Chapuis, Asst Tennis B, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Steve Adair, 1st Asst Wrestling, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Steve Craver, Coordinator Def Football, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Steve Craver, Asst 9th Football, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Steve Craver, Head Asst Track B, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Emilee Tate Conrad, Asst Swim, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Travis Hill, Head Football, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Virginia Porto, Asst Tennis B, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Alicia Woodrum, Counselor Stipend, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Alicia Woodrum, Testing Coordinator, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Bradley Spears, Assistant Band, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Dana Lane,Head Chorus, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Denise Webb, Archery Competitive, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Jason Stinson, Asst Band, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Jennifer Norwood, Counselor Stipend, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Jennifer Norwood, National Society, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Jennifer Norwood, Oklahoma Society, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Jennifer Norwood, Testing Coordinator, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Natasha Franklin, Student Council Stipend, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Steve Wiles, Head Band 6/7 Academy, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; William Tindell,Head Robotics, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Caleb Dan, Speech Pathologist Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Allison Kirkley,Instructional Leader Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Andrea Hurst, Student Council Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; April Coen, Instructional Leader Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Belinda Gaultney, Counselor Stipends, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Belinda Gaultney, Instructional Leader Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Belinda Gaultney, Testing Coordinator, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Cindy Tollison, Counselor Stipends, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Cindy Tollison, Testing Coordinator, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Diana Walker, Academic Pursuit 2nd Asst, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Diego Zavala, Head Robotics, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Diego Zavala, Vocational Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Ed King, Asst.Robotics, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Edward King,Vocational Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Emily Lewis, Instructional Leader Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Jeff McCoy, Head Band 8/9 Academy, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Joseph Barger, Asst Band, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Lauren Adair, Vocational Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Lauren Adair, Instructional Leader Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Matthew Catlett, Instructional Leader Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Nelita Cash, National Society, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Nelita Cash, Oklahoma Society, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Rosa Denton, Yearbook Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Shalyn Gallaway, Head Chorus, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Tyler Murray, Asst Band, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Rosa Denton, Newspaper Stipend, 8/9 Grd Academy effective 08/19/2021; Jared Johnson, Music Competitive, Cherokee effective 08/19/2021; Joyce McLemore, Counselor Stipend, Cherokee effective 08/19/2021; Julie Aich, Instructional Leader Stipend, Cherokee effective 08/19/2021; Julie Aich, Gifted/Talented Stipend, Cherokee effective 08/19/2021; Kimberly Davison, Safety Program,Cherokee effective 08/19/2021; Kimberly Davison, Yearbook Sponsor, Cherokee effective 08/19/2021; Joyce McLemore, Testing Coordinator, Cherokee effective 08/19/2021; Melody Cranford, Robotics Stipend, Cherokee effective 08/19/2021; Melody Cranford, Student Council Stipend, Cherokee effective 08/19/2021; Quina Nicholson, Speech Pathologist Stipend, Cherokee effective 08/19/2021; Damon Beckers, Archery Competitive, Creek effective 08/19/2021; Danielle Mount, Counselor Stipend,Creek effective 08/19/2021; Danielle Mount, Testing Coordinator, Creek effective 08/19/2021; Deanna Acree, Music Competitive, Creek effective 08/19/2021; Jessica Laymon/Nowana Nolan, Robotics Stipend, Creek effective 08/19/2021; Kim Witherspoon, Gifted/Talented Stipend, Creek effective 08/19/2021; Kim Witherspoon, Student Council Stipend, Creek effective 08/19/2021; Melissa Jones, Yearbook Stipend, Creek effective 08/19/2021; Mitzi McFarland, Speech Pathologist Stipend, Creek effective 08/19/2021; Sophia Carter, Instructional Leader Stipend, Creek effective 08/19/2021; Tracey Lord, Safety Program, Creek effective 08/19/2021; Audra Vance, Speech Pathologist Stipend, District effective 08/19/2021; Misti Loge, Psychometrist Stipend, District effective 08/19/2021; Sharica Cole, MEA President, District effective 08/19/2021; Cayce Kirk, Speech Pathologist Stipend, ECC effective 08/19/2021; Michelle Wise, Yearbook Stipend, ECC effective 08/19/2021; Greg Breeding, Music Competitive, Irving effective 08/19/2021; Kimberly Lengerich, Gifted/Talented Stipend, Irving effective 08/19/2021; Kimberly Lengerich, Instructional Leader Stipend,Irving effective 08/19/2021; Kristen Carlson, Robotics Stipend, Irving effective 08/19/2021; Kristen Carlson, Safety Program, Irving effective 08/19/2021; Landon Holman, Counselor Stipend, Irving effective 08/19/2021; Landon Holman, Testing Coordinator, Irving effective 08/19/2021; Maria Cruz, Speech Pathologist Stipend, Irving effective 08/19/2021; Shawna Shorb, Archery Competitive, Irving effective 08/19/2021; Kimberly Lengerich, Student Council Stipend, Irving effective 08/19/2021; Lisa Lamont, Yearbook Stipend, Irving effective 08/19/2021; Alma Nolan-Cunningham, Vocational Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Beverly Boyer,Technical Director, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Blane Burge, Academic Pursuit Head, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Bradley Spears,1st Asst Band, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Bradley Spears, Music Arranger, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Bruce Thompson, Co-Head Band Director, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Bruce Thompson, Jazz Band, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Candice Elrod, Counselor Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Chelsea Arnold, Assistant Chorus, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Clarissa McJunkins, Speech Asst Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Clayton Blevins, Vocational Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Earl Cobb, Career Tech Leader, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Earl Cobb, Vocational Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Janet Lopez, Head Robotics, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Janet Lopez, Vocational Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Jara Clark, Flag/ Drill Team Assistant,MHS effective 08/19/2021; Jason McPeak, Entrepreneurship Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Jason McPeak, Vocational Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Jason Stinson,1st Asst Band, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Jeff McCoy,1st Asst.-Band,MHS effective 08/19/2021; Jeff McCoy, Co-Head Band Director, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Jeff McCoy, Drill Writer Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Joseph Barger,1st Asst Band, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Knotche McCrary, Vocational Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Knotchie McCrary, Vocational Stipend Agriculture, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Knotchie McCrary, Vocational Agriculture 20%, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Lauren Fort, Color Guard Head,MHS effective 08/19/2021; Madison McMurtrey, Counselor Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Melissa Odell,11th Sponsors Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Michelle Green, Vocational Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Penny McGill,Director All School Musical, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Penny McGill, Drama Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Penny McGill, Fine Arts Manager, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Penny McGill, Speech Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Raytosa Craft,10th Sponsors Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Raytosha Craft, National Honor Society, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Raytosha Craft, Oklahoma Honor Society, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Robbie Anderson, Tech Director All School Musical, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Robert Stevenson, Academic Asst 1st Asst,MHS effective 08/19/2021; Robert Stevenson, Vocational Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Rodney Clark, Video Technician,MHS effective 08/19/2021; Shawna Wight, Vocational Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Steve Wiles, 1st Band, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Tate Conrad, Yearbook Sponsor, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Teresa Pointer, Head Chorus, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Terri Brossett, 12th Sponsors Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Tyler Murray,1st Band, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Blane Burge, Instructional Leader Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Lauren Fort, Flag/Drill Team, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Earl Cobb, Instructional Leader Stipend,MHS effective 08/19/2021; Teresa Pointer/Penny McGill, Instructional Leader Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Michelle Behrens, Instructional Leader Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Jack Reavis, Instructional Leader Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Melissa O'Dell, Instructional Leader Stipend, MHS effective 08/19/2021; Jennifer Kiser, Instructional Leader Stipend, Online effective 08/19/2021; Stephanie Payne, Testing Coordinator, Online effective 08/19/2021; Andrea Garrett, Speech Pathologist Stipend, Pershing effective 08/19/2021; Donna Cochran, Gift/Talented Stipend, Pershing effective 08/19/2021; Heather Morrison, Instructional Leader Stipend, Pershing effective 08/19/2021; Heather Morrison, Safety Program, Pershing effective 08/19/2021; Lavina Padgett, Robotics Stipend, Pershing effective 08/19/2021; Lavina Padgett, Yearbook Sponsor, Pershing effective 08/19/2021; Regina Kelly, Student Council Stipend, Pershing effective 08/19/2021; Whitney Tindell, Counselor Stipend, Pershing effective 08/19/2021; Whitney Tindell, Testing Coordinator,Pershing effective 08/19/2021; Kelli Jones,Counselor Stipend, RAA effective 08/19/2021; Kelli Jones, Testing Coordinator, RAA effective 08/19/2021; Kurtis Rowan, Instructional Leader Stipend, RAA effective 08/19/2021; Melissa Bethancourt, Vocational Stipend, RAA effective 08/19/2021; Amanda Hanrahan, Speech Pathologist Stipend, Sadler effective 08/19/2021; Gaila Martin, Robotics Stipend, Sadler effective 08/19/2021; Jessica Scott,Gifted/Talented Stipend, Sadler effective 08/19/2021; Jessica Van Voast , Music Competitive, Sadler effective 08/19/2021; Mandy Cumbey, Student Council Stipend, Sadler effective 08/19/2021; Melissa Weeks, Instructional Leader Stipend, Sadler effective 08/19/2021; Monica Skaggs, Safety Program, Sadler effective 08/19/2021; Amanda Barnes, Robotics Stipend, Tony Goetz effective 08/19/2021; Andrea Fincher, Testing Coordinator, Tony Goetz effective 08/19/2021; Andrea Fincher, Counselor Stipend, Tony Goetz effective 08/19/2021; Charity Nicholson, Yearbook Sponsor, Tony Goetz effective 08/19/2021; Keri Green, Gifted/Talented Stipend, Tony Goetz effective 08/19/2021; Leslie Quemado, Student Council Stipend, Tony Goetz effective 08/19/2021; Micheal Rappe, Music Competitive, Tony Goetz effective 08/19/2021; Miranda Ward,Safety Program, Tony Goetz effective 08/19/2021; Wanda Teague, Speech Pathologist Stipend, Tony Goetz effective 08/19/2021.
E. Extra duty pay of $2,500 for certified staff: Donda Hogan, Reading Recovery Class, District, effective 07/21/2021; Louise Raigoza, Reading Recovery Class, District, effective 07/21/2021.
F. Extra duty pay of $100 Per Day for certified staff for August 11, 2021: Aaron Hobbs, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Amanda Hanrahan, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Angela Cummings, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Audra Long, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Charlotte Mitchell, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Dana Lane, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Debra Campbell, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Denise Webb, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Donna Cochran, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Ethal Gault, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Heather Owens. 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; James Wiles, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Jason Cochran, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Kathryn Watson, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Keli Miles, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Kelly Duck, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Kevin Lord,6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Lindsey Breeding, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Marvin Samuels, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Melissa Million, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Natasha Franklin, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Pamela Williams, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Phyllis Watson, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Robert Warren, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Russel Baird, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Jennifer Norwood, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Sacha Watts, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Alicia Woodrum, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Tina Lamirand, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; William Tindell, 6/7 Grd Academy effective 08/11/2021; Mary Van Etten, Instruction Handbook Prep, District effective 07/21/2021.
G. TOOK NO ACTION. Extra duty pay of $100 Per Day for certified staff for Aug. 5-6.
H. Leave of Absence of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Ja'Corie Maxwell, Science Teacher, MHS, effective 07/31/2021.
I. Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Jennifer Contreras, Spanish Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2021; Dylon Wiedel, History Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2021; S. Ranea Poteet, Kindergarten Teacher, Pershing, effective 06/30/2021.
J. Non-acceptance of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Nicholas Williams, Elective Teacher, Rougher Innovation, effective 06/30/2021.
K. Employment of support staff for summer June 1-Aug. 5, 2021: Milissa Watson, Summer School Secretary, Secondary.
L. Employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Melissa Goforth, Bus Driver, effective 08/19/2021; David Cummings, Custodian, ECC, effective 07/21/2021; Ashley Alcorn, RKQ Lead, Pershing, effective 08/19/2021; Michael Piorkowski, Custodian, 6/7 Grd Academy, effective 07/21/2021; Lizeth Peebles, EL Tutors, Tony Goetz & Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Isaac Burk, EL Tutors, 6/7 & 8/9 Grd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Pamela Sedillo, EL Tutors, MHS & 8/9 Grd Academy, effective 08/19/2021.
M. Employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Leo Krajewski, Athletic Trainer, effective 08/19/2021; Lou Dawkins, Basketball Coordinator B/G, effective 08/19/2021; Lou Dawkins, Auxiliary Athletic Coordinator, effective 08/19/2021; Christian Smith, 3rd Asst 8th Basketball G, Jr. High, Effective 08/19/2021; Cliff Harris, Asst. 9th Football, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Lori Martin, Asst. - 8th - Volleyball, JR HIGH, effective 08/19/2021; Pedro Colina-Lay, Head-Soccer Boys, Jr. High,effective 08/19/2021; Allante Hall-Lay, Jr. High Girls Basketball Crd., Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Don Mayes-Lay, Asst.-9th Track Girls, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Ron Mayes-Lay, 3rd Asst. 8th-Basketball, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Ron Mayes-Lay, Asst. 9th Football, JR High effective 08/19/2021; Ron Mayes-Lay, Asst - Track Boys, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Daniel Mutai-Lay, Assistant X Country, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Lantz Kemp, Asst. 8th Football, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Lantz Kemp, Asst Track Girls, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Anthony McNac, Asst Track Girls, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Anthony McNac, 3rd Asst. 8th-Basketball, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Al Thorton-Lay, Jr. High Boys Basketball Crd., Jr. High,effective 08/19/2021; Ron Venters, Asst - Track Boys, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Keifer Arnold-Lay, Video Coordinator Football, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Karen Bradley, Asst Swim, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Nigel Carter-Support, Assistant Football Varsity,MHS,effective 08/19/2021; Miguel Colina-Lay, Asst.-Soccer Boys, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Kyah Fields, Dance/Pom, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Anthony McNac, Assistant Football Varsity, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Anthony McNac, Equipment Coordinator Football,MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Don Mayes-Lay, Assistant Football Varsity, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Collin Swanagan-Lay, JV Track Girls, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Mikeus Moore-Lay, Asst.-Track Girls, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Ron Venters, Asst.-Basketball (B), MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Ron Venters, 2nd Asst. 9th-Basketball (B), MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Derra Walker, Asst. J.V. - Volleyball, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Meadow York, Fast & SlowPitch SB, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021; Haiden Henry, Fast & Slow Pitch SB, Jr. High, effective 08/19/2021.
N. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Belinda Porter, Building Secretary, Creek, effective 06/30/2021; Makayla Leach; Paraprofessional; ECC; effective 06/29/2021; Candi Whittiker;Teacher Asst.; ECC; effective 07/21/2021; Micheal Rappe; Student Monitor; MHS; effective 06/30/2021; Margaret Walker; Paraprofessional; Whittier; effective 07/21/2021.
O. Non-acceptance of position support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Richard Stewart, Custodian,effective 06/29/2021; Adrianna Litterrell, CNS, effective 06/30/2021; Delilah Mason, CNS, Pershing, effective 06/30/2021.
P. Employment of salaried support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Clifton Harris, Asst. Drill Instructor, Rougher Regiment, effective 08/19/2021.
Q. Employment of administration staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: John Rich, Director of Maintenance, District,effective 07/21/2021.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS
• BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – L. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting(s) — June 15, 2021 Regular Meeting; June 29, 2021 Special Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP – Checks # 20213431-20214045 $12,609,091.57; EP - # 2100312-2100355 $ 573,806.71; DD's - # 22107889-22109336 $ 3,679,385.75.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered
D. Operating & Investment Funds — June 1- 30 —Operating Account $(2,348,739.85); Investment Account.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet; FY 2021 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund; Designation of Funds; Investments
F. PO's Over $150
2021 PO's Project
00041274 Endex 264 $72,317 Intercom TG
00041275 Endex 272 $66,960 Intercom 8th/9th
00040900 T-Mobile 172 $350 Cell Phone svc
00041036 PC Landing Zone 173 $300 Tech Supplies
00041044 Muskogee Co Assessor 166 $1,700 Reval fees
00041054 Fuel Education 174 $550 Software license
00041055 Security State Bank 293 $67,333.82 LP Interest
00041056 Security State Bank 293 $1,090,186.39 LP Payment
00041057 Security State Bank 293 $1,151,068.75 LP Payment
00041083 Acme Reese 793 $80,626 A/C units
00041111 Experius Advertising 278 $18,793 Electronic sign
00041179 BA Electric Supply 180 $16,917 Supplies
00041185 Trafera 515 $20,265 Interactive panels
00041199 Collier Education Consult 515 $420 Staff Training
00041205 Digi Security Systems 795 $1,099,765.15 Security cameras
00041250 ServPro 180 $3,430 Disaster asst.
G. Contracts —
DHS "$1200-$1500" 3 Social Workers
JABiztown 511 $100 Program
Edgenuity 511 $46,600 Online Curriculum
Imagine Learning $1970 ELA & Math License
School Status 511 $49,250 Assessment Software
Eduskills 511 $34,900
Integrity Pathways No Cost Pysch. Svc
Integrity Pathways 515 $300 Training Pershing
Integrity Pathways 515 $300 Training TG Elem
Edmentum 511 $72,298 Courseware license
Edmentum 511 $53,600 Curriculum
Alpha Plus 511 $349,849.50 ELA & Math license
Achieve 3000 511 $12,750 Literacy software
Collier Education Consult 511 $20 Training 6th/7th GC
Collier Education Consult 515 $480 Training MHS
Edgenuity 511 $8,875 Spanish 1 Class
Edgenuity 511 $8,875 Art Class online
Radio Broadcast $500 P/Game Football Games Broadcast
H. Transfers Activity — 6th GC From Concesion 854 To Band 819, $567.50.
I. Sanctioning — MHS Girls Tennis Booster Club, MHS PTSA
J. GF Operating Budget — Per Exhibit "$54,480,232"
K. Surplus — Lat pull down machine, Weight Rack, Bench press station w/platform, shoulder press station.
L. Bids/RFP's — RFP #2107 Produce & Related Products Arnold's Fruit Company, RFP #2106 Dairy & Juice Hiland Dairy, RFP #2108
Copy & Construction Paper: Contract Paper Grp $ 23,503.20; S & S Worldwide 81; Sundance Office 556.30; Cascade School Supplies 36.
